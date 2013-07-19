Take Me To The Pilots ’13: ABC’s ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

[In case you’ve Forgotten, and as I will continue to mention each and every one of these posts that I do: This is *not* a review. Pilots change. Sometimes a lot. Often for the better. Sometimes for the worse. But they change. Actual reviews will be coming in September and perhaps October (and maybe midseason in some cases). This is, however, a brief gut reaction to not-for-air pilots. I know some people will be all “These are reviews.” If you’ve read me, you’ve read my reviews and you know this isn’t what they look like.]
[Note: This entry spoils a bit of casting that a number of media reports spoiled today. It’s not really a huge spoiler and the character appears within the first 10 minutes of the pilot and I’m betting ABC will feature the character in trailers now. But you’ve been warned. And the picture spoils it too. But ABC hasn’t released enough pictures from this show. So… Sorry. Like I said. Not a surprise.]
Show:“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (ABC)
Airs:Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
The Pitch:You see… Marvel. And… S.H.I.E.L.D. And… Joss Whedon. This is not a hard sell.
Quick Response: ABC was ultimately brilliant in holding back this pilot for a Comic-Con premiere. The response in Ballroom 20 was, from some quarters, rapturous. Hold your horses. Chill. Relax. I know that was impossible for a lot of people in Ballroom 20 and who can blame them? It’s Marvel action for TV! It’s Joss Whedon! And it’s good. It’s not great. I’m not even sure I’d put a “very” in front of “good,” but the total number of new drama pilots for this year that I’d even categorize as “good” doesn’t exceed the fingers on one hand. So take “good” as a compliment, but don’t expect the hype from Ballroom 20 to carry over. It won’t change your life or ABC’s life, but it’s got potential. I’ll start with the negatives. “S.H.I.E.L.D.” is a pre-sold property, but obviously there are fears that nobody connects this pilot to “The Avengers” (a problem for most people outside of San Diego), so the pilot spends a lot of time mentioning context from within the Marvel Universe in ways broad enough to make both Mike at Comic-Con *and* Joe in Omaha feel hip. That’s fine, though it’s a bit of a tease. I love Agent Coulson. You love Agent Coulson. We all love Agent Coulson. But maybe you let us love Agent Coulson without reminding us that we’re missing Thor and Iron Man and The Hulk. So it has to play the “reminder” game, but it also has to play the much more complicated game of, “Since we’re not *really* gonna see most of the people we know, what is the world in which this show takes place?” To that end, the pilot has as many as three point-of-entry characters in combat badass Grant Ward (Brett Dalton), mysterious hacker Skye (Chloe Bennett) and J. August Richards’ character, who I won’t describe. That’s too many characters coming from too many outside points-of-view for any of their perspectives to actually sink in, much less for the pilot to feel like it’s a wholly satisfying 44-minute story. I was interested in Richards’ performance, but I don’t know what’s happening going forward. I liked Bennet, who’s pretty much a prototypical Whedon leading lady, quick with a quip and easy on the eyes. And Dalton seemed OK, but probably a bit too pretty and not dangerous enough. Dalton’s character needs a clearer pilot arc, or he probably just needed to already be a member of the team. Instead, it seems like the middle two-thirds of the pilot is people explaining to other people what S.H.I.E.L.D. does, which is a necessary evil, but it’s not necessarily good drama. And most people still won’t get what S.H.I.E.L.D. does or why Agent Coulson is hanging out with these people when he could be hanging out with Tony Stark and Nick Fury. Yes, he’s got a cool vintage sports car and they have a nifty airplane, but after the fully populated Helicarrier from “The Avengers,” everything in this pilot is comparatively claustrophobic and sparse. Having Cobie Smulders in the pilot helps and it’s not a tiny role. They need to get more of her and I’d love to get some sense of what contractual magic will allow her to make at least occasional appearances until she gets liberated from “HIMYM.” The show needs her and vice versa. Ming-Na is initially mysterious and then effectively nails her one action scene. Charming British scientists Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) are as Whedon-y as you’d like them to be. Lots of the pilot, in fact, is satisfyingly Whedon-y. At times the jokes are smart and well-constructed and literate. And then at times it panders in a way that played flawlessly in Ballroom 20, but probably not everywhere. As a director, Whedon doesn’t overreach. That means that none of the action scenes are ruined by the frustration of limited TV budgets, but you also never go, “Wow. I’ve never seen anything like this on the small screen before.” It does look like a TV show. It doesn’t look like a $200-million feature. Weird, right? I do think Whedon made this pilot so that the subsequent show would feel mostly reproducible, rather than the legion of blow-your-wad-on-the-pilot dramas we see every year. This is a template and a cast that future directors and writers should be able to work with.
Desire To Watch Again: I think the above super-paragraph feels a little negative, but of the fall drama pilots, this is still the one that has me most jazzed for a second episode. There are a number of mythology-based things introduced in the pilot, particularly involving Coulson’s return, that I’m interested in and, thanks to Gregg, invested in. I want to watch Bennet and Ming-Na and Henstridge and De Caestecker play around in this world. I think an awful lot is going to depend on Brett Dalton. I really do trust in Joss when it comes to casting, but Dalton’s not there yet. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is not all the way there yet. But it’s fun and sometimes exciting and everybody’s trying to make it likable.
I realize this is not a common question, but . . . might as well try and be selfish and ask it for myself.
Do I have to have seen the movie? (I MUCH prefer television to movies as an art form)
Jill – You don’t *have* to have seen the movie (or any of the Marvel films), but if you haven’t, it’ll be that much harder to connect to the world, because you won’t have the connection to Clark Gregg, etc. But I think it’s separate enough that you’d probably be OK, albeit a smidge confused…
-Dnaiel
Thanks for the response! Being slightly confused is more than okay.
“And it’s good. It’s not great.”
Sounds to me like everything Joss Whedon has done so far.
I’m surprised no one attack (literally)you yet!!!!! lol
However, I feel the same way as you do :)
Not to mention, I detest Agent Coulson, and the actor who plays him.
Well, that’s three minutes I’ll never get back. What a waste of time! Most of the above sounds not only noncommittal, but also like the author was desperate to find something to complain about so he could maintain some form of neutrality. When someone starts off by explaining that his opinion will probably change once the pilot airs for real, alarm bells start ringing. Either have the stones to say what you really think or GTFO.
Yeah, Dan, you either have to love it or hate it. Anything in between is just bad critic-ing.
CL – I’m reasonably confident you’d have wasted those three minutes anyway, so I appreciate the click.
-Daniel
Just a suggestion to the author: Could you please FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT IS HOLY break up the text in smaller blocks?
Other bloggers seem to grasp that concept so I was hoping you would catch on. One giant block of text is almost unreadable and makes me skip it…
Dan – This particular thing that I do, I do as single blocks of text. It’s partially to remind *me* as I’m writing it that I’m writing a Take Me To The Pilots entry and not a review.
But I am aware of the concept of paragraph breaks. I must have learned from “other bloggers.”
-Daniel
I think that I can count on one hand the number of “very good” to “great” broadcast drama pilots that I’ve seen in the last 10 years (and Lost is the only one of those that immediately springs to mind). As I’ve heard many critics repeat over the years – including Alan and Dan during their summer rewatch – pilots are really hard to make both immediately accessible and entertaining as a stand-alone hour of TV. The difficulty is compounded when you have a show like this one that has a detailed mythology to explore and a larger world than can be faithfully depicted on the budget available. But it sounds to me like Joss Whedon and his team have managed to largely meet that challenge and set the stage for a show that can make effective use of the weekly format, and eventually thrive in it.
The accessibility of the show and its ability to retain its audience beyond the sure-to-be large initial viewing is a real question, but the same could be said for any show on TV. ABC execs knew the inherent risks of genre fare when they gave this the green light. A good Joss Whedon show, even one as pre-sold as this, may have a ceiling on its audience, but a bad Joss Whedon show has no hope of attracting any audience at all. Point being, I think that a “good” pilot is an achievement to be proud of at this stage, and I very much look forward to getting to see it for myself.
Yeah, and thinking back on it the only Whedon show that actually had a good pilot was Firefly – Buffy, Angel, and Dollhouse all came out of the gate a little weak and then picked up steam.
Also, I normally trust Whedon with casting as well, but I’m a little worried that Brett Dalton and his character sounds like a repeat Tahmoh Penikett on Dollhouse.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but part of the beauty of the LOST pilot was it was two hours long IIRC. That makes a LOT of difference when you have a large number of characters and an intricate plotline to introduce.
I think, unfortunately, that particular ship has sailed for network shows, although I imagine the pilots for cable series have more time to play with than traditional broadcast shows.
To me, the first episode of “Justified” could be classified as “great,” though they did end up pardoning Boyd for the greater good of the show.
RWG (but, yeah, I can’t think offhand of a whole lot of “great” pilot episodes I’ve seen in the past few years)
They make things called paragraphs.
David – Yeah. That’s what Dan said above also. I’m skeptical, but I’ll Google.
-Daniel
“The total number of new drama pilots for this year that I’d even categorize as “good” doesn’t exceed the fingers on one hand.”
This does seem to be another weak fall drama crop, with most of the interesting entries in Spring again.
“Of the fall drama pilots, this is still the one that has me most jazzed for a second episode.”
That phrasing also suggests there are one or more spring pilots you like more than SHIELD. What are you (and by extension, what should we be) excited for in 2014? Mind Games? Gang Related? Believe? Crisis?
Tom – That’s a correct inference. A couple of the midseason dramas are a bit better than the fall ones, including one or two of the ones you mentioned. I don’t wanna spoil upcoming Take Me To The Pilots. But yeah. Some are better. Nothing at midseason is great either, though…
-Daniel
Please, PLEASE tell me something good about “Gang Related!!!”
And, if not, I plead to the Gods Of TV to freakin’ give Terry O’Quinn a part and a TV show worthy of his talents.
RWG (’cause “Gang Related” doesn’t strike me as that kind of show)
Dan, did you watch this in San Diego and write your non-review in real time, or did you have a screener and your review was embargoed until today?
MGrabois – Saw it yesterday with the Ballroom 20 crowd. It wasn’t included in any of ABC’s pilot mailings to press. Other critics will see it in two weeks pre-TCAs…
-Daniel