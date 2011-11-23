Tell us what you thought of ‘Hugo’

The more I spin away from Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” the more I want to see it again. I still think, as I did when I first wrote about it, that the first half is structured in a way that doesn’t embellish the mystery so much as stagnate the narrative, but I’m in love with Ben Kingsley’s performance and the final half hour, which is dedicated to Scorsese’s passion for the cinema. Meanwhile Guy has posted a new list dedicated to the crafts of the director’s films (though I’m shocked the art direction of “Hugo” missed). The film opens today and all this hot air can finally give way to your thoughts on it, so head on back here and offer them when you get around to seeing it. (And check back later today for a big interview piece pegged to the film that will hopefully delight the cinema geek in everyone.)

