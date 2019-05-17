After Grumpy Cat’s Death, Here’s A Look Back At Her Scowl-Filled Meeting With Stan Lee

Last November, Marvel Comics legend Stan lee passed away at age 95, and this week, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed (while answering fan questions on Reddit) that Lee didn’t live long enough to watch Avengers: Endgame. That’s a sobering realization not only because Lee had a stellar cameo but because this film was the culmination of much of his life’s work. However and in other sad news, internet sensation Grumpy Cat passed away on Tuesday, and fans are now remembering that these two icons once met and exchanged frowny faces. Lee even tweeted about the 2015 encounter.

