In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos acquires all six Infinity Stones, snaps his fingers, erases half the universe’s population, blah blah blah. You’ve seen the movie; you know what happened. For the purposes of this post, you only need to recall what happens in the post-credits scene: Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) join the Winter Solider, Mantis, Spider-Man, etc. as piles of dust, although not before the former-director of S.H.I.E.L.D. sends a message to Carol Danvers. We won’t know what it says until Captain Marvel comes out next March, followed by Avengers 4 in May and Spider-Man: Far From Home in July, but one thing’s for sure: it must have worked out.

Both Nick Fury and Maria Hill are confirmed for the Spider-Man sequel.

Now, Vulture can confirm that Jackson will also star in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which means Fury will share scenes with Tom Holland’s web-slinger for the first time… What’s more, we can confirm that Cobie Smulders will be joining Jackson in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where she’ll reprise her character Maria Hill, Fury’s frequent comrade-in-arms. (Via)

This should not be a surprise considering Jackson recently tagged an Instagram post to Watford, right outside of London, where Far From Home is shooting (also, if Spidey’s coming back from Thanos’ deadly snap, why not Nick and Maria?). But it’s still an exciting development: old-timer Nick Fury has a lot to touch young Peter Parker. Mostly about swearing, but that’s important.

