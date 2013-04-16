‘Snow White and the Huntsman’ and ‘Pitch Perfect’ sequels set for 2015

Universal is committed to the sequel business.

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, studio chairman Adam Fogelson revealed that they’re planning sequels to “Snow White and the Huntsman,” the box office hit which starred Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth, as well as “Pitch Perfect,” last year’s jukebox musical starring Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson.

Both sequels are aiming for a 2015 release.

The “Snow White” sequel has been anticipated for some time. At one point, rumors circulated indicating that Stewart would not returning to the role, following her highly-publicized relationship problems with her “Twilight” co-star Robert Pattinson.

Stewart is indeed returning, but Rupert Sanders, who directed the first film, won’t be. There have also been unsubstantiated reports that Hemsworth (“Thor”) will play a bigger part in the second film.

“Pitch Perfect” scored an unexpected $113 million worldwide, so a sequel also seems like a natural. Not much is known about the follow-up, other than the fact that original writer Kay Cannon is returning to pen the screenplay.

Many of the original’s cast members (minus Kendrick) reunited to open the MTV Movie Awards with a new mash-up.

Fogelson also revealed that the studio is ‘actively working’ on another Bourne film, although it’s unknown if they plan to continue the storyline featuring Jeremy Renner in last year box office disappointment “The Bourne Legacy,” or bring Matt Damon back into the fold as Jason Bourne.