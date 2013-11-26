‘Spring Breakers,’ ‘Short Term 12’ and ‘Mud’ lead 2014 Spirit Awards snubs and surprises

and 11.26.13

This morning’s 2014 Independent Spirit Awards nominations were, as expected, dominated by Steve McQueen’s “12 Years A Slave,” but the nominating committees did spread the love around more than most pundits would have expected. Many awards players earned one or two expected nominations only to be overlooked in key categories you would have expected a nod in. As HitFix’s own Kris Tapley noted in his Spirits analysis, there may just be too many fantastic movies to go around this season, independently or studio produced.

With that in mind, we’ve scoured the nominees and found more than a few snubs and surprises among this year’s crop. You can find out more in the embedded gallery story below.

What surprised you the most following this year’s Spirit Awards nominations? What was the biggest snub? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

The 2014 Independent Spirit Awards will handed out on Sat. March, 1, 2014.

#Miles Teller
FRUITVALE STATION Greta Gerwig MILES TELLER MUD OSCARS 2014 PHILOMENA SHORT TERM 12 Spirit Awards 2014 SPRING BREAKERS The Past THE SPECTACULAR NOW THE WAY WAY BACK UPSTREAM COLOR

