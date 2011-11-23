Tell us what you thought of ‘Hugo’

The more I spin away from Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” the more I want to see it again. I still think, as I did when I first wrote about it, that the first half is structured in a way that doesn’t embellish the mystery so much as stagnate the narrative, but I’m in love with Ben Kingsley’s performance and the final half hour, which is dedicated to Scorsese’s passion for the cinema. Meanwhile Guy has posted a new list dedicated to the crafts of the director’s films (though I’m shocked the art direction of “Hugo” missed). The film opens today and all this hot air can finally give way to your thoughts on it, so head on back here and offer them when you get around to seeing it. (And check back later today for a big interview piece pegged to the film that will hopefully delight the cinema geek in everyone.)
It’s easily 20 minutes too long, and takes FOREVER to get going, but when it does, it’s endlessly charming. Loved all of the Melies stuff, it was done with such an assured touch. I’ve no idea how this film will make money though, I can’t really see any young kid understanding/enjoying this.
A near-masterpiece. I have a hard time imagining this not ending up in my top 3 of the year.
I’m with Brock. I don’t think it started slowly at all. I flat out loved it from start to finish and it’s my favorite Scorsese since Goodfellas.
Also will most certainly be in my year end top three.
Regardless of my feelings on the pacing, I’m happy people are loving the film. Truly.
This. Having seen the film myself today, Hugo is definitely on my top 5 list. It’s the film that makes you think, It does have flaws, but I don’t give a shit. It’s just a near-perfect moviegoing experience.
I agree with those calling it a masterpiece, it blew my expectations out of the water. It certainly doesn’t pander to attention-deficit children, but I happen to think Scorsese paced it perfectly.
I’m having a movie marathon this coming weekend. Finally, a number of movies I’ve been dying to see are suddenly opening in town. Plus, a Sundance Theater has opened here this week, which was desperately needed. The Descendants is on my list along with Hugo, Melancholia, maybe My Week with Marilyn. Hugo has surged to the top of my list, though. The love letters I’ve read from various critics the past day or two have made me much more eager to see it.
Oh. My. Cow. So, I read this book en the beginning of August after stumbling upon the trailer, and thinking it was the GREATEST TRAILER EVER! So, ever since August, I have been EXPLODING with excitement (pretty picture, right?) