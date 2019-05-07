Marvel Studios

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

When actor Tom Holland introduced the latest Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer with a spoiler warning regarding Avengers: Endgame, he wasn’t kidding. Not only because the preview begins with immediate references to the late Tony Stark, of course, but also because of what it reveals about the Homecoming sequel’s plot. Specifically, what a revived Nick Fury says about Quentin Beck, otherwise known as Mysterio. “Beck is from earth, just not ours,” he explains. “The snap tore a hole in our dimension.”

Or, as Peter Parker excitedly exclaims, “You’re saying there’s a multiverse!?”

This revelation kickstarted all kinds of takes about what the existence of the Marvel Multiverse would mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also spurred plenty of discussions about whether or not Beck, a notorious liar in the comics, is actually telling the truth about coming from an alternate reality. The Beck character’s history notwithstanding, audiences previously heard the Ancient One speak of the multiverse in Doctor Strange, so it’s not that far-fetched of an idea for Marvel to be considering.

So if Far From Home‘s introduction to the Marvel Multiverse isn’t a villain’s ruse, then studio president Kevin Feige and his creative team may have found a new Infinity Stones-esque story arc for their Phase Four slate of movies and beyond. More importantly, it might also allow them to provide their filmmakers and performers, both those they currently employ and others they might be trying to sign on with, with a brand new sense of creative freedom.

The studio’s ability to make so many interconnected films that ultimately lead to the Avengers tentpoles is what made the MCU so popular. But what if this connectivity was no longer a top priority? What if — dare I suggest it — Marvel actually started making movies that weren’t blindly bound to the titles that came before or after them? If done right, the multiverse concept would let Marvel and its creators do both. Everyone can have their cakes and eat them, too.