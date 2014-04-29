‘Star Wars’ cast officially announced

After months of rumors and speculations, the cast of “Star Wars: Episode VII” has officially been announced.

Actors John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, and Max von Sydow will join the original stars Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, and Kenny Baker in the J.J. Abrams-directed sequel, as per the saga's official Facebook page.

Though there are a few surprises on the list, many of the names — including Driver, Boyega and Isaac — were expected to be announced, following the news of a table read earlier this week.

The plot itself is being kept under wraps (although a few details are known), and character names have yet to be announced.

Here's a pic from that cast table read. Abrams and Ford are center-right, with R2-D2 between them.

Driver (“Girls”), who is reportedly playing a villain, is re-teaming with his “Inside Llewyn Davis” co-star Isaac. Boyega is best-known for “Attack the Block,” and Domhnall Gleeson appeared in the last two “Harry Potter” films. The legendary Sydow was a regular collaborator with Ingmar Bergman, starred in “The Exorcist,” and was more recently seen in films like “Shutter Island” and “The Wolfman.”

Serkis, meanwhile, has become the go-to guy when it comes to motion-capture (after starring in “The Lord of the Rings,” “King Kong” and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” to name just a few), and will likely play a similar role in “Episode VII.”

The original trilogy's stars — including the core trio of Ford as Han Solo, Hamill as Luke Skywalker, and Fisher as Leia Organa– will be reprising their iconic roles, although it's not confirmed how big of a role they will all play.

“We are so excited to finally share the cast of 'Star Wars: Episode VII,'” director J.J. Abrams said. “It is both thrilling and surreal to watch the beloved original cast and these brilliant new performers come together to bring this world to life, once again. We start shooting in a couple of weeks, and everyone is doing their best to make the fans proud.”

Lawrence Kasdan and Abrams wrote the screenplay, while Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams, and Bryan Burk will produce, and John Williams is returning as the composer.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is set to open December 18, 2015.