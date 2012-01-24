Stuck in the middle with you: thoughts on the Oscar nominations

I am no fan, to put it gently, of John Williams’s chintzily instructive and inevitably Oscar-nominated score for “War Horse,” but I’ll admit I’ve been feeling the need for it all day. Williams is a master in the art of telling you how to feel, and several hours after hearing this years Academy Award nominations, I could really use some plaintive strings or percussive rumbling to tell me what on earth I’m supposed to feel about them.
Am I happy they took a chance on some adventurous arthouse fare like “The Tree of Life” and “A Separation?” Am I dismayed they haven’t yet caught wise to Michael Fassbender? Am I perplexed that they seem to be actively sabotaging the admittedly inessential but once-entertaining Best Original Song category? Am I pleased that the animation branch showed some solid brass balls this year, even as I question the wisdom of their choices? Am I concerned that their barometer for the year’s best documentaries bears no relation to anyone else’s? Am I satisfied I predicted 73 out of 104 nominations, even if I hated myself for making some of those predictions in the first place? I’m certainly annoyed I have to see the wildly unalluring “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” now, after thinking I might just have dodged that bullet.
I am all of these things, and frankly, sustaining that many feelings is exhausting — just ask Glenn Close, who cleverly parcelled them out one at a time in “Albert Nobbs,” resulting in one of the most simultaneously hard-earned and undeserved Best Actress nominations of recent years. (Am I exasperated by that? Am I amused? Am I just resigned? I’ll stop now, but you get the idea.) Some might say the emotional average of all this is indifference, though it’d be disingenuous for me to claim that when I still woke up this morning with the same quiet tingle of excitement I feel on every Oscar nomination day.
Of course, when one’s own favorite films of the year sit so far outside the conversation — only four films nominated by the Academy today cracked my own 2011 top 20, one of them scraping in for Sound Editing, though at least another is poised to run the table — it’s easier to feel less invested in the whole red-carpet routine. If I don’t feel personally elated or affronted by today’s news, it’s because nothing personal is at stake: the films I treasure aren’t going away.
Nor is Oscar, for that matter, even if his identity seems somewhat in flux — rarer has it been clearer to me that “the Academy” is not a monolithic individual entity we conveniently paint it as for the purpose of analysis, but a hive of conflicting individual opinions and personalities. The new voting structure for the Best Picture race is a case in point: we know each of these nine nominees received at least 5% of the number-one votes cast, suggesting a diverse range of committed camps. The people responsible for “The Tree of Life” being on the list are not the same people who put “War Horse” there, who in turn are different from the sneaky contingent who came through for “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.”
There’s evidence of contrasting impulses within individual branches, too. Are the actors who rallied for Demián Bichir the same ones who are high on Rooney Mara? Are there Academy screenwriters who are equally jazzed about “Bridesmaids” and “A Separation?” I’m sure there are some — speaking as the person whose best-of-2011 list found room for “Margaret” and “Immortals” — but I’m sure you’d find plenty more who are befuddled by at least one of those nominations. Get angry with the Academy if you like, but wonder first what — or who — you’re even getting angry with.
For better or worse, these nominations show ample evidence of a large group of voters who unafraid, indeed unashamed, of telling us what they like. With no precursor foundation for “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close,” it’s clearly there for no other reason than that enough voters were honestly affected by it, and couldn’t care less what the critical majority thought. I’m as disappointed as any of you that Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton didn’t make the cut — most of all because their thornily independent, little-seen films deserved the extra exposure even one nomination would bring — but if many voters didn’t sincerely respond to their work, there’s no reason why they should feel obliged to vote for them.
(Take heart in the probability that neither Fassbender nor Swinton are the type of talents to place any more stock in these contests than we critics do. Indeed, I’m sure Swinton is too busy orchestrating morris-dancing flashmobs and rock-painting in the Hebrides, or whatever it is she does in her spare time, to have heard today’s news. If nothing else, I’m sure they’re both pretty pleased for Gary Oldman. Who isn’t?)
There’s a certain resolve to be gleaned from even the Academy’s most shocking decisions today that’s maddeningly stubborn from some angles, and admirable from others. If the animation branch really doesn’t believe that “The Adventures of Tintin” is a true example of their craft — and I admit I, too, hesitate to classify it as animated — then it’s fair that they exclude it. At least the group can’t be accused of insularity: the inclusion of “Chico and Rita” and “A Cat in Paris” from the international arthouse fringes (when they could have lazily filled slots with misfires from Pixar and Aardman) shows a catholic playfulness that more branches could stand to acquire.
Of course, if industry definitions of animation become increasingly blurry, this particular award will need to adapt or die; for now, however, given that it’s already a ghetto category, I can’t blame the branch for protecting their identity. (And I say that as someone who thinks “Tintin” is rather better than “A Cat in Paris” — though at least the latter fits this year’s official Vive La France theme.)
