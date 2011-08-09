Watch: ‘American Idol’ runner-up Lauren Alaina’s new video

The video for “American Idol” runner-up Lauren Alaina’s debut single “Like My Mother Does” has been released and gives you an intimate look at the Georgia-bred singer’s family and upbringing.

Home videos and still photos prove that the 16-year-old Alaina is no overnight success and that she’s been honing her musical and performance chops since infancy, usually with her mom just off to the side coaching her. Sometimes being a stage mom really pays off, and you may even get a hit country ballad dedicated to you.

Alaina is currently on the American Idols LIVE! tour, which also includes “AI” winner Scott McCreery. The North American trip wraps up in Rochester, NY September 10, and then hits Quezon City in the Philippines on Sept. 20.

What do you think of the video?