Marvel Studios/Disney

It’s been a particularly Marvel-heavy last week, what with the new trailer for Captain Marvel, the first trailer (and new title) for Avengers: Endgame, plus the de-embargoed and overwhelming positive reviews (plus some critics’ circle awards) for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. So hopefully you’re not too Marveled out for this news: We now know the general plot to Spider-Man: Far from Home.

That may be a touch confusing, so a quick reminder: Far from Home is the non-animated, live-action one following the third Peter Parker in a decade-and-a-half, and not the animated, Miles Morales-led Into the Spider-Verse, which comes out next weekend. Far from Home was one of the biggies at the CCXP comic con in Brazil this weekend, and lead actor Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal — who re-confirmed that he’s playing villain Mysterio a few days back, in case you went a minute without thinking of comic book movies — were both surprise guests, as a report from /Film.