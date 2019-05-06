Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Warning: Spoilers from Avengers: Endgame lie ahead.

One of the saddest moments of Avengers: Endgame (and there were several) involved Peter Parker’s goodbye to Tony Stark after he defeated Thanos while declaring, “I. Am. Iron. Man.” This was, pardon the pun, an “inevitable” outcome and the only one that Doctor Strange saw as the way to defeat the Mad Titan, and Stark ultimately sacrificed himself (after Black Widow did so) to complete the ultimate avenging. Spider-Man: Far From Home will officially close the MCU’s Phase Three, and it will do so (mostly) on a lighter note, if this trailer is an accurate tone predictor. And it should be! Still, Parker does begin by mourning the loss of his mentor, and then he must pick up where Iron Man left off. That job requirement includes answering to Nick Fury.

After Parker goes on vacation, that is. Yeah, that doesn’t work out as planned…

Is Parker the new Iron Man? No, as Parker states to attending police officers, because he’s too busy picking up their slack. There’s that cocky teen attitude at play, which gets wiped off Parker’s face once Nick Fury starts trying to track him down in Europe. Happy Hogan, who hints that Stark knew what Parker is capable of doing, hilariously tells Parker that “no one ghosts Nick Fury.” That doesn’t help matters, of course, but Fury does indeed surface. He’s got a mission for Parker and introduces him to Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal), who’s from Earth in a different dimension. Aaaaand we’ve got the multiverse.

Gyllenhaal has already been revealed to be Mysterio, and his presentation as a hero in the first trailer has led to questions about who the real villains are in this movie. We’ll definitely find out more when Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives in theaters on July 5.