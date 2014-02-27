Seth Rogen is calling out U.S. senators who ditched his Alzheimer’s testimony

Yesterday I posted video of Seth Rogen's heartfelt and very funny Senate testimony about increasing funding for Alzheimer's research, and at the time I figured, “Man, that must have been a packed Senate chamber, because mega-wealthy Hollywood celebrity Seth Rogen!”

Well, as it turns out…not so much, actually.

So what's a super-famous celebrity to do, besides publicly shaming specific senators on Twitter for skipping out on the event?

If you're Seth Rogen, I suppose what you do is go on “Hardball” to shame them even more.

At which point, the shame-spiraling senators in question will proceed to do…well, absolutely nothing, probably. Welcome to Washington, Seth Rogen!

