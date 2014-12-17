‘Dear White People,’ ‘Selma’ lead 15th annual Black Reel Awards nominations

The Foundation for the Advancement of African-Americans in Film (FAAAF) announced its nominees for the 15th Annual Black Reel Awards Wednesday morning. Justin Simien's “Dear White People” and Ava DuVernay's “Selma” led the way with 10 nominations each. They were joined by “Belle,” “Beyond the Lights” and “Top Five” in the organization's best picture category.

Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced on Feb. 22, 2015.

MOTION PICTURE

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Belle”

“Beyond the Lights”

“Dear White People”

“Selma”

“Top Five”

Outstanding Actor

Chadwick Boseman, “Get on Up”

David Oyelowo, “Selma”

Nate Parker, “Beyond the Lights”

Chris Rock, “Top Five”

Denzel Washington, “The Equalizer”

Outstanding Actress

Rosario Dawson, “Top Five”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Beyond the Lights”

Tessa Thompson, “Dear White People”

Quvenzhané Wallis, “Annie”

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Nelsan Ellis, “Get On Up”

David Oyelowo, “A Most Violent Year”

Tyler Perry, “Gone Girl”

Wendell Pierce, “Selma”

Michael K. Williams, “The Gambler”

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby”

Carmen Ejogo, “Selma”

Teyonah Parris, “Dear White People”

Zoe Saldana, “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Octavia Spencer, “Snowpiercer”

Outstanding Director

Amma Asante, “Belle”

Gina Prince-Bythewood, “Beyond the Lights”

Ava DuVernay, “Selma”

Chris Rock, “Top Five”

Justin Simien, “Dear White People”

Outstanding Screenplay (Original or Adapted)

Gina Prince-Bythewood, “Beyond the Lights”

John Ridley, “Jimi: All is by My Side”

Chris Rock, “Top Five”

Misan Sagay, “Belle”

Justin Simien, “Dear White People”

Outstanding Documentary

“Anita: Speaking Truth to the Power”

“I Am Ali”

“Keep on Keepin” On”

“Time is Illmatic”

“Virunga”

Outstanding Ensemble (Awarded to Casting Directors)

“Belle”

“Dear White People”

“Get On Up”

“Selma”

“Top Five”

Outstanding Foreign Film

“Difret” (Ethiopia)

“The Double!” (U.K.)

“Fishing Without Nets” (Kenya)

“Freedom Road” (South Africa)

“Half of a Yellow Sun” (Nigeria)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Male

Brandon Bell, “Dear White People”

David Gyasi, “Interstellar”

Andre Holland, “Selma”

Stephan James, “Selma”

Tyler James Williams, “Dear White People”

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Female

Jillian Estell, “Black or White”

Patina Miller, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1”

Teyonah Parris, “Dear White People”

Amber Stevens, “22 Jump Street”

Kuoth Wiel, “The Good Lie”

Outstanding Voice Performance

Vin Diesel, “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Morgan Freeman, “The LEGO Movie”

Maya Rudolph, “Big Hero 6”

Zoe Saldana, “The Book of Life”

Damon Wayans Jr., “Big Hero 6”

Outstanding Score

“Black or White”

“Dear White People”

“Jimi: All is by My Side”

“Beyond the Lights”

“Selma”

Outstanding Original Song

“It Ain”t Easy” from “Top Five”

“It”s On Again” from “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

“Glory” from “Selma”

“Grateful” from “Beyond the Lights,”

“What is Love” from “Rio 2”

Outstanding Independent Feature

“1982”

“Christmas Wedding Baby”

“CRU”

“The Retrieval”

“Una Vida: A Fable of Music and the Mind”

Outstanding Independent Documentary

“25 to Life”

“Evolution of a Criminal”

“Let the Fire Burn”

“Oscar Micheaux: The Czar of Black Hollywood”

“Through a Lens Darkly: Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People”

Outstanding Independent Short

“#AmeriCan”

“Muted”

“The Voodoo”

(Check out the TV nominees on the next page.)

TELEVISION

Outstanding Television Documentary or Special

“Finding the Funk”

“Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown”

“On the Run Tour: Jay-Z & Beyonce”

“The Tanning of America: One Nation Under Hip-Hop”

“Terror at the Mall”

Outstanding TV Movie or Mini-Series

“A Day Late and a Dollar Short”

“Gun Hill”

“Rosemary”s Baby”

“Seasons of Love”

“The Trip to Bountiful”

Outstanding Actor, TV Movie or Mini-Series

Charles S. Dutton, “Comeback Dad”

David Alan Grier, “An En Vogue Christmas”

Ving Rhames, “A Day Late and a Dollar Short”

Keith Robinson, “Lyfe”s Journey”

Larenz Tate, “Gun Hill”

Outstanding Actress, TV Movie or Mini-Series

Whoopi Goldberg, “A Day Late and a Dollar Short”

Imani Hakim, “The Gabby Douglas Story”

Letoya Luckett, “Seasons of Love”

Zoe Saldana, “Rosemary”s Baby”

Cicely Tyson, “The Trip to Bountiful”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, TV Movie or Mini-Series

Richard T. Jones, “Lyfe”s Journey”

Harry Lennix, “The Fright Night Files”

Mekhi Phifer, “A Day Late and a Dollar Short”

Blair Underwood, “The Trip to Bountiful”

Bokeem Woodbine, “The Fright Night Files”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, TV Movie or Mini-Series

Tichina Arnold, “A Day Late and a Dollar Short”

Kimberly Elise, “A Day Late and a Dollar Short”

Aisha Hinds, “Gun Hill”

Anika Noni Rose, “A Day Late and a Dollar Short”

Vanessa L. Williams, “The Trip to Bountiful”

Outstanding Director, TV Movie or Mini-Series

Reggie Rock Bythewood, “Gun Hill”

Stan Foster, “My Other Mother”

Princess Monique, “Seasons of Love”

Russ Parr & R.L. Scott, “The Fright Night Files”

Ryan Richmond, “Lyfe”s Journey”

Outstanding Writing, TV Movie or Mini-Series

“Gun Hill”

“A Day Late and a Dollar Short”

“An En Vogue Christmas”

“Seasons of Love”

“Comeback Dad”