There’s Only One Person Who Knows The ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Title

LUCASFILM

There were rumors that the title for Star Wars: Episode IX was going to be unveiled last week after Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) tweeted, “I am receiving images of something amazing coming towards us – travelling over decades through space and time – reaching out to all humans on this planet with its message. What could it be? Should I be afraid? Should you? Stay tuned.” Fans have stayed tuned, and after more cryptic tweets, the best guess is that Daniels is teasing his trip to Star Wars Celebration (April 11-15 in Chicago), which is where the title and maybe a trailer will hopefully (finally) be revealed.

The Episode IX title is one of pop culture’s most closely-guarded secrets — in fact, according to Dominic Monaghan, there’s only one person who knows it. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the Lost star (who has an undisclosed role in Episode IX) was asked to “pretty please” divulge the film’s title. “Only [J.J. Abrams] knows,” Monaghan replied. “It’s good to have secrets on Star Wars.”