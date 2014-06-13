Tell us what you thought of ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’

06.13.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

I've gushed about DreamWorks Animation's “How to Train Your Dragon 2” plenty at this point, I think. For me, it fits comfortably on top of the studio's long list of output over the past 20 years or so, and not only does it deserve to spear-head this year's Best Animated Feature Oscar race, it deserves to be in the Best Picture discussion, too. Whether that happens or not, though, I simply adore it's scope and wonder, and I hope you do, too.

So on that note, it's a busy weekend at the theater, and maybe you'll find time to check out the film yourself. If you're on the fence at all about it, for whatever reason, let me nudge you toward checking it out. When you do get around to it, head on back here with your thoughts, and feel free to vote in our poll below.

