Tell us what you thought of ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’

I've gushed about DreamWorks Animation's “How to Train Your Dragon 2” plenty at this point, I think. For me, it fits comfortably on top of the studio's long list of output over the past 20 years or so, and not only does it deserve to spear-head this year's Best Animated Feature Oscar race, it deserves to be in the Best Picture discussion, too. Whether that happens or not, though, I simply adore it's scope and wonder, and I hope you do, too.
I liked it a lot but didn’t think it was quite as good as the first film. The original had a narrative simplicity that really worked for me and while I dug the darker tone of this one, there was some sequel-itis with the over-abundance of new characters, a few too many subplots, and some awkward pacing in the first act. However, from the dance scene on, the film was brilliant and featured the most emotionally resonant moment of the entire series!
My favorite movie of the year, so far. Gorgeous animation, Powell’s sweeping score, the loveable characters, the darker tone … Dug it all. Not sure if I enjoyed it as much as the first one (movie magic for me), but this 2nd film is far more ambitious. So glad it finally hit theaters.
Liked this one a bit more than the first, it was absolutely gorgeous, sweeping and the scope was nicely expanded. The bit where the Alpha takes over the minds of the dragons was a bit off for me, but that was the only thing that didn’t really work and I can’t wait to see where this goes next.
I have to go back and watch the first one again because I enjoyed this so much to the extent that I feel I might have underrated that film. Incredibly thrilling flying scenes, emotional moments that stand out, and beautiful animation make this Dreamworks’ first good movie since Madagascar 3 and its best since Wallace and Gromit. It’s a bit overplotted and rushed, but that’s forgivable in a movie that succeeds in so many ways. I think The LEGO Movie is slightly better, but if this ends up winning Best Animated Film instead, I won’t mind.
I had difficulties with the flow of this one, and how it kind of shortchanges the women. Valka’s presence doesn’t quite bring about the familial conflict it should (The gang’s back together, and all is well). Astrid’s given little to do but support Hiccup all the way. And Ruffnut… oh, her character just emphasizes that disinterest.
As for the pacing, I found the escalation of stakes was a bit out of balance. I wonder if the penultimate and final battle sequences would’ve been better off switched. Both are essential to show where Stoick and Valka’s duties lie, and whatever the order, I’d have liked that division of duties for Hiccup to feel more antagonizing. I’d also have liked the villain to more clearly represent an affront and oppression indiscriminately towards all life, human and dragon. I loved the first film for its lyrical visual simplicity, but I felt this one was too busy unloading massive plot details for me to really discover them for myself.