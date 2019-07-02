The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Post-Credits Scenes, Explained

07.02.19 31 mins ago

Marvel Studios

WARNING: This article contains massive spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Avengers: Endgame came out just over two months ago, but everyone is still trying to understand what exactly happened during (and after) its conclusion. After all, it was supposed to mark the official end to the so-called “Infinity Saga,” right? Wrong, for as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed in an interview, Spider-Man: Far From Home is Phase Three’s official stopping point. So, this means that its two post-credits scenes are integral to understanding what new direction(s) the MCU is about to take.

Unlike Endgame, which lacked Marvel’s traditional mid and post-credits scenes, Far From Home makes use of both during the final chunk of its runtime. The latter offers viewers a bit of a brain tease that, aside from igniting what’s sure to be an endless stream of new fan theories about the previous films, presumably lays the groundwork for things to come. The former, meanwhile, blows open a massive hole in Far From Home‘s celebratory ending.

So, what happens after Peter Parker defeats Quentin Beck and the rest of team Mysterio in London? And is everything going to go smoothly for his and MJ’s new relationship?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comic Book Movies#Spider-Man#Marvel
TAGSComic Book MoviesMarvelSPIDER-MANSpider-Man: Far From Home

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 20 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP