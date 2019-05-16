Marvel Studios

Now that Avengers: Endgame is within days of breaking Avatar‘s all-time box office record, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige is making the victory rounds, including a stop by Reddit for an ol’ fashioned Ask Me Anything.

His answers were, as you might imagine, often vague (“Who is your favorite Marvel character that ISN’T in the current MCU?” “I never play favorites…”), but he did occasionally give insightful answers to certain questions. Like, when he was asked to share the lessons he learned from working on Marvel movies that predated the Marvel Cinematic Universe, like Daredevil, The Punisher, and Fantastic Four, Feige responded, “Respect the source material. Hire passionate filmmakers regardless of how much money their last movie made. Hire the best cast regardless of their current marquee value.” Good answer!

Feige also shared that the MCU is planned five years in advance, “but [we] often have a general plan that extends much, much further,” and he refers to Endgame Hulk as “Smart Hulk” (not Professor Hulk). Speaking of Endgame: he said his entire career led up to one moment in the movie. “There are too many to list,” Feige replied to a question about his individual scene from the MCU, but “but I will say my entire MCU career was building up to that ‘on your left’ moment in Endgame.” That’s what Falcon tells Cap during the climatic third-act battle against Thanos before our previously-Snapped heroes return; it’s also a cute callback to the running scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.