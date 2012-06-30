Take Me To The Pilots ’12: The CW’s ‘Arrow’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you’ve read me, you’ve read my reviews and you know this isn’t what they look like.]
Show: “Arrow” (The CW)
The Pitch: “Remember ‘Smallville’? We still have corporate ties to DC. Let’s leverage a brand!” “But the guy who was the Green Arrow is already on another of our pilots.” “No worries. There’s more than one stud muffin on the pastry shelf.”
Quick Response: Actually, “Arrow” is less like “Smallville,” either in tone or in depiction of its central character, and more like “Nikita,” only with a mask and a bow-and-arrow. Directed by David Nutter, the “Arrow” pilot is short on comic book whimsy and long on real-world grounding and muscularity. The entire dark-and-steely aesthetic is, again, much more “Nikita” than “Smallville,” and Nutter can always be counted upon to get good production values. Leading Man Stephen Amell has the requisite physicality and his cheekbones are just another facet of the show’s intended look. There is a definite decline in his effectiveness when he talks — ditch the voiceover! — but his woodenness is far from crippling, except for in scenes with Katie Cassidy, when the conversations are so flat and affectless as to drain all forward momentum. Nobody’s going to care about that. Amell’s in VERY good shape, you believe he can kick butt and The CW’s core demo is going to be appreciative that while his character has scarring over 20 percent of his body, none of that scarring is on the pretty parts. The rest of the supporting cast is full of people I like, including Willa Holland — Kaitlin Cooper’s all grows up! — Showkiller Paul Blackthorne, Colin Salmon and Susanna Thompson. I also appreciated the efficiency of the origin story (premise-setting efficiency is a hallmark of many of the year’s better pilots) and although the core narrative thrust is perhaps a bit too “Revenge”-y for its own good, it seems fruitful enough to carry the show for a while. I mean, “Revenge” could use more people shooting arrows at people. Other than the aforementioned plank-like (and problematically chemistry-free) scenes between Amell and Cassidy (who’s fine in her other scenes), the “Arrow” pilot chugs along at a good pace throughout, spiked here and there by well-executed fight and action scenes.
Desire To Watch Again: “Arrow” doesn’t break far from a certain branch of CW formula, but it delivers on its goals quite proficiently. I’m not going to say this is inspired TV, but there isn’t a lot like it and there’s at least an off chance it could draw male viewers in addition to The CW’s core. Given that I’ve stuck with “Nikita” for two full seasons and I don’t especially like it, I’ll definitely give “Arrow” some additional episodes.
Disappointing to hear they’ve cast a guy who can’t act… I realize that I (a late 30’s guy who was a comics geek for many years) am not necessarily the demographic they’re looking for, but it’s still a drag.
Oliver Queen should be a charismatic guy, and apart from the looks and build of the guy they’ve cast, it sounds like that’s the only charisma he’s got. My choice all along for role of Oliver, in either a TV series or a movie, was Josh Holloway. There’s a guy with the looks AND the acting talent. A lot older than the CW demographic though.
It does surprise me that Warners/DC has really only gone with the CW in their attempts to bring DC characters (in live action) to the small screen. Birds of Prey, Smallville, the aborted Aquaman, and now “Arrow.” I have to wonder why, given the success of Nolan’s Bat-movies, why they aren’t trying harder to gear something towards other viewers.
There was last year’s failed Wonder Woman pilot for NBC, of course, but from what I’ve read about that it sounds like it might’ve been a better fit on the CW too.
Also, by the sound of this I’m guessing we aren’t going to see Dinah Lance/Black Canary anytime soon either, are we?
Guy – I didn’t say he can’t act. I said he isn’t convincing reading dialogue. He holds the camera well, which isn’t just a factor of his being a pretty man. He’s got actual charisma. The CW has had plenty of pretty men with zero charisma over the years. They’ll figure out how to write to his strengths, maybe.
And I’d bet we get Black Canary in the second half of the first season when the show needs a ratings boost to get renewed. Just my hunch…
-Daniel
Man, Paul Blackthorne really is poison, isn’t he? He even managed to kill Deadwood with his throwaway appearance as a Hearst goon in S3. It’s too bad, I really like him.
Hatfield – And yet I’m always convinced that I like having him on things. Or at least I don’t mind having him on things. But he’s very definitely a showkiller til he proves otherwise…
-Daniel
My initial reaction to the series description was that it would pair well with Nikita. Of the new CW series, this is the only one that interests me.