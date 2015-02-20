‘Selma’ wins six Black Reel Awards, including best film

“Selma” was the big winner at the Black Reel Awards heading into a kudos weekend that will include the Film Independent Spirit Awards and the Oscars. Ava DuVernay's film won best film, best actor, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best director and best ensemble honors.

Check out the full list of winners below, the nominees here and the rest of the season's offerings at The Circuit.

MOTION PICTURE

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Selma”

Outstanding Actor

David Oyelowo, “Selma”

Outstanding Actress

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle”

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Wendell Pierce, “Selma”

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Carmen Ejogo, “Selma”

Outstanding Director

Ava DuVernay, “Selma”

Outstanding Screenplay (Original or Adapted)

Chris Rock, “Top Five”

Outstanding Documentary

“Anita: Speaking Truth to the Power”

Outstanding Ensemble (Awarded to Casting Directors)

“Selma”

Outstanding Foreign Film

“Fishing Without Nets” (Kenya)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Male

Tyler James Williams, “Dear White People”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Female

Teyonah Parris, “Dear White People”

Outstanding Voice Performance

Morgan Freeman, “The LEGO Movie”

Outstanding Score

“Selma”

Outstanding Original Song

“Glory” from “Selma”

Outstanding Independent Feature

“The Retrieval”

Outstanding Independent Documentary

“25 to Life”

Outstanding Independent Short

“#AmeriCan”

(Check out TV winners on the next page.)

TELEVISION

Outstanding Television Documentary or Special

“Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown”

Outstanding TV Movie or Mini-Series

“The Trip to Bountiful”

Outstanding Actor, TV Movie or Mini-Series

Larenz Tate, “Gun Hill”

Outstanding Actress, TV Movie or Mini-Series

Cicely Tyson, “The Trip to Bountiful”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, TV Movie or Mini-Series

Blair Underwood, “The Trip to Bountiful”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, TV Movie or Mini-Series

Anika Noni Rose, “A Day Late and a Dollar Short”

Outstanding Director, TV Movie or Mini-Series

Reggie Rock Bythewood, “Gun Hill”

Outstanding Writing, TV Movie or Mini-Series

“Gun Hill”