Marvel/Disney

Avengers: Infinity War came out in late April. That was nearly three months ago. A “spoiler alert” warning probably isn’t necessary anymore, but in case you’ve been waiting to see the highest-grossing movie of the year on DVD, consider this your last-chance spoiler alert that in the film’s post-credits scene, Nick Fury — the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D. played by Samuel L. Jackson since Iron Man — is killed. Or maybe “killed,” considering it’s extremely unlikely the Marvel Cinematic Universe would do away with Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther or Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. In fact, we know that everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood arachnid will return for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

And he might be bringing along a familiar face with him.

On Wednesday, Jackson shared photos on his Instagram of Marvel props, including a Pulp Fiction-indebted business card (where Nick Fury is listed as a “Bad Motherfucker”), beard, and an eyepatch. “Back to the familiar, the comfortable, the lovably fierce,” he wrote. “Loving today’s mood.” What could it mean? Well, as noted by Digital Spy, “The post is tagged to Watford, just outside of London, where Spider-Man: Far From Home is known to be currently shooting.” (It’s unlikely Jackson is teasing his appearance in Captain Marvel, which is set in the 1990s, considering principal photography already wrapped.)

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that Far From Home takes place during the summer, but he didn’t say which summer, and whether said summer takes place before or after the devastating events of Infinity War. It may not matter: Avengers 4 comes out two months before the Spider-Man sequel, so all our questions about who’s dead and who’s “dead” might be settled by then. There is another mystery, however. Iron Man has been ruled out for Far From Home, but Peter Parker will have a different mentor. Could it be Nick Fury?

Spider-Man: Far From Home comes out July 5, 2019.

(Via Digital Spy)