Clearly, some tweaking is in order across the board. To the music branch, I say that no voting process that results in only two nominees can be said to be working: it wasn’t a great year for movie songs, sure, but at least try and sell us on the category. (Failing that, a least allow us a full Muppets production number on stage. First Springsteen, then Cher, now this?) And for all their eager adjustments, the newly flexible Best Picture format just isn’t working: their goal in expanding it beyond five nominees three years ago was to get more nominees like “Bridesmaids,” not more tepidly received prestige films.
Certainly, a high-end, wild-card nominee like “The Tree of Life” dignifies the category, but I’m not sure it’s worth the residual mess the extra slots cause. (Particularly when, in three years of this experiment, the Academy has yet to relent to a film made in any language other than English: does anyone who’s seen it really believe all nine Best Picture nominees are superior to “A Separation?”) The Academy is showing an encouraging willingness to acknowledge and correct error — but right now, their decisions lack authority even as they project personality. If I’m not sure right now how I feel about the Oscars, I don’t think they are either.
Guy, I think that you hit it dead on in the first few paragraphs of your write up…..I’m annoyed I have to see Extremely Loud, and I’m even more annoyed that Close’s throwing herself and her poor, almost unwatchable film sets a precedent… that if you throw on a fake nose, poorly impersonate a man, and push for attention at every film festival in North America, you too can get academy recognition. Somewhere Kirsten Dunst and Elizabeth Olsen are cackling evilly over wine in disgust
With Close’s past work, I can look the other way, but yes, goodness gracious Albert Nobbs is a dull movie.
A really average list of movies this year. I don’t think there is one that got universal praise. Just a bad year for “great” movies.
And definitely not everyone is happy with these nominations – especially not this studio mogul who blogged his displeasure with the Academy’s picks.
[mankabros.com]
Whoa, dude is angry.
Nah, I think he was kidding.
“just ask Glenn Close, who cleverly parcelled them out one at a time in “Albert Nobbs,” resulting in one of the most simultaneously hard-earned and undeserved Best Actress nominations of recent years.”
THANK YOU. I felt like I was in the minority on this amongst all you Oscar Gurus.
That was such a perfect way of describing the Close narrative this year. But my issue is in the fact that they rewarded her hard work even when it amounted to nothing. It’s not like they had to scrape the bottom of the barrel or anything, not with Swinton on the sidelines.
If I were to write an article about my disappointment with the nominations, I would title it “Extremely Lame and Incredibly Glenn Close”.
Hahaha I would not object.
“does anyone who’s seen it really believe all nine Best Picture nominees are superior to “A Separation?”
GOD NO!. None of them. Certainly not The Artist. Not War Horse. Not The Tree of Life.
cough* “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” *cough
Maybe I would be more supportive of Rooney Mara if she faked a smile once in awhile. Even her Oscar nom reaction was lackluster.
for real. she is just such a non-event. It’s like she just doesn’t care (not that she is required to do so) but I don’t get much of a sense of a real personality from her and she comes across as such an unaffected dour person that it is hard to really root for her.
What is this, Junior High? The mean girls piling on the shy girl?
Whether or not she sparkles publicly is irrelevant. It’s the performance that counts.
I can have personal preferences. Notice how I said “I would be more supportive…”, I didn’t say YOU need to agree with me. And as MyKill pointed out, her personality is lacking… doesn’t really make ME (again ME, not YOU) all that interested in her. Public perception, it exists.
Oh and look no further than George Clooney. You think he’s trumping Pitt and Dujardin (at the moment) based on his performance alone? Dude knows how to work a room. Personality, it matters.
I agree with Danny on this one Laura, this is one of the few nominations I can think of where the performer didn’t get in partly on the basis of public charm and appeal. They voted for the performance, not the movie star persona, and whether or not you like the performance, that’s something that should be admired because the Academy rarely does so.
And it’s strange you use Clooney vs. Dujardin as an example of why charm wins Oscars, because you use the argument in favor of Clooney. No doubt, Clooney is charming, and might very well win, but Dujardin is poised to upset over Clooney on the basis of his ability to charm a room of people.
That’s true concerning Dujardin. They’re both charming… better? I am personally having a hard time rooting for Mara because I wasn’t a big fan of Dragon Tattoo and she tends to come across as very cold. This has nothing to do with why she was nominated… or why anyone was nominated. I’m not dismissing her performance, which I thought was good. I just wish she was less stoic and more personality. Isn’t that how one builds a fan-base? Anyway, Clooney was nominated because he gave a great performance but I think he has an edge over Pitt (who IMO gives the better performance) b/c he knows how to work a room. And I agree with your Dujardin assessment. Forgot about his Golden Globes speech.
I think Pitt is just going to fall out of a potential victory from this point on. He can’t work a room like those guys, and his film isn’t as well liked.
PS. Oldman is no slouch at working a room himself.
but he’s a far more reserved personality. He comes across as an absolute gentleman, which I think got him far this season, but he’s no Clooney or Dujardin in that way.
Back to the subject of Mara: Now that Swinton and Theron are out of the conversation, I have to say I liked Mara’s performance (and film) as much as if not more than the other four nominees, but I’d rather see any of the others win. Even if Mara had charm oozing out of her pores, I’d feel that way.
@Paul- Did you see him on Chelsea Lately? I adore him <3.
Rooting for Williams…. leftover love from Blue Valentine but she's quite good in MWWM.
No, Laura, the thought of that (Chelsea and Oldman) scares me, lol.
Lol. I’m pretty sure Chelsea had no idea she was sitting in the presence of greatness. But he handled everything so well.
Chelsea Handler is such a selfish interviewer and I was so worried she was going to treat Oldman like complete shit, but she was actually decent. And yes, he was delightful and charming, albeit in a very low-key way. I’ve just been in such a good mood today knowing that he’s finally an Oscar nominee, and for the best performance of the year.
Nobody seems to have noticed that the nominations include five — count ’em, five — performance “pairings”:
Close/McTear
Davis/Spencer
Dujardin/Bejo
Pitt/Hill
Williams/Branagh
When has that happened before (if ever)?
By the way, not infrequently, pairings win, usually same-gender pairings: Bancroft/Duke, Paltrow/Dench, Penn/Robbins, Taylor/Dennis, Leigh/McDaniel, Swank/Freeman. The best shot this year would seem to be Davis/Spencer.
Coattails?
2003:
Kingsley/Aghdashloo
Morton/Hounsou
Law/Zellweger
Penn/Robbins/Harden
Watts/Del Toro
This occurrence really isn’t that rare. If I took the time I’m sure I’d find many many more.
2006 had six nominee pairings, actually. 2008 had five. Last year also had five.
Yes, I don’t think this is all that rare an occurrence.
wow, way to ignore Jessica Chastain. lol
very good analysis there. Film 2013 with Guy Lodge!
I don’t know, Fassbender just doesn’t do it for me. I still fail to understand his appeal, even though his performance in “Shame” had lots of good moments. Perhaps other voters simply felt the same way, not to mention his film isn’t all that great to begin with.
No, with Clooney and Pitt in the race giving above average performances in mainstream fare there was no way Bichir, Oldman, Dujardin and Fassbender were all getting in for much more deserving work. Not to mention the two actors from A Separation, working in a foreign language and killing it. Or the two actors in Weekend, a non-American gay romance.
No, I much prefer Clooney and Pitt to Fassbender. Both in general and in relation to their 2011 performances.
I was rooting for Clooney (in a so-so film) and Pitt (for a great year) until I realized what it meant in terms of the rest of the field. What can I say? I think Shame and A Separation are two of the best films of 2011 and I’m a fan of The Artist, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and Moneyball.
The Tree of Life and Oldman nods notwithstanding, this years crop of nominees leaves me feeling the same way. All over the place but then ultimately, exhausted. None of my true favorites managed hardly a showing at all. I can’t believe they went so far as to nominate nine films and this is the best they could do. Granted, 5 or 6 of these, we all saw coming. But not really a bold choice among these.
And that Best Documentary category is a CRIME. And I guarantee you the one that deserves to win it that is nominated, won’t win.
I agree, this whole day I have just felt exhausted trying to decide what I even thought about the nominations. There were no bold surprises that showed the Academy sticking their neck out for outside-the-box films like Dogtooth, Exit Through The Gift Shop, or Black Swan this year (although TTSS and ToL are kinda in that vein, but weren’t really that surprising.) This is just such a blah batch of nominees, and I agree the Documentary category is a hot mess.
Since nobody else is sticking up for EL&IC, I’ll say again that it was treated unfairly by critics and people should wait to pass judgement until they see it cause it’s great and totally deserving of the nom. It’s main criticism has been that it is emotionally manipulative but it is WAY less so than War Horse.
I saw it and I wasn’t enthralled with it on the whole. Loved Viola Davis, Jeffrey Wright and some of the ensemble though.
I totally agree with you. I can almost understand why people think it looks a certain way, but I loved it, and I hate that people aren’t giving it a chance because of preconceived notions.
I haven’t seen it, but i’ve read and thoroughly enjoyed the book, so I’m looking forward to catching it when it finally arrives in Australia.
Though, if the book is any guide, I can see how people would have a reaction against it. Many people seem to have a huge problem with its use of 9/11 etc and are repulsed by it. Kind of like how I was instinctively repulsed by the way The Help used racism as the thing on which to base a story about a plucky white girl who gets a promotion.
My biggest problems were the kid and his mother. Both left me cold. Whether it was the characters or the performances, I can’t say. A little of both, I think.
My only major complaint would be that they should done without the Tom Hanks falling from the tower motif that’s repeated several times. That title sequence was pretty horrid; I didn’t know if I would be able to make it through the film at the point. Luckily, it steered clear of that and developed beautifully.
I finally caught EL&IC last weekend. I thought Horn, von Sydow, Davis, and Wright were fantastic. That said, I found the film too long and depressing; no matter how decently crafted it was. I find it hard to recommend to most people I know.
