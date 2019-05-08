Sony

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame and the MCU reside below.

When the first Spider-Man: Far From Home teaser surfaced in January, we were all living in a less innocent world, or perhaps a more innocent one, depending on how one views the ending of Avengers: Endgame. If you’re still reading this, you’re aware that Peter Parker survived the dusting, but his mentor and father figure, Tony Stark, sacrificed himself to definitively defeat Thanos. Not that there might not be more of Thanos or Stark out there in the multiverse that the MCU formally introduces in the upcoming Spidey flick, but it seems safe to assume that they’re gone for now. Set visit details from that movie are surfacing, and we’re hearing more about what role Nick Fury will play.

That is, other than Fury ruining summer vacation and getting ghosted by Peter Parker. Well, the Kid only tries to ghost him, but Director Jon Watts told CinemaBlend that Fury’s not here to be a replacement Tony Stark to Parker:

“I always wanted to put our idealistic teenage hero Peter Parker against a jaded, world-weary super spy like Nick Fury. I always thought that would be such a great combination of conflict and relationship to explore. That was something that was in my very, very, very first pitch, and my very first meeting at Marvel. I was like, ‘I want to see this kid go up against this bad motherf*cker.’ You know? And Tony Stark is like the cool, supportive rich uncle. Nick Fury is more like the mean, new stepdad. And I just thought it would be really fun to see those two worlds collide.”

Executive producer Eric Carroll spoke along the same note to Screen Rant about how Nick Fury will reel in Parker’s errant tendencies more than Stark did while teaching him that there are grey areas in which all superheroes, including young ones, must maneuver:

“Spider-Man is like, ‘This is easy. Let’s just do the right thing’ or ‘Let’s just tell people what’s going on and everyone will be okay’ and Nick Fury’s like, ‘That’s not how the world works, kid.’ So, he just gets wrapped up in this sort of spy adventure, being driven by Fury and getting more-and-more caught between how he wants to operate and how he’s being told he should operate.”

With all of that said, Nick Fury sure seems to trust Quentin Beck (i.e., Mysterio) in the new trailer, which runs counter to the comic book treatment of Beck as a villain. We’ll find out more about that, and get to see the Fury-Parker dynamic build to a crescendo, when Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives on July 5.

