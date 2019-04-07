Disney/Lucasfilm

Depending on who you ask, writer and director Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a fantastic film that helps revitalize Lucasfilm’s ever-expanding franchise or a stain on the memory of George Lucas’s cinematic contributions. (It is most definitely not the latter, despite what a vocal minority of sexist trolls think.) Either way, one of the things that many have been wondering is if Episode IX director J.J. Abrams will stick to Johnson’s changes or retcon them. If he does the latter, Johnson says he won’t mind at all.

At CinemaCon, where Johnson introduced his upcoming genre thriller Knives Out, MTV News asked him about his involvement (if any) in the next Star Wars film. “I’ve had a couple of conversations with [Abrams], but I’ve actually really enjoyed sitting back, waiting to get my popcorn opening day and see how the thing turns out. I cannot wait.”

.@rianjohnson is just as excited for J.J. Abram’s #StarWars Episode IX as we are, and he tells us at #CinemaCon he hopes that the directors keep taking the universe to new heights: “I want him to do stuff that I wasn’t expecting him to do” pic.twitter.com/D7Jh5SqgeT — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 5, 2019

When it came to retconning The Last Jedi, specifically Johnson’s decision to discount the important of Rey’s lineage, he said he didn’t mind at all if Abrams and company decided to go that route. The answer? A general “no,” it seems. “I want to let go all of my expectations,” Johnson explained. “I want to sit back. I want to be entertained. I want to be surprised. I want to be thrilled. I want him to do stuff that I wasn’t expecting him to do and just go along for the ride.”

(Via MTV News)