I hated every moment of it. I also hated the book, so…
This film is definitely being unfairly bashed. It’s not perfect and you could tell there was a lot of reshaping going on in the editing room (about half of the book is missing), but within the mess were a ton of powerful moments and some really great performances.
And the complaint of the boy being annoying kind of pisses me off. I can understand the complaint, but when it is pretty clear from the plot descriptions that the boy has Asperger’s syndrome (or is at least bordering on it) and you feel like that is going to bother you, don’t watch the movie.
I also didn’t find it that manipulative. I found it to be refreshingly honest and while I can see how some will be offended by using 9/11 to tell the story, I think that’s a lazy way of criticizing the film.
“I hated every moment of it. I also hated the book, so…”
Then why did you see the movie? This doesn’t make sense. Are you a critic or something?
^Agreed. Hearing these kind of reactions makes me prouder of my opinion.
Also, if it wasn’t such a damn competitive year for Best Actor, Horn would make it in and justly so.
Not to keep going on and on but Oscar Bait, which ELAIC definitely is, when done well can be just as great as any other film from other sub-genres so it’s frustrating to hear that as an argument.
@Brock- Nope. Free ticket. And why wouldn’t I see it? I’ve disliked plenty of books and come to appreciate the films (i.e. Morvern Callar). I was also curious to see how they would handle the material.
Best analysis of the day, nay, the season. Well done, Guy.
agreed – I was waiting for Guy’s thoughts about the nominees all day and both the Oscar Talk and this article were illuminating and impressive. Guy for the win!
So happy that Demian Bichir got nominated. Great performance from a great underseen film
My thoughts:
-Best Picture – by including EL&IC, it is CLEAR that the Academy doesn’t give a rats *ss about critics.
-Best Director – happy to see Malick pop-up.
-Best Actor – sad about Fassbender. I liked Bichir a lot. But I think his campaign is what really did it for him.
-Best Actress – concerning Swinton … is this the first time somene got nommed for BFCA, GG, SAG, BAFTA, won precursors, and then didn’t get a nom? I am also surprised that Mara got in; as her personality is far from warm.
-Best S. Actor – I actually think von Sydow has a shot to beat Plummer. von Sydow has been nommed before, he’s older than Plummer, and he’s in a Best Picture nominee. Watch out, says I.
-Best S. Actress – happy for McTeer. And happy that overrated Woodley missed (I’m sure she’s a lovely girl, but the performance didn’t do it for me).
-Original Screenplay – happy for Margin Call.
-Adapted Screenplay – happy for Ides. Loved that film.
-Editing – shows Moneyball’s strength (along with the Sound nom – very deserving, I might add).
-Cinematography – I got nothin’.
-Art Direction – Hugo for the win. No TTSS nom is a travesty.
-Costumes – Shakespearean costume porn. I think people are underestimating Anonymous (don’t voters not see the designer on ballots)?
-Make-Up – should be Iron Lady.
-Sounds – both should go to War Horse. Stunned by the lack of Super 8 (most noms with MPSE, and got in with CAS).
-Score – I also believe Desplat cancelled himself out.
-Song – the lack of Captain America is absurd. I was also hoping that the song from The Help would get in and win so that poot Thomas Newman can get his ist Oscar.
-Foreign – A Separation, unless the Foreign committee goes the way of what Kris/Guy say (wouldn’t put it past them).
:)
A much awarded Israeli film, a Polish Holocaust film, a Belgian crime drama, a French-Canadian Algerian refugee dramedy and A Separation. Hmm.
What a beautifully thought out piece, Guy. You have perfectly encapsulated my own thoughts about the nominees today (specifically this sorta numb ambivalent feeling) and it has kinda given me a sense of catharsis after my initial shocks and anger at all the deserving nominations that (I feel) were snubbed. I couldn’t agree with you more about this expanded best picture category that is clearly lacking in any real sense of balance, especially this year when shit like Extremely Frustrating and Incredibly Irrelevant gets nominated. I think it kinda sorta worked in 2009 when they had films like An Education, A Serious Man, and The Hurt Locker in play against Avatar, The Blind Side, and Inglourious Basterds since that showed a pretty diverse spectrum of macro vs micro films. This year it is just an uninspired arbitrary dirge of middling prestige films (bar a few bright spots like The Artist, Hugo, and Tree of Life) that no average person will give two shits about.
The Academy simply cannot get it right every year, but their opinion of what is the best of the year is just that: THEIR opinion. As you mentioned, everyone’s own personal favorite films of any given year will still be there for them to enjoy – no one really needs validation from the Academy for the films they like to be considered good (although every year, people still have favorites that they hope will still get in…) I just feel bummed since it seemed like the Academy had turned a new leaf last year with some of their badass outside-the-box nominees, and it is almost like they wanted to remind us that was just a fluke by going back in the opposite direction this year. Oh well, I will just go back to watching Melancholia, Shame, Young Adult, We Need to Talk About Kevin, Take Shelter, Martha Marcy May Marlene, and Immortals and enjoying the hell out of them, even if the Academy chose not to nominate any of them for any awards.
