It’s Tuesday, July 2, which means that it’s Spider-Man: Far From Home opening day. In the case of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, this would ordinarily mean that preview screenings took place beginning at around 6:30 pm on Monday, but that’s not the case this time. Instead, rabid Spidey fans faced either waiting until today (or the Fourth of July holiday weekend) or engaging in the antiquated practice of watching a midnight showing like it’s 2010. As one might imagine, there aren’t a ton of people who want to go to the movies at 12:01 am on a Tuesday, so despite a must-see turn from Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio and post-credits scenes that will make people’s heads spin, the conversation right now isn’t as plentiful as one might expect.

In other words, there will be plenty of people at daytime Spider-Man: Far From Home showings on Tuesday, and the film’s already raking it in overseas while tracking for around $500 million globally in 10 days and a $150 million+ U.S. holiday opening weekend. Spidey’s not in danger, but the midnight showings were kind of a bust. Still, the most hardcore of Peter Parker fans still made their way to the multiplex at the witching hour and expressed their excitement.

Me: About to go to bed, planning to see #SpiderManFarFromHome tomorrow.

Phone: Actually, there’s midnight screenings available tonight.

Me: pic.twitter.com/IclJcOGi64 — Andre (@BlackNerd) July 2, 2019