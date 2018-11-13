Getty Image

Stan Lee was many things, and many things besides one of the titans of Marvel Comics. In the wake of his death at 95-years-old Monday came not only an overwhelming outpouring of grief, from MCU stars and fans alike, but also nuggets of arcane or forgotten trivia. One of our favorites: A 1968 column he wrote in which he passionately spoke out against bigotry and racism.

Entertainment journalist Jen Yamato was one of the more prominent figures who posted the letter on Twitter in the wake of the tragic news. The column was part of “Stan’s Soapbox,” a regular column he would tack onto the backs of comics. (You can even buy a collection of his missives.) And what do you know? His words still, crushingly, resonate today.

"Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today." "A story without a message… is like a man without a soul." RIP Stan Lee #StansSoapbox pic.twitter.com/S8PvuDassx — jen yamato (@jenyamato) November 12, 2018

“Bigotry and racism are among the deadliest social ills plaguing the world today,” Lee wrote at the time. “But, unlike, a team of costumed super-villains, they can’t be halted with a punch in the snoot, or a zap from a ray gun. The only way to destroy them is to expose them — to reveal them for the insidious evils they really are.”