There’s Only One Person Who Knows The ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Title

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.12.19 6 Comments

LUCASFILM

There were rumors that the title for Star Wars: Episode IX was going to be unveiled last week after Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) tweeted, “I am receiving images of something amazing coming towards us – travelling over decades through space and time – reaching out to all humans on this planet with its message. What could it be? Should I be afraid? Should you? Stay tuned.” Fans have stayed tuned, and after more cryptic tweets, the best guess is that Daniels is teasing his trip to Star Wars Celebration (April 11-15 in Chicago), which is where the title and maybe a trailer will hopefully (finally) be revealed.

The Episode IX title is one of pop culture’s most closely-guarded secrets — in fact, according to Dominic Monaghan, there’s only one person who knows it. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the Lost star (who has an undisclosed role in Episode IX) was asked to “pretty please” divulge the film’s title. “Only [J.J. Abrams] knows,” Monaghan replied. “It’s good to have secrets on Star Wars.”

instagram

Around The Web

TOPICS#J.J. Abrams#Star Wars
TAGSJ.J. AbramsStar WarsSTAR WARS: EPISODE IX

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 day ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP