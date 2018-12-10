‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Apparently Involves Peter Parker Battling Aliens

12.09.18 1 hour ago

Marvel Studios/Disney

It’s been a particularly Marvel-heavy last week, what with the new trailer for Captain Marvel, the first trailer (and new title) for Avengers: Endgame, plus the de-embargoed and overwhelming positive reviews (plus some critics’ circle awards) for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. So hopefully you’re not too Marveled out for this news: We now know the general plot to Spider-Man: Far from Home.

That may be a touch confusing, so a quick reminder: Far from Home is the non-animated, live-action one following the third Peter Parker in a decade-and-a-half, and not the animated, Miles Morales-led Into the Spider-Verse, which comes out next weekend. Far from Home was one of the biggies at the CCXP comic con in Brazil this weekend, and lead actor Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal — who re-confirmed that he’s playing villain Mysterio a few days back, in case you went a minute without thinking of comic book movies — were both surprise guests, as a report from /Film.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spider-Man#Marvel
TAGSMarvelPeter ParkerSPIDER-MANTom Holland

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP