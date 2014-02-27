Seth Rogen is calling out U.S. senators who ditched his Alzheimer’s testimony

Yesterday I posted video of Seth Rogen's heartfelt and very funny Senate testimony about increasing funding for Alzheimer's research, and at the time I figured, “Man, that must have been a packed Senate chamber, because mega-wealthy Hollywood celebrity Seth Rogen!”

Well, as it turns out…not so much, actually.

Not sure why only two senators were at the hearing. Very symbolic of how the Government views Alzheimer's. Seems to be a low priority. – Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 26, 2014

All those empty seats are senators who are not prioritizing Alzheimer's. Unless more noise is made, it won't change. pic.twitter.com/xDW6tlMHmH – Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 26, 2014

So what's a super-famous celebrity to do, besides publicly shaming specific senators on Twitter for skipping out on the event?

.@SenatorKirk pleasure meeting you. Why did you leave before my speech? Just curious. – Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 26, 2014

If you're Seth Rogen, I suppose what you do is go on “Hardball” to shame them even more.

At which point, the shame-spiraling senators in question will proceed to do…well, absolutely nothing, probably. Welcome to Washington, Seth Rogen!

