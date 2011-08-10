Watch: ‘American Idol’s’ Scotty McCreery loves you this big in new music video

Scotty McCreery lets his friends do the heavy lifting in his video for “I Love You This Big”…literally.
His band plugs in monitors and gets the whole stage set up going in the “American Idol” winner”s video for his first post-”Idol” single as he dreamily stares into space singing about how his heart starts pounding “when I look into your eyes.”
[More after the jump…]
As the teenager, who is singing for real currently on the “American Idol” tour, tries to convincingly emote and lip sync at the same time, friends gather around for a picnic and a homespun performance by McCreery with strung up lights.
Though he looks at a table of girls once, we never see who the object of his affections is. Instead, as night falls and he takes the stage to finish the song (and changes shirts magically), the pretty femmes he quickly glimpsed at earlier are pairing off with boy after boy. Fireworks go off behind McCreery and his band as his drummer plays some other song than the one we”re listening too and McCreery looks around at the wonder of it all.
It”s a cliched video about as bland as the country song (which is No. 19 this week on Billboard’s Country Songs chart), but it”s clear the goal is to start to establish McCreery as a performer, not as a stud muffin or put him in awkward acting situations yet. However, it really made me want to have a picnic and some watermelon more than go rush out and buy McCreery’s music).
Runner up Lauren Alaina debuted her video on Monday. Which one do you like better?
Sort of weird he keeps tilting his head up. Odd. Is this a Mariah thing where he won’t be shot from the left
You’re just jealous!! HaHa!
After reviewing their debut music videos definitely and it is obvious that Lauren Alaina has the edge over Scotty Mccreery. In other word, no doubt that Scotty is the AIS6 champ but she’ll be one step ahead of him in the music industry. She has what it take which is a surprise to me coz i don’t see that during AIS6. I would say i am impressed by Lauren.
sorry, wrong typo ! AIS10 not AIS6
To Ron King
I wonder why Lauren’s video is trailing way behind. HahHah.
Scotty needs better management. This is a stupid song, the video was poorly edited, he’s singing about somebody he loves…to no one…and te camera angles and close ups are overdone. He has alot of promise just get him some decent production and songs.
i agree, he needs someone who can help him use his talent (not someone who will take advantage of it), and I could do a better job on a music video than this (well, with proper gear and of course a band to do it for :D)
I agree too. He needs someone who help him. The producers don’t want to help him, because they don’t like him to be the AI. When he won they never let him represent his title by himself (always Lauren be there. Now they are trying to make Pia Toscano a star or a Diva. Always trying find someone to look , or sing better than him. The song is not good, but his voice sounds good. The video is patetic. Maybe if the producer shows images of different kind of love, like a grandpha his hands wide open apart and closing them to hug a grandchild, a wedding, or a welcome in the airport to a soldier or someone to fly back home (family members happy with smiles, tears and hugs that will be great to be in his video and maybe people will see the song in a different way),also a little bit of people from different countries showing happiness and hugs, smiles (different kinds of love not only the love as a couple. It will be nice to make a video that put together all kind of love. People need to love each other and let the kid alone. If they did not want him to be the winner do not hate him. He is only a kid with a different great voice, blame the producers. As a producer I will never, never let that video goes public. It damages Scotty’s image but the producer image too. the only way that this video goes public is to hurt or damages Scotty’s as an artist. Thanks God to give him his deep voice and thanks to his real fans that no matter what happened they continue supporting him’