Mark your calendars: ‘American Idol’s’ Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina set release dates

Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina, who seem to be a package deal, will put out their debut albums one week apart.

McCreery, “American Idol”s” season 10 winner, gets to go first. “Clear As Day” will come out Oct. 4 on 19/Mercury Nashville. Alaina, “AI” season 10 runner-up will come one week later, Oct. 10, with “Wildflower.”

The teenage pair, who are on tour with “American Idol” now, have been sneaking into studios throughout the country to record.

“We”ve been working hard on this album not only in Nashville, but in studios across the country because I”ve been on the Idol tour,” 17-year-old McCreery said in a statement. “We”re putting what I believe are the best songs we could find on it and I really hope everyone likes it. The whole experience has been amazing! I love working with my album producer, Mark Bright, and have gotten to work with some of the best musicians in Nashville!”

McCreery, the youngest male to win “American Idol,” is already having some success with first single, “I Love You This Big,” which is in the top 20 of Billboard Country Songs. He says the country album blends modern and traditional sounds. “It”s a good mixture. You can hear some of the influences that I grew up with, like Hank Williams, Conway Twitty and Merle Haggard, but it still has a contemporary twist and feel that keeps it up to date.”

Similarly, and not surprisingly, 16-year old Alaina feels her album has something for everyone too. It”s a mixture of all different songs, so I hope it will appeal to all different kinds of people. There are fast songs for people who like up-tempos that you can dance to, and there are also tearjerkers for people who like slower ballads. I tried to get songs that are all a little different so that we could bring a fresh feel to each and every song.”

Bryon Gallimore, best known for his work with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Lee Ann Womack, produced “Wildflower.”

While we wait, enjoy McCreery’s video for “I Love You This Big” and Alaina’s music clip for “Like My Mother Does.”