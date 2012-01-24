‘Hugo’ leads with 11 Oscar nominations, ‘War Horse’ in, ‘Dragon Tattoo’ out

The nominees are in and the surprises are few and far between, in my opinion (though others seem to be picking their jaws up off the floor this morning). As I mentioned yesterday, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” caught fire with voters down the stretch and was very much on their lips. The film turned up in the nine-film Best Picture category today, despite being critically disassembled, and that was pretty much the only eyebrow-raiser of the major categories. The film only showed up in one other category: Best Supporting Actor for Max Von Sydow.
“Hugo” led the way with a whopping 11 nominations while “The Artist” wasn’t far behind with 10. But what’s interesting is that there is a big gap between those two films and the next tier, as “Moneyball” and “War Horse” (which made it into the Best Picture field and was clearly popular throughout, despite its paltry guild showing) landed six each. “The Descendants,” meanwhile, landed five (and Shailene Woodley was indeed snubbed, following suit with the indications of SAG last month), as did “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” which was snubbed in the Best Picture field after a really strong guild showing.
Speaking of which: no Albert Brooks. The man worked the circuit. He was a huge favorite along the critics’ circuit. And after SAG clued us into the fact that the actors might not be all that hot on the performance (or, indeed, the film), he got smacked down today. “Drive” was only nominated in one category: Best Sound Editing.
I’m most happy about “The Tree of Life” showing up in both the Best Picture and Best Director fields. Since “Margaret” is (naturally) nowhere to be found, at least I have a passionate spot on which to place my chips. The film was, however, slighted in the Best Visual Effects category, which is bogus. I’m also over the friggin’ moon that Gary Oldman is finally an Oscar nominee, recognized for his subdued, brilliant work in “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.” The film itself didn’t do nearly as well as it did with BAFTA, of course, only showing up in Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score otherwise, but I’m just happy for Oldman. That feels like a massive wrong righted.
As I look out over the rest of the nominees, I have very little else to say. The Best Original Song category is an absolute joke. There’s no two ways about it. “The Help” is extremely weak, landing zero nominations below the line and coming in with just four total: three for acting, one for Best Picture. (Though did anyone else notice that the pic they chose when announcing Jessica Chastain as a nominee for the film was of “The Tree of Life?” Odd.)
As for predictions, I went 74/104 throughout the categories I predicted. I went a perfect 5/5 in the Best Supporting Actress, Best Film Editing and Best Original Score fields. I was massacred in the Best Animated Feature Film and Best Documentary Feature categories, only nailing two in the former (which featured snubs of “The Adventures of Tintin” and “Cars 2”) and a pathetic one in the latter.
And…that’s about all I have to say. I think the morning panned out in a very understandable way, for the most part. Now it’s on to the second phase, which will obviously be a knock-down, drag-out fight between “The Artist” (the likely winner) and “Hugo” (which will NOT go gently into that good night — just you watch). Check back later this morning for some thoughts from Guy on all of this, as well as special editions of Tech Support (featuring Gerard’s analysis of the below-the-line categories) and Oscar Talk (in which Anne and I will discuss the nominees and I will gloat about the fact that, indeed, Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton were weak in their fields — okay, I won’t gloat…too much).
Check out the full list of Oscar nominees below. And as always, keep up with the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 film awards season via The Circuit.
Best Picture
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Moneyball”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
Best Director
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”
Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”
Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
Best Actor
Demián Bichir, “A Better Life”
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Gary Oldman, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Best Actress
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Rooney Mara, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actor
Kenneth Branagh, “My Week With Marilyn”
Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”
Nick Nolte, “Warrior”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Max Von Sydow, “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”
Best Supporting Actress
Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”
Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
“The Descendants”
“Hugo”
“The Ides of March”
“Moneyball”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“Margin Call”
“Midnight in Paris”
“A Separation”
Best Art Direction
“The Artist”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Hugo”
“Midnight in Paris”
“War Horse”
Best Cinematography
“The Artist”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“Hugo”
“The Tree of Life”
“War Horse”
Best Costume Design
“Anonymous”
“The Artist”
“Hugo”
“Jane Eyre”
“W.E.”
Best Film Editing
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“Hugo”
“Moneyball”
Best Makeup
“Albert Nobbs”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“The Iron Lady”
Best Music (Original Score)
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“The Artist”
“Hugo”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“War Horse”
Best Music (Original Song)
“Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets”
“Real in Rio” from “Rio”
Best Sound Editing
“Drive”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“Hugo”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“War Horse”
Best Sound Mixing
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“Hugo”
“Moneyball”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“War Horse”
Best Visual Effects
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Hugo”
“Real Steel”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
Best Animated Feature Film
“A Cat in Paris”
“Chico and Rita”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
Best Documentary Feature
“Hell and Back Again”
“If a Tree Falls: The Story of the Earth Liberation Front”
“Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory”
“Pina”
“Undefeated”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Bullhead” – Belgium
“Monsieur Lazhar” – Canada
“A Separation” – Iran
“Footnote” – Israel
“In Darkness” – Poland
Best Documentary (Short Subject)
“The Barber of Birmingham: Foot Soldier of the Civil Rights Movement”
“God is the Bigger Elvis”
“Incident in New Baghdad”
“Saving Face”
“The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom”
Best Short Film (Animated)
“Dimanche/Sunday”
“The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore”
“La Luna”
“A Morning Stroll”
“Wild Life”
Best Short Film (Live Action)
“Pentecost”
“Raju”
“The Shore”
“Time Freak”
“Tuba Atlantic”
Tilda Swinton AND Michael Fassbender AND Albert Brooks got screwed over. Yet Jonah Hill and his “I’m just sitting here” performance get nominated. Disgusting. And really, Rooney Mara? Well, see, every category has to have a first-time nominee, always!
I’m happy for Demián Bichir though, and if not for GARY OLDMAN (!!!!), these would be the most disappointing ever.
I prefered Hill to Brooks, and I’m delighted for Rooney Mara. The biggest headscratch for me is War Horse for Best Picture and no Tintin for Animated. They picked the wrong Spielberg film.
The sad thing is, I think I am more upset than Tilda actually is at not being nominated. Seriously, though, they have a weird aversion to her and her films. Each year, I always seem to have a bout of amnesia when it comes to the Academy, because I always forget that they usually let me down. The Fassbender snub is egregious. I have no idea why Jonah Hill has received this much love. Does anyone throw up a little when you hear “Three time Oscar nominee Albert Nobbs”? I will revel in the fact that the Tree of Life was rightly nominated (and in director) and that The Help under performed (that was one of my wishes…it didn’t receive screenplay and not a single tech nom…I thought it was a shoo-in for costumes).
BAFTA noms win this year. HANDS DOWN.
I’m with you James D- I can’t believe Rooney got in over Tilda. UGH. I thought the film would be nominated, not her. I was fine with Glenn Close even though she really really doesn’t deserve it, but alas, no Charlize. Ok whatever, I was prepared for that snub. I’m so so so so so bummed about Fassy. Delighted for Oldman. SO HAPPY for Tree of Life. But everything came crashing down with Brooks being snubbed. What a weird and disappointing year.
@Laura: Ugh, you summed it up perfectly. Swinton and Theron should clearly be there in place of Close and Mara. Fassbender belongs there over Clooney, quite frankly, and I’d also toss out Pitt in favor of Hardy/Shannon/Harrelson.
Gary Oldman’s nomination is the only exciting one for me, really, other than a few other expected nominees.
@Aaron: I know, Swinton could only get in attached to Clooney. I kinda get how she and Fassbender were snubbed; their films’ structures were not Academy friendly. Still, I thought they were opening their minds this year. I hope whenever Fassbender gets nominated eventually, it’s also for a full frontal performance, hahaha.
@Jonnybon: Even if it wasn’t Brooks, there are still plenty of other Supporting Actors: Oswalt and Kingsley, for example. I was actually hoping Pitt would get the double nom just to thrust out Hill’s uselessness.
“Does anyone throw up a little when you hear “Three time Oscar nominee Albert Nobbs”?”
You have no idea… I’ve been hating on this film for so long…
How many actors have been nominated across the board like Swinton and failed to garner an Oscar nom? The fact that she was snubbed in favor of Close (or Mara?), is mind boggling.
The actress and supporting categories are awful awful awful (minus Chastain, Spencer, and Williams).
Dont forget she has an Oscar. They don’t hate her or anything.
Dont forget she has an Oscar. They don’t hate her or anything.
But of my favored potential nominees in that category have Oscars. I don’t think they hate anyone… I think they have horrible taste.
*Both
Angelina Jolie for A Mighty Heart, but that was a worthy snub as it was in favor of Laura Linney’s incredible performance in The Savages.