We will always have 2011 :) EVEN with Franco-gate.
“we know each of these nine nominees received at least 5% of the number-one votes cast,”
No, that is not how the system worked this year. You had to get at least 1% of Number votes to get through the first round, then reach 5% of reapportioned ballots in the second round. So you needed 5% total ballots, but some of those could have been from #2-#5 votes. (There’s a little more math involved, but this is the nutshell).
Why do so few of the oscar pundits do the proper homework to understand this? I friggin’ learned how the voting process would work by reading about it one of these sites, why can’t you?!?
Sorry to be exasperated, but I’ve seen too many writers and talking heads repeat the same 5% total #1 votes misunderstanding.
That was a downer of a write-up.
I knew TTSS had low to nil chances but Jonah Hill over the entire TTSS supporting cast which has the likes of Firth, Mark Strong, John Hurt, Hardy, Cumberbatch etc is embarrassing.
Also disappointed it was passed on Cinematography and Art Direction which I thought they had the highest chances of getting (and would have been richly deserved).
What are Gary Oldman’s chances? I can’t imagine a voter wanting to give Clooney 2 Oscars and none for Gary Oldman.
I can very easily imagine it, sadly. It is a popularity contest, after all, and George Clooney is damned popular. Plus, this is his third nomination for Best Actor.
Jonah Hill in Moneyball > every supporting cast member in Tinker, Tailor. It’s really pissing me off that people are judging Hill based on his performances in teen comedies and not on his performance in Moneyball, which is subtle, but kind of great.
I’m a TTSS fanatic so I would never go as far as to call Hill’s performance superior to those of Colin Firth and Mark Strong, but I think Hill is very deserving of his nomination. What he does in Moneyball is almost like the definition of supporting performance. I loved every gesture and facial expression Hill makes in the film. It just goes so well with Pitt’s turn as hot-heated GM.
By the way just thinking of Oldman’s name being called makes my day. Fingers crossed!
I do wonder now if a Pitt-Clooney-Dujardin category split could make room for Oldman. He has by far the most compelling narrative, gives a performance every bit as strong as the other 3 and I always felt like getting the nomination was the more challenging uphill climb. I don’t think it will happen, but I do think it’s a possibility.
I understand the theoretical reasoning for a Pitt-Clooney split, but don’t see how Dujardin joins it — we’re not talking obviously overlapping support bases between them.
People often use the word “split” to make a case for anyone in third or fourth place, but there’s more to it than that! ;)
I get what you mean Guy. I don’t actually believe i splits. I don’t understand how there being two choices you can’t decided between results in you choosing another one entirely. What I meant in regards to Oldman is that he becomes a genuine alternative preference for voters.
@Brock We have our own opinions but I thought Jonah gave a solid performance in Moneyball; nothing more. It’s a role that a lot of other actors could come in and nail it. It shows a different side to his acting skills sure but there were a lot of other supporting performances that I was more affected by last year.
I hadn’t thought about Oldman as a potential spoiler. Hmm. He’s a big story (finally getting nominated). The Academy liked TTSS more than we thought (writing, score). And maybe the 500-1000 Brits in the Academy can help him. It just feels like support for Pitt, Dujardin, and Oldman can chip away at Clooney. But would it be enough? And who would benefit most from that? So hard to tell.
Really well-written.
agreed
I should have been enraged by the snub of Maria Djurkovic despite her exquisite, relevant production design in Tinker Tailor, but I was honestly too happy for Gary Oldman, Peter Straughan and late Bridget O’Connor, and Alberto Iglesias to get even slightly upset. After all, Tinker Tailor snagged three nominations, and it’s just exhilarating to picture Oldman sitting in the front row and being introduced as a Best Actor nominee at the Kodak Theatre.
Speaking of Extremely Loud, I understand why critics rip it apart but I wonder if that’s really fair to the film. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not particularly glad the film got a BP nomination–Stephen Daldry getting the Academy’s love no matter what he does irks me too–, but as someone pointed out above, some reviewers seem to go in with some sort of preconceived notion of how this makes itself 9/11 porn and focus almost solely on the fact that it’s a weepie set against that particular tragic moment trying to bleach the specifics thereof for the sake of evoking generic emotions. (As far as I remember this is a sort of the criticism the NY Times went for.) I don’t entirely disagree but there are certainly genuine moments in the way Oskar, arguably the most irritating child onscreen, fulfills his expedition to stretch his last moment with his father, and the way he develops bond with his grandfather journeying together. The whole conceit, albeit nonsensical, I think, is unique and at the same time poignant. Oh well. I find myself getting extremely careful every time I seemingly come to the film’s defense, but my point is that I just think SOME reviewers/critics are automatically jumping to the idea this is sentimental, this is set against 9/11 and this is offensive and nothing more than 9/11 porn. See, take The Help for instance, though I am reluctant to embrace how The Help’s story is framed, i.e. a white-savior-for-blacks, I wouldn’t automatically reduce it to a racist weepie because there are some elements, moments in the movie that I felt genuine and well-intentioned. I’m perfectly fine with critics criticizing movies for this or that, but I’d be very wary of being reductive. That’s all. Oh man I’m sweating now. But to be more relevant to the topic, I also went What the hell when EL&IC was nominated. Hah. The Academy can’t live without Darldry can they.
“I’m certainly annoyed I have to see the wildly unalluring “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” now, after thinking I might just have dodged that bullet”
Go in with an open mind and I am relatively confident it won’t be as bad as you expect.
Probably not. I’m being flip — my mind is open enough, though one can hardly help not looking forward to something.
Guy: I had the exact same reaction when I saw “Extremely Loud”. Damnit, now I have to see this film? But you know what, there’s no requirement either of us have to see this film. I’ve decided that I’m essentially boycotting the film, especially when considering that both of its nominations are completely irrelevant to who wins those categories. I don’t want to use the word “bribe”, but I get the feeling that Rudin must have done the closest legal thing he could do to it in order to secure the film a BP nomination. Anyway, I invite you and anybody else (of which I’m sure there are many) to join me in boycotting “Extremely Loud”
I have to see it both for professional reasons and for the sake of personal interest, after having heard some interesting defences of the film — but fight the power, etc.
There’s really nothing underhand about the film’s nomination, though — people in the Academy sincerely like it.
I figured you’d have to see it on the basis of your profession :(
There’s still something that rubs me the wrong way about the “Extremely Loud” nomination. It feels fishy and I can’t really help that feeling.
Guy, thank you for keeping a level head about ELAIC’s nominations. I haven’t seen the film and don’t have an opinion either way, but reading every other commenter on Awards Daily just declare that “Scott Rudin bought that nomination” with complete conviction is unnecessarily reductive. Was there talk like that when The Blind Side made a surprise showing for Best Picture? I can’t remember where I read it, but someone referred to the “Hallmark vote”. I’m willing to bet that the contingent that pushed TBS to a nomination makes up a good portion of the people who would put ELAIC at #1. Is it a bummer that a film that’s been generally considered “meh” made it in over more challenging films? Sure. But it proves that members of the Academy still vote from the heart and not based on precursors. Sure, it also proves that many Academy members just might have terrible taste in movies, but with a group of people that large, you’re bound to find a few people who have bad taste.
you lost me the moment you trashed War Horse’s score…the only memorable music from 2011 that I can recall (thus, making it memorable!)
Well, I lost you in the first sentence, then. But it’s nice that you bothered to comment!
Oh I almost forgot to mention this but I’m glad The Ides of March snagged a writing nomination.
Guy, I agree with your insightful analysis about the different directions in which the Academy is clearly pulling itself, and with other things you say in this column.
I must say, though, I was …surprised? to read that you haven’t seen ELIC and yet seem to feel so strongly about it already (and very strongly about which movies of 2011 are the best despite not having seen one of the movies who was in the conversation as a contender for a while). I would respectfully suggest that before you can say what a BP nod for ELIC means, watching it is essential.
I will offer this defense of the movie: it deals with a traumatic event in a direct way and provides some answers and more questions about it and issues that emanate from it, dealing with grief, catharsis, sense of loneliness, and other real human emotions. It is undoubtedly a bit trite at parts, but I do feel like it is honest in some ways in collaging together different feelings that emanate from catastrophe and loss. It is most definitely not cerebral like some of my best movies of the year (Melancholia, Weekend, Margaret), but that’s OK. I like to be challenged with raw, deep emotion (Melancholia, Margaret) or reminded what it’s like to love in confusion (Weekend) but I also like movies about “cheesy” human moments.
Might I also suggest that your having strong opinions about the 20 best movies of 2011 (and indeed about ELIC itself) without having seen ELIC suggests something rather important about the Academy and the Oscars itself.
Specifically, although there I get some in your comments some sense of anger/frustration/disappointed that “they” did not nominate as their favorite the movies that you (or I, or we) personally thought were the best in 2011, it seems rather unfair to make that choice having not even seen one of the movies they did see. More importantly, this tells us that “Their choices” are best understood not as a “rejection” of the films that you considered best, but simply a reality of the fact that….they didn’t see those movies! just like you didn’t see ELIC. Frustration at the Academy for not paying attention to deserving movies like Weekend is really frustration at the producers of those movies or producers out there who decided that audiences would not respond well to the movie. That leads to lower visibility for that movie (and for Margaret, Melancholia, and even Shame, Kevin) which in turns makes it harder for 6,000 voters to respond to it. Again, you’re a professional film critic, i.e. your job is to see movies, and there’s one that for whatever reason you were not looking forward to seeing and didn’t see. I’m quite sure that Academy members (who arguably don’t have the job of seeing movies, at least not simply because they happen to belong to a club) if polled would say they hadn’t seen the movies I just listed. I’d be shocked if anywhere above 25% of them had. Should they? Of course! (That’s my whole point!) But they don’t. I more producers had gotten behind a movie, then they probably would have. If more critical associations had gotten behind those movies over The Artist or Hugo, they probably might have. But those people decided not to push those movies, and so the Academy members, with limited time and resources, prioritized. What else would you have them do, given that you yourself did not see every major movie? Perhaps the audiences are to blame, for making producers feel (probably correctly) that they won’t respond to movies like Shame, Melancholia, etc., thus scaring the producers away from pushing them. I.e., I really doubt you can “fault” the Academy.
Again, I agree wholesale with your analysis – I would put A Separation before at the very least 7 of the 9 BP nominated films (ELIC is NOT one of the 2 btw), and I strongly agree that the Academy’s expansion of the BP is not working and would much much rather they go back to 5 (which they won’t do, would be admitting a mistake). Also agree that there is a varied group of people and it’s hard to try to “blame” “The Academy” for everything. My only point here is that perhaps the very same flaws/mistakes/shortcomings that all of us commit in deciding which movies are “The best” of a year are inherent in the way 6,000 other individuals (they are, after all, human individuals) make those decisions. So it seems a bit silly to be indifferent or frustrated by them in a profound way if one is at the same time a big fan of the Oscars (and/or does/critiques movies for a living!) I don’t mean agree with everything they do or say – I will be pissed about TSN losing to TKS for ever and ever. I just mean that complaining about the process or shortcomings so systematically seems to many times overlook that those shortcomings simply reflect our very own shortcomings in the way we approach and consider the vast vast body of films that are put out there every year for our consideration.
Food for thought.
Just to clarify: I haven’t avoided seeing Extremely Loud, and tried very hard to see it before the end of 2011, but screenings here in London have not been easy to come by. And the tone may not have come across, but I’m being flip about not intending to see it — I was always going to catch up with it one way or another, though I can’t help not looking forward to it.
Thanks for the long comment, which I’m sure raises lots of worthwhile points, but I’m on the run and haven’t time to read it all right now. ;)
Fair enough :). And by the way, I also empathize tremendously with the feelings of “ugh, I really don’t want to see this movie” that one gets about certain pictures. As I’m sure has happened to you, some of my favorite movies have come after I had an initial gut that I wouldn’t like it.
Which makes me think that perhaps there’s another culprit on top of producers for the ailments of Oscar nominations we are discussing – movie trailer-makers and marketers!
Also, can we get rid of the song category already?
The negativity for Glenn Close in these comments is over the top. I didn’t love her performance, but the was at least interesting and McTeer blew me away. The outrage of the day should be the 11 nominations for the tedious mess that is Hugo, starting with screenplay.
Yeah, I haven’t seen Nobbs yet. But everytime the trailer pops up before a movie I’ve seen recently, I think the film and performances look absolutely delightful. Here’s hoping I enjoy it. The negativity thrown at Close/Nobbs has been one of the more annoying things to read about all season.
The film isn’t as horrible as some make it out to be in their resentment of its awards run. Janet McTeer is excellent in it, for example–she got my vote for SAG Best Supporting Actress, in fact. As I’ve said elsewhere, it’s like Remains of the Day meets Boys Don’t Cry, but not as potent as either.
‘the Academy” is not a monolithic individual entity we conveniently paint it as for the purpose of analysis, but a hive of conflicting individual opinions and personalities’
thank you. strangely, you are the first person to say this today
I find it disappointing that people are apparently dismayed at now having to see EL&IC. No one is under an obligation to see a film, Academy Award nominated or otherwise. Besides, going in with such an awful attitude is only going to make any opinion you form uninteresting and unfair, at least to me.
But what I wanted to say about the film – which I very much liked, I’m unafraid to admit – is that it really exposes an internal division I have as a casual film watcher. I’ll admit that ELIC is technically flawed, but it also elicited from me a very strong emotional reaction. In fact, to paraphrase Kris from his thoughts on War Horse, I could feel myself being manipulated into feeling a certain way but I didn’t really care. So what does an emotional response mean if unfairly gotten? Well, I personally feel like an emotional response is an emotional response; the film did its job. But others might disagree. So do emotional responses beat respect and admiration, no matter how fervently passionate? For the Academy, as we see every year, it’s a definite yes. For critics, it seems, the answer is more of a no.
To berate a film for eliciting an emotional response among a group of people – which EL&IC clearly did – is unfortunate and unproductive. To berate a film for being technically flawed is totally legitimate. But is it fair to say that Best Picture is about technicals over emotional responses? Or is it fair the other way around? Like comparing apple and (really sappy) oranges, I’m not sure it’s fair to judge all Best Picture nominees in the same way. There is clearly a contingent of voters who believe Best is equated to how it made them feel. And to chastise that way of voting, even if your own definition of Best is more calculated and thought out, isn’t fair.
I go into every film hoping to like it. Obviously. But try as I might — which is partly why I avoid trailers so stringently — I can’t go into every film expecting to like it. I’m only human.
I’ve been pleasantly surprised many times before. I hope to be again. Don’t take my tone in the article entirely to heart.
I was not wild about EL&IC. I DID like the performances. And when the film was over, my theater clapped hard for quite a while. I was stunned; mostly because I was not moved … and I cry at a lot. haha. I guess some folks in my theater are like the AMPAS voters who went or it at #1 in their ballot.
It is really ridiculous, this fury over ELIC’s nomination, particularly from people who haven’t seen the film. I suppose it is because it hurts their sense of self-importance: everyone has been crying about how awesome an uninspired B-movie like Drive is, and the critics liked it, so why are you 5000 voters not nominating what WE are telling you to? Same about Fassbender and McQueen’s misanthropic mumblings. I would suggest before commenting or deciding what is good and what is not, to actually see the films.
PS. By the way Janet McTeer indeed gives the best supporting actress performance of the year, but not in Albert Nobbs, instead here: [famousblueraincoats.blogspot.com]
The whole point of this column is that I’m not furious about the nominations one way or the other, and that I respect Academy voters for being honest about what they like, whether it runs with critical consensus or not. I thought that was clear, but if my tone came across to you as petulant or upset, I’m sorry.
Guy, not referring to your reaction in particular, (which was the most eloquent anyway), but to the overall trend of dismising ELIC’s best picture nomination in awards-friendly sites and discussions
I’m really upset over the two nominations for best song and it is ll coming from th nearly impssible scoring system that they have instituted by their own music branch. If they don’t wnt o perform the songs or what not at least make it 3 or 5 nominees. I’m disappointed that drive int make a stronger showing and really annoyed that PGA winner adventures of tin tin didn’t make the cut, which I consider spielbergs best in years. The academy snubbed so many great young actors this year that maybe thy should get their own category– even do what the baftas do, let the public vote.
Maybe you should see a movie first before you trash it? Once you’ve seen it then you can have an opinion.
I’m not trashing it, or indeed expressing any opinion about the film itself. I’m saying it doesn’t greatly appeal to me.
Of course, if you’re someone who actively looks forward to seeing every release that crosses your path, I both admire and envy you. (Though my curiosity over this one is now, admittedly, through the roof — not so much because of the Oscar boost as some interesting critical defences posted in its wake from voices I respect.)
I completely get what you’re saying about not being excited to see EL&IC, so don’t let people twist your words into “Don’t judge a movie before you see it.” The truth is that, in all likelihood, you will probably not think it’s as bad as you might think, but you certainly won’t think it’s nearly good enough to warrant a Best Picture nomination. That’s my prediction for your reaction, anyway.
I think this year’s crop of nominees should inspire the Academy to make 3 changes before next year’s ballots go out:
1) Get rid of Best Original Song. It was fine when musicals were a regular thing, but there’s honestly no point to keeping this category intact when there are typically so few original songs that are actually used in movies (rather than just over the credits). The fact that we ended up with only 2 nominees this year proves that the category itself has lost its relevance.
2) After 3 years of experimenting with the number of Best Picture nominees, just go back to 5. As others have stated, the shift to 10 nominees was enacted in order to allow more room for non-Oscar bait movies, and it was then reduced to the 5-to-10 system to exclude movies that don’t seem like they really belong there, but now that we’ve tried that, it’s clear that 5-to-10 nominees doesn’t mean 5 Oscar bait films plus 2 to 4 nontraditional picks; it just means 5-to-10 Oscar bait films. This isn’t necessarily a comment on the quality of EL&IC or War Horse, but it’s clear that they have no chance of winning and wouldn’t have been nominated in a 5-nominee year, and they don’t need the extra exposure that smaller, less traditional films would need. So why are they there? Just go back to 5, please.
3) I realize Michael Moore has just introduced some changes for next year, but I doubt it will be enough. The Documentary branch needs a complete overhaul. The five nominated films are fine, but does ANYONE really think these are the five best documentaries of the year? Also, as happy as I am to see Paradise Lost 3 nominated just because I think it’s a really good end to an important and mesmerizing trilogy, I still know that it shouldn’t have been eligible. It’s a TV movie that got a one-week theatrical run to qualify. It should be getting an Emmy award, not an Oscar.
I agree with every word of your second point. Neatly reasoned.
Umm, I don’t get the animosity towards Close. I’m obviously in the minority, but I found Albert Nobbs pretty damn compelling, just as I did Close’s performance. Maybe I’m an old fart, or something, because somehow I get the feeling that (younger generations of) filmgoers crave more angsty, sensationalized, “current” characters. Characters young folk can relate with, perhaps, or fantasize about becoming? LOL — I’m not even that old! But I am so confused when I hear people (not necessarily on this post) crapping all over Close but shouting praises to the rooftops over someone like, oh say, Mara, whose performance was solid, but in my opinion, noticeably lacked the kinds of nuances that more experienced actors can bring to their work without even lifting a pinky finger. I’ve heard people say that Mara left an impression on them even in her small role in The Social Network, and that … is just … confusing. I forgot about her the minute her screentime was up. Am I missing something here?! I’m not trying to instigate anything with anyone. I’m just stating my opinion, which again, I know is clearly in the minority.