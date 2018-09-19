Kelly Marie Tran‘s opportunity to play Resistance ship mechanic Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi has led to some high notes (like getting to purchase her own action figure at Target) and some definite lows (like getting harassed by bastard-coated bastards with bastard filling). Tran was harassed by a toxic subset of fandom who seem to think not liking a movie is a valid reason to single out and bully one actor. The deluge of personal attacks led her to leave social media, pen an emotional essay about the experience, and continue to question whether social media is worth it. (It probably isn’t.)
Director Rian Johnson has already lent his support to Tran, as has fellow franchise actor Hayden Christensen (no stranger to toxic so-called “fans” himself). Now the actor whom Tran’s character bit in a Last Jedi deleted scene is saying exactly what he thinks about the trolls.
Domnhall Gleeson, who plays General Hux, spoke to Scott Davis about Tran’s harassers during an interview for his current film, The Little Stranger. You can watch the full answer below, but here’s the part where he doesn’t hold back:
“People having an opinion about the film is absolutely fine. You pay your money, and you’re allowed to have an opinion,” Gleeson said, adding a short while later, “The stuff with Kelly was bullshit. That’s a different thing all together, so those people are just morons. Those people are just assholes. It’s a different level of stuff. You don’t buy that when you buy your tickets. I thought the piece she wrote was amazing and I’ve got huge respect for her. I thought she dealt with it as classily as an unclassy situation can call for.”
I’m sure she’s a solid person. And I can separate characters from the actor. But…I doubt there’d be so much fanboy angst had her character’s arc/storyline been not so Mouseketeer silly. Yes, I know most of the Star Wars series is silly. Space Leia, anyone? Midicholrians (sp?) anyone?
I don’t know why people behave online the way they do. It’s not like Kelly wrote the script or decided what her character arc/storyline would be. The writers did that. Take up your gripe with those folks.
Star Wars films, aside from ‘The Empire Strikes Back’, have always been something to just watch. The series is okay with really only one standout film (my opinion). Sorry not sorry if I hurt someone’s fanhood.
How about you don’t take up your gripes with anyone. Why should writers be harassed instead of an actress for creative choices they made when there’s also the option of not harassing anyone? If you don’t like something, fine, but you should realize that it’s your problem and not someone else’s. Nerds are the fucking worst.
You reall should have stopped before “But…”
Like or dislike the movies, there’s no justifying the treatment she experienced, and the writers wouldn’t have deserved it either.
Nah dude. Nobody who harassed her online was mad about the character or the writing. They were mad that a Female Asian actor got a decent amount of screen time in a movie series they believe should be solely dominated by white men and CGI aliens. Because they are fucked up racist sexist pieces of Shit. They same people who voted for Trump. The same people who want a rapist appointed to the Supreme Court. The same people who doubt 13 women who’ve accused Trump of varying levels of sexual harassment/assault. They same people who call Hillary Clinton all manner of sexually depraved harassment insults. MagaChuds. The worst humanity has to offer.