Jolie was nominated for a BAFTA that year?
I can’t fucking believe THAT was the performance they chose to boot from that category in favor of Mara. I’m happy Mara got in, and now she’s the only performance in the category I was genuinely impressed by (as opposed to, oh, that was solid acting, with the exception of Close). But seriously, it should have been so obvious to dispose of Close’s very unmemorable and misguided work, and toss out the best work of Swinton’s career, all for the career achievement bullshit. BOOOOO!
Not hearing Swinton, Fassbender, and Brooks this morning was the biggest stab in the neck. As my friend texted me after the announcements: what a crock of shit. LOL – some years the Academy just can’t seem to get it right, and this is one of those years I guess.
@Laura Stewart – All my prayer circles and cow sacrificing was to no avail as both Theron and Fassbender were left out. D^,: What a bummer!!
I think your prayer circles might have backfired because all of the nominees we were anticipating were snubbed :( :(
@DylanS- Couldn’t agree more. I didn’t want Mara in there to begin with because she was “meh” to me (how pissed is Noomi Rapace?!) but bumping out Swinton in favor of ANYONE is unjustifiable! I can’t believe both Close and McTeer were nominated. Between that, EL&IC, and the snubs for Theron Swinton and Fassy,… I’m convinced the Academy is made up of 80 year old decrepit men.
Consider this guys (and then shoot me after): W.E.: 1 nomination.
Fassbender, Swinton, Melancholia, Theron, Brooks, Shannon combined: 0 nomination.
Ack!! How sacrilegious.
LOL @ POD – I already feel bad enough but that just made it so much more painful. This year’s nominees suck >:^(
Screw the animators man. Screw them.
Why? They nominated “Cat in Paris”, “Chico & Rita” and “Rango”. Eclectic to say the least, alongside two Dreamworks titles. No Cars 2!
Because Tintin is much better than Kung Fu Panda 2. It’s only not there because of mo-cap bias
The nomination of Kung Fu Panda 2 is their way of saying that they would nominate ANYTHING but mo-cap
I did pretty well with my predictions here. I was predicting “Wrinkles” instead of “A Cat in Paris” but it was pretty clear “Tintin” was in a dangerous field. ANIMATION is a word that also represents CREATIVITY, that what the animators ALWAYS say. “Tintin” was a movie that could have been made in no animation, let’s be honest, Steven made it just to make some real scenes more realistic but it doesn’t have anything to do with the animator’s creativiy and design. “Chico & Rita” is a simple story but the colors and animation is a gorgeous world as it is in “A Cat in Paris”, a great work of pencil. Animators want to be surprised by animation not by visual effects. That’s the difference. “Kung Fu Panda 2” and “Puss in Boots” have a whole work of animation creativity design. Dreamworks is quite ahead of Pixar in animation right now. The many places of China, sets, characters and a solid drama story made the deal for Kung Fu panda 2. “Puss in Boots” have a LOT of new characters and worlds specifically design for the movie, is a dream for animators. “Cars 2” and “Tintin” clearly lack of these kind of things. Don’t forget the people who vote here are animators not visual effects or screenwriters.
I couldn’t stand Tintin, and quite enjoyed Kung Fu Panda 2. I also think the animation in KFP2 was exceptional.
VN, the entire Bagghar chase, and most of the pirate sequence could not have been done live action.
Maybe they just prefer Kung Fu Panda 2?
Holy shit, Kris, you were right about the last-minute murmurings about Extremely Loud. HOW did Rudin pull that off?
Bribery.
How else to explain getting a Best Picture nomination with just one additional nomination.
“A Serious Man” had that too. “Grand Hotel”? “Four Weddings and a Funeral”? Are you gonna call out the Coen brothers or just “Extremely Loud”?
Yeah, not all BP+1 nominees are bad. Just shlocky feel good mediocre crap like EL&IC and TBS. So basically, anything with Sandra Bullock. Also, on that note, Crash.
He was also right about Swinton being vulnerable. Kris is the Oscar whisperer.
A Serious Man and Four Weddings and a Funeral were actually critically acclaimed films though, unlike the decidedly meh reaction to Extremely Loud.
This had to be one of the most surprising noms for me.
wow..extremely loud?!
What’s up with all these A Cat in Paris, Chico and Rita, ‘Tinker Tailor’, Rooney Mara and Damian Bichir nods all over the place?! You Oscar guys are being more awesome than the usual. You’re up to something, aren’t you,
But in the process they screw over Fassbender, Tilda, and Brooks! The Oscars are double-edged sword! lol
Yeah, we can’t always have perfect things. But still, these nods are pretty solid.
