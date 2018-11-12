The Marvel Cinematic Universe Remembers Stan Lee With An Outpouring Of Emotion

News Editor
11.12.18

Getty Image

The passing of Stan Lee on Monday immediately left a Thanos-like void in the universe, not to mention a huge spiritual hole in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, known affectionately and necessarily as the MCU. Comic book fans everywhere flocked to social media, and it’s clear that Lee’s influence also reverberated within the hip-hop realm. At age 95, his legacy extended deep throughout not only comic books themselves but also film and TV that has endured through decades and cinematic phases with no signs of slowing.

To that effect, Lee’s collaborators are showing an outpouring of emotion, and that includes several core members of the MCU, who are all paying tribute to the man who began it all. Marvel Studios President and CEO Kevin Feige addressed the matter without saying goodbye. “No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee,” Feige tweeted. “Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all.”

Chris Evans, a.k.a. “Captain America,” then kicked off a stream of effusive tweets from MCU actors and directors. In doing so, Evans concluded with Lee’s own signature sign off: “Excelsior!!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stan Lee#RIP#Marvel
TAGSdeathsMarvelRIPStan Lee

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 7 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP