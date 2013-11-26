This year’s indie spirit at the cinema well-represented by today’s nominations

So, this year’s list of nominees for the 2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards have been announced. How did things shake out? Well, Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” led the way with seven nominations, but Alexander Payne’s “Nebraska” wasn’t far behind with six.
The nominees for Best Feature were “All is Lost,” “Frances Ha,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Nebraska” and “12 Years a Slave.” My first instinct was to cry foul that Richard Linklater’s glorious “Before Midnight” didn’t slip in and only managed nods for screenplay and female lead, but as someone put it to me on Twitter, perhaps that just goes to show the quality of work across the independent spectrum this year. There is only so much room.
As has been repeated constantly in this space this season, 2013 has been a spectacular year for movies. And when you look through the various nominees today, it’s nice to see that quality represented here as well. I look at that Best Actor list, for instance, and wonder if we could see five from that list at the Oscars. It wouldn’t be illegitimate in any way, that’s for sure.
I was worried for a moment that, as Film Independent live-tweeted the nominees, Noah Baumbach’s “Frances Ha” would get the shaft much like it did with the Gotham Awards committee (whoever they may have been this year — though they DID give “Before Midnight” a Best Feature nod). But it popped up, thankfully, in the Best Feature category. That would have been its only mention if not for the added Best Editing category this year. So it goes without saying… poor Greta Gerwig. One of the great performances, lost on an awards season.
Paramount has to be feeling fantastic today. Their little movie that could, “Nebraska,” struck me as a sure-fire contender across the board as soon as I saw it late last summer, though many pundits were curiously low on its awards prospects coming out of Cannes. Here it sits, not only an obvious Best Picture contender with the Academy, but potentially a Best Director and Best Supporting Actor (Will Forte) nominee there, too. It picked up all of those nominations today, as well as Best Actor for Bruce Dern, Best Supporting Actress for June Squibb and Best First Screenplay for Bob Nelson’s work on the page.
The Coen brothers’ latest was spotlighted in a couple of areas, though fewer than I would have expected. Best Feature, Best Actor (Oscar Isaac) and Best Cinematography are nothing to sneeze at, but nothing for the filmmakers themselves, in either Best Director or Best Screenplay. But, again, it’s a great year. And if titans like the Coens are squeezed out to make room for a few notices for brilliant films like “Short Term 12” (three nominations) and “Mud” (two nominations), then I guess you have to make due.
Speaking of “Mud,” I wish it could have received more love but I’m truly happy for Jeff Nichols, who picked up a Best Director nomination. I had wondered going into the announcement whether Matthew McConaughey could be a double nominee, but he was only recognized for “Dallas Buyers Club.” Still, the film did win the Robert Altman Award, which goes to the director, casting director and ensemble. That’s a great call.
And what can you say about “12 Years a Slave?” Of course it was going to dominate this morning. And so it did. Maybe this will go a long way toward convincing hold-out Academy members (and there are plenty still) to finally watch the film. It was actually a huge day for Fox Searchlight overall, given the nominations for “Enough Said.”
Anyway, I imagine I could go on and on, but I’ll leave it at that. A couple of our wish list hopefuls turned out, so of that, going into the holiday Thursday, we can certainly be thankful. Have a look at the full list of nominees here. We’ll have more coverage on the announcement later today, including a massive interview with “Inside Llewyn Davis” star Oscar Isaac.
Let’s see… Am I forgetting anything? Oh! WAIT! WAIT! What am I thinking? I can’t leave it at that. Let me close by offering another hearty congratulations to former In Contention contributor Chad Hartigan, whose “This is Martin Bonner” was nominated for the John Cassavetes Award (reserved for films made under the $500,000 price tag). This after the film won the audience prize in the NEXT competition at Sundance. He’s going places, folks.
The 29th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will be held on Saturday, March 1, 2014.
Two questions.
Number one: Do you think Cannes was the wrong call for Nebraska? There was Dern’s prize on one hand, the mixed critical response from international critics on the other. You can’t help but think an American festival premiere would better suit the film, but the Cannes prize really started people talking about Dern. Where do you think would have been the best place to open the film?
Number two: This may be a better question for Oscartalk, but I’m very curious about this. How often do you think Academy members vote for films they haven’t seen? You mention the 12 Years holdouts; I can imagine many members supporting the concept and social message of the film, and buying into the narrative of the season, but not committing to sit down and actually watch all two hours someone getting tortured. I can see the same thing happening for Redford, whose film many people see as alienating but still want to support. Do you think it’s common for members to vote for something they haven’t actually seen? How big a share of the vote do you think this could potentially be?
Congratulations again to Chad Hartigan, too.
How was Cannes a wrong choice for Nebraska even when it won a big prize? Not everything is about Oscars. Payne was a jury member last year and was likely taken in by the prestige of that place. Directors dream to show their films at Cannes. It is not a wrong choice for anybody. Most directors can’t even get competition slots.
I actually don’t think Cannes was a bad thing ultimately, and not because of the award, which doesn’t mean a lot as far as the season goes. It was good to get the film out and start screening the hell out of it. I saw it at a little screening in NY a month or so later. It allowed Paramount to really start building early, so regardless of the reactions it got there, the Telluride bow instantly neutralized that and as more and more people saw it, it kind of worked in its favor that the reaction was somewhat muted out of Cannes.
That’s my take, anyway.
Sad for Place Beyond the Pines (and the cast) and James Franco in Spring Breakers.
Otherwise, pretty great set of noms.
What is up with Gerwig missing? How is that happening? It really is peerless work but a star perfectly matched to the material. Its outstanding work, exceptional on all levels. How is she missing?
*by a star
I agree, that’s totally screwed up. What a shame.
SO happy for “Nebraska” – just saw it this past weekend and was kind of blown away. I think it might be my favorite film of the year so far.
I can’t bring myself to see it. First, there was the mixed reaction at Cannes. Then the terrible trailers that seemed to want people not to watch it. Is it anything like the trailers?
Huh? A mixed reaction that has since been corrected by a pretty glowing one upon wide release is dissuading you?
As far as the trailers go… well, I thought they were fine. What they don’t really show you is just how hysterical the film is all the way through.
That would be a positive reaction by critics in the U.S. so yes, I was persuaded by the mixed reaction.
Yeah, the mixed reaction at Cannes plus the so-so trailer also has me mehhh on seeing it; which I obviously will. I also didn’t care for The Descendants (but LOVED Sideways). Hopefully lowered expectations will help. Its also nice to know that they tinkered with it post-Cannes. The tinker seemed to have helped (those who have seen both versions prefer the latter much moreso).
I didn’t know they made changes to it after Cannes. I’ll probably still wait for it on rental, but that peaks my interest.
I really would recommend seeing it on the big screen. The widescreen B&W compositions are pretty stunning.
Yeah, that last shot in the trailer was stunning, and the only thing that got me excited.
Let me settle this: see the movie. You’ll thank me.
Oh, and that Best Film lineup really is amazing. I haven’t seen “Inside Llewyn Davis” yet but all those other films are much better than the very overrated “Before Midnight.” Well done Spirits.
Would have loved to see Prince Avalanche get a nom or two. It will most definitely be in my Top Ten come years end. Same goes for The Place Beyond the Pines.
Yeah, both great movies that aren’t getting enough love.
Pretty surprised at the lack of Place Beyond the Pines. Bummed. Did it get ANYTHING? I think a Gosling Supporting nod would have been great.
All these awards seem less and less relevant. Great lineup, but no room for Before Midnight, At Any Price or Drinking Buddies. So it goes.