Ooh, the Academy had some guts this year! Quite a few surprises just among these top categories.
Very happy for Oldman and Mara!
Oh, and now you can get an Oscar nomination for shitting into a sink.
“Oh, and now you can get an Oscar nomination for shitting into a sink. ” rotflmao…
but really, she was hilarious and it is good to see a comedic character actress applauded for her work…
Gary. Oldman.
Please go back to 5 nominees next year…this was embarrassing
What’s wrong really? I thought this was kind of fun honestly. sans the tintin snub
They tried to narrow the field and they still got 9 nominees, at least one of which has bad reviews and no box office.
@Rashad- 5 words: Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.
Even with the new rules, both War Horse and Extremely Loud make it in? 9 nominees and still no pleasant surprise.
And neither Michael for actor, No Brooks, No Swinton.
At least no Cars 2 in animation, and the motion capture bias in that branch is clear now.
At least Oldman is now an Oscar nominee. I’ll just take that away from this morning
Tree of Life?
Wasn’t that big a fan of ToL. It was a good movie, no question, but I didn’t love it.
did u even watch War Horse?? it received 6 Oscar nominations because it was an amazing film.
Wow quite a few surprises this morning
On the positive side:
-strong showing for Tree of Life
-Gary Oldman!!!
Negative side:
-Extremely Loud for Best Pic?????
-Fassbender didn’t make it due to the problems with the movie
Odd question: Did anyone else notice that they used a picture from “The Tree of Life” when they announced Jessica Chastain for “The Help?”
even the academy can’t get straight how many movies she’s been in this year was my first thought.
LOL
Bechir was my pick to get in but I’m upset that Fassbender isn’t there. I guess the British block plumped for Oldman. And no love at all for We Need To Talk About Kevin in Actress or Adapted Screenplay? That’s disappointing. A Separation’s screenplay nod is a nice surprise, though.
Wow, something went really wrong with Albert Brooks’ campaign; I thought being left out of SAG was just a bump in the road, but now it looks like a detour into “Deliverance” country.
Clear sailing for Christopher Plummer from here on in.
Way more surprise nominations than I was expecting.
Is “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” one of the worst-rated Best Picture nominees in a long time? Certainly seems like it. Vomit!
46 on Metacritic!
“The Blind Side” was also a terrible best picture nominee – both starring Sandra Bulloch. Maybe there are some hardcore Bulloch fans in the Academy.
Many best picture nominees from before the ’90s don’t even HAVE RT scores so this is a pointless argument to make (I haven’t seen EL&IC just fyi).
I was thinking in this millennium though, which it seems likely to have that unfortunate honor.
@Lance: Don’t forget Crash. Actually, do. Barf.
Does that mean Daldry now carries the prestigious title of being nominated for the 2 worst reviewed films in Oscar history?
No, thats not what it means.
God to I hope Daldry gets hung out to dry on this one. And Rudin even more so.
@MMC- Well it certainly appears that way…
I’m thrilled to see Real Steel getting a visual effects nomination. I actually thought it had a really good shot at getting in just for using effects differently from the rest.. Alas, I didn’t have the guts to predict it though.
Observations:
– Only two noms for Best Song? And they’re meh songs from “The Muppets” and “Rio”? (I know a lot of people liked that “Muppets” song, but meh. The other two were much better.)
– Yay Demian Bichir. Boo for no Tilda Swinton, or Michaels Fassbender and Shannon.
– The Extremely Loud nods are baffling. Has a movie ever been nominated for Best Picture with so few other noms? Reminds me of the “Blind Side” nom a couple years ago.
– Can’t wait to see the documentary branch revisions next year. This slate leaves a lot to be desired in such a phenomenal year for docs.
All in all, painfully predictable. : Now I need to see ‘W.E.’ and track down all those obscure foreign, doc, and animation entries.
On the Best Song note, you’d think they’d take a cue for the Golden Globes and rack up at least five. But no.
More surprises: No “Project Nim”; Only two song nominations, one from “Rio”; “Super 8” snubbed for both sound categories; “Girl” misses Score; “Tinker Tailor” misses.
