There’s Only One Person Who Knows The ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Title

There were rumors that the title for Star Wars: Episode IX was going to be unveiled last week after Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) tweeted, “I am receiving images of something amazing coming towards us – travelling over decades through space and time – reaching out to all humans on this planet with its message. What could it be? Should I be afraid? Should you? Stay tuned.” Fans have stayed tuned, and after more cryptic tweets, the best guess is that Daniels is teasing his trip to Star Wars Celebration (April 11-15 in Chicago), which is where the title and maybe a trailer will hopefully (finally) be revealed.
The Episode IX title is one of pop culture’s most closely-guarded secrets — in fact, according to Dominic Monaghan, there’s only one person who knows it. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the Lost star (who has an undisclosed role in Episode IX) was asked to “pretty please” divulge the film’s title. “Only [J.J. Abrams] knows,” Monaghan replied. “It’s good to have secrets on Star Wars.”
Last Hope would be good if it didn’t create associations with Last Jedi that I’m gonna guess Disney won’t want. Like it or not, the backlash on that movie was explosive.
Except that a lot of The Last Jedi hate came out of Russian troll farms.
If Kathleen Kennedy and Disney haven’t heard and approved the title, it’s not the title.
I skimmed the article wrong, and saw “The Lost Star” as a potential title. Kinda like it.
How is Cardi B involved? There is no mention of her in your article
Personally, I wouldn’t release the full title ahead of time. Just bill it as “Episode IX” or “Star Wars” the entire time. Posters, commercials, toys, everything. Then only reveal the full title during the opening scrawl, and a full graphic to close out the film.