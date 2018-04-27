Marvel

Avengers: Infinity War had a fairly shocking finale, but if anything, its post-credits scene underscored what to look forward to with Avengers 4. What is it setting up, who is being summoned, and why is it all important?

Before we go any further, obviously there are spoilers below, including the ending of Avengers: Infinity War. So if you want to go in completely pristine and unsullied, please enjoy a parting GIF and go forth:

Marvel

Still here? OK, let’s get into it.

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos kills half the universe, including a fair chunk of the cast of the MCU. The Avengers all escape relatively unscathed, the better to kill ’em all within Avengers 4. Thanos kills all these people by basically dissolving them into ash, and in the post-credits scene, that fate is visited on none other than Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders.) Fury, before the wave hits, takes out a device that looks like a jury-rigged pager straight from 1997 and triggers it. He dies, the device falls to the ground, and we see a curious symbol on its screen, with a familiar blue and red look.

If you’ve been following the Marvel Cinematic Universe at all, though, it’s a familiar symbol: Namely, the crest of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson.) We already know Captain Marvel, due March 8th, 2019, will be heading back to the ’90s (which explains Nick Fury rocking the Nokia) and will be reviving a number of dead villains employed by Thanos. In other words, while it probably will not be a direct prequel to what’s happening here, it’ll set up Marvel for her arrival in Avengers 4. Which, by the way, is coming May 3rd, 2019, so we won’t have to wait too long to see who ultimately comes back from the dead.