Hugo – 11, Artist – 10, War Horse – 6, Moneyball – 6, Descendants – 5, Dragon Tattoo – 5, The Help – 4, Midnight in Paris – 3, Tinker, Tailor – 3, Transformers 3 – 3, Tree of Life – 3, Albert Nobbs – 3, Harry Potter 7.5 – 3, Bridesmaids – 2, Extremely Loud – 2, Iron Lady – 2, My Week with Marilyn – 2, A SEPARATION (!!!) – 2, Everything else – 1
Midnight in Paris – 4 (probably overlooked art direction) :-)
Are there really only 2 Best Song nominees???? Wow!
Are there really only 2 Best Song nominees??? Wow
It was a pretty lousy year for songs so I’m glad they cut it down.
However, the Oscar site only lists four nominees for Art Direction so they may have forgotten to list another song too.
Star spangled man deserved it
Yeah, the missing 5th nominee for Art Direction is odd… but I wouldn’t be surprised if they only had those two nominees for best song. They can be terrifyingly harsh in this category.
The fifth Art Direction nominee is Midnight in Paris, FYI.
Where did you see that? The Oscar site isn’t showing the nods anymore (probably to correct some mistakes?).
If Midnight in Paris is actually the fifth mystery nominee: NAIS.
Up. Yeah, there it is. NAIS.
Forgive me for sounding really old, but what does NAIS stand for?
WIN: Melissa McCarthy! Terrence Malick! Rooney Mara! Gary Oldman! Kristen Wiig! Tree of Life! Demian Bichir!
FAIL: Albert Brooks :( Shailene Woodley :( David Ficher :( Tilda Swinton :( Only 2 songs? Give it to the muppets already!
WHAT?: EL&IC :0. Nobody saw this coming. 9 nominated films? Supporting actor is now a race!
Supporting actor is a race? I think Brooks was Plummer’s main competition. Pretty much no one stands in Plummer’s way now.
Supporting Actor could well be a race. Plummer’s no longer the only actor who’s been around for decades, doing great work, who’s never been awarded…now there’s Von Sydow, too.
Von Sydow’s film is about to get hit with a whole bunch of “why was this nominated?” articles, and he lacks precursor nominations (Plummer should easily take SAG this weekend, for instance). I don’t think he’s going anywhere.
Though the prospect of two 82-year-old men duking it out for the top prize is kind of amusing.
We were debating what kind of Best Picture nominee split this format can produce, and I think if you can get 9 nominees in a year like this then 9 should be considered pretty likely in most instances.
More than anything, I just want to know why the hell there are only two nominees for Original Song? I thought the minimum was three.
On the bright side, there’s no way that “Man or Muppet” loses.
The song category needs a revision (ala what Moore did with the documentary category). Sorry but when a few hands have an opportunity to exact personal revenge on someone by scoring something extremely low that can result in a non nomination, your system sucks!!!
Wow, I just noticed Shailene Woodley missed. Didn’t she get nominated for basically every precursor?
And in favor of the sink-shitter too. For shame.
I appropriately LOL’d at this.
Woodley missed SAG and BAFTA
Yes, those SAG and BAFTA misses were very telling. Not at all surprised by this.
I think It’s a shame she missed out. I mostly liked “The Descendants”, and I thought she was one of the very best things about it. And on top of it all, as I expressed in a post the other day, I think she’s quite attractive ;)
What? These nomination were serious? I love the support shown foe “Extremly Loud” but there are some pretty annoying things as: Tilda Swinton’s and Michael Fassbender’s snub. Also how come “The Help” did not get nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay?
It wasn’t that well-written.
XD
I’m surprised at The Help’s miss for screenplay. Boo.
Michael Fassbender’s snub certainly hurts a lot, but the truth of the matter is that Tilda Swinton probably doesn’t even care she wasn’t nominated for Kevin.
I shouldn’t be surprised, this is the return of a trend that was coming from last year. Nominate as many feel good, schlocky pics as we possibly can. I’m surprised they didn’t nominate Stephen Daldry for Best Director as well considering their obsession with him.
But that undeserved Best Pic nod and the Melissa McCarthy nomination are just embarrassing.
is it safe to say the Oscars have stolen the starf**kers title from the Golden Globes?
um…no?
Yes, nominating Demian Bichir is sooooo starfuckery.
No. If they really wanted that title they would have nominated Leo over Beichir.
alright, cool, sure they nominated one total unknown, but Clooney and Streep victories seem imminent, no Fassbender, Jonah Hill over Patton Oswalt?
Jonah Hill over Patton Oswalt is just b/c of the movies they were in.
These noms are crazy, I guess the Academy IS as conservative as ever.
What makes me laugh the most … ‘War Horse’ in with Best Picture and 6 noms …. and yet ….. not editing, which is the only guild that actually WENT for it other than the PGA.
lololololol. You gotta love it.
Other thoughts:
-No Fassbender or Swinton means the Academy don’t love watching and/or rewarding those types of performances. A Shame.
-BP seems down to The Artist and Hugo with The Descendants as spoiler. Midnight in Paris has a solid showing. The Help only has 4 noms. It’s firmly in only the 4th or 5th spot right now; potential SAG love or not.
-I can not WAIT to hear Anne’s response to the BP nom for “That’s so dead” Extremely Loud and Incredible Close. !!!!!!!!
More thoughts later.
I just realized DiCaprio didn’t get nominated. Wow. Even if the film sputtered, I kind of expected him to get a token nomination nevertheless.
It feels like Hugo can be the big loser on Oscar night. With eleven nominations i think it will get zero wins, and tie Color purple to be the greatest loser.
Naw, it’ll get some tech stuff at least.
It’ll probably walk home mostly empty-handed, but I can’t imagine it’ll lose for Art Direction.
My head hurts. And I think in a good way.
I knew I should have never bet against a Stephen Daldry film.
Because I’ll tell you this: if Daldry’s not the director, this doesn’t happen.
As for the music branch: what a gaggle of fuckwits. Williams is great and all, but this isn’t the only time in a decade that they’ve nominated him twice in the same category, as though there was NO ONE ELSE that could possibly have filled that spot.
And only two song nominees? In such a great year for songs? I’ve kind of given up on that category being as reliably good as it used to be.
“In such a great year for songs?”
Really?
I thought it was quite a good year for songs- I liked at least a dozen. But what I find near unfathomable is that they found four songs in last year’s horrid slate of qualfiers but only two in this year’s much stronger list
Can we get Guy on Oscar Talk because this years nominations deserves a fuckton of conversation!
Just noticed – when they announced Jessica Chastain’s nod for The Help, the photo they displayed for her was actually from The Tree of Life.
Oops.
Just noticed – Kris wrote the same thing not too long ago.
Double oops.
Haven’t seen Hugo. Despite the nominations, I still have no desire to see it. No desire.
Bests:
1. Gary Oldman.
2. Love for Midnight in Paris…4! I love, love the movie, but I still cannot see how it was so successful. Was it the 6 month run in theaters???!
Worst?
1. I’m fine with the nominations for Dragon Tattoo, but I’m just disappointed that the original did not get more notice. Noomi Rapace should have been nominated in her year.
2. No nods for Win Win.
3. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy was ROBBED.
At least Tinker Tailor got something. I was more or less predicting a shutout for it, except for Art Direction which it didn’t get nominated for.
Seeing the surprised love that Tinker got in the other categories actually makes me sad it didn’t get more that it deserved, especially Cinematography and Art Direction (also Picture and Directing but those two techs were the ones I expected at least.)
Wow, so many surprises that I was not expecting, i’m being serious. Extremely Loud, War Horse and Tree of Life, wow.
Very happy for Gary Oldman, but seriously suspecting that Leonardo DiCaprio is becoming the new Oldman: too good to be nominated. Here´s to mediocrity!
DiCaprio has already been nominated three times in, what, thirteen years? This is Gary Oldman’s *first* nomination ever. They are in no way the same thing.
^THIS.
But man if the Academy gives Clooney is second Oscar while Gary Oldman is still at 0….
Thank you, Liz.
I’m still not convinced that Clooney is your winner (sure, he won the Globe, but without Dujardin to compete with, who was ever going to beat him?). Granted, there is a precedent–Sean Penn was only five years between wins (although Clooney’s only win is for supporting, not lead–that, and Penn’s a much better/more respected actor). However, I think Dujardin will probably ride the love for his film all the way to a win. And if it’s not Dujardin? Honestly, I’m guessing Pitt–multiple past nods, there’s a lot of love for him and specifically this performance. As the only other past nominee in the running, Pitt could very well surprise us.
Are the music branch *actually* just reanimated corpses? Not sure how you listen to ever single eligible song and find only two of any worth. And the lesser of the three “Muppets” tunes, too! After the baffling “Burlesque” snub last year, this category needs to go or be overhauled yet again.