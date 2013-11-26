‘Spring Breakers,’ ‘Short Term 12’ and ‘Mud’ lead 2014 Spirit Awards snubs and surprises

This morning’s 2014 Independent Spirit Awards nominations were, as expected, dominated by Steve McQueen’s “12 Years A Slave,” but the nominating committees did spread the love around more than most pundits would have expected. Many awards players earned one or two expected nominations only to be overlooked in key categories you would have expected a nod in. As HitFix’s own Kris Tapley noted in his Spirits analysis, there may just be too many fantastic movies to go around this season, independently or studio produced.
The 2014 Independent Spirit Awards will handed out on Sat. March, 1, 2014.
Snub: Ty Sheridan, Best Male Lead. Tough field to crack, but I would’ve loved to see some love for him here.
(Or did he submit for Supporting? Either way.)
He’s getting the Robert Altman award along with the rest of his cast. He may not have cracked the competitive list, but he’ll be getting on that stage on March 1….
They didn’t seem to like Ain’t Them Bodies Saints much either. I don’t know if that’s a “snub” though. I haven’t seen it yet, but I have friends who adore it.
It’s surprising Dallas Buyers Club didn’t get more attention.
In what world is Spring Breakers a snub?
Great movie. One of the best of the year. That world.
Oh yeah, I forgot about bizzaro world.
I’m not even that keen on Spring Breakers myself, but it’s certainly a film that caught a moment, found a fiercely devoted following, and will be with us for a long time to come. “Snub” may or may not be the right choice of word, but its omission feels like a missed opportunity.
Cahiers Du Cinema declared it the second best film of 2013. So it definitely has some very high brow and prestigious champions.
I could only assume Bazin is turning in his grave. Not that I ever gave his theory on film criticism much weight. I could see a small cult following to this film, but what film doesn’t these days?
I personally thought Spring Breakers was garbage. But I am surprised it didnt pop up in a few places.
I wouldn’t call it garbage, but it was an unfocused mess that felt ten years too late.
Spring Breakers was a load of shit. Just four girls, few of them ex-Disney stars, trying to hip, edgy and cool. It falls flat and the involvement of both Hudgens and Gomez made the experience even more trite.
Yeah, “The Way, Way Back” missing is really sad. That movie struck a really powerful chord with me, and I thought Sam Rockwell and Toni Collette were simply wonderful.
Yeah Rockwell deserved a nod
Ellwood’s phrasing in slide 2 makes it sound like Shailene Woodley wrote the screenplay to “The Spectacular Now.” It was written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, from the novel by Tim Tharp.
Woodley getting a nod and not Miles Teller is like Michelle Williams getting in for Blue Valentine and not Gosling at the Oscars.It says nothing on the male, just that that category is always so stacked.
Looks like the phrasing issue has been fixed. Disregard original post.
Snubs: Before Midnight, At Any Price, Drinking Buddies, Gerwig, Coens.
“‘The Past” (…) is certainly better than “The Hunt” or “The Great Beauty.”
A somewhat categorical statement; in fact, both are better films than “The Past”, in my opinion.
Snubbed even in the snub slideshow: Lake Bell!
She received a Best First Screenplay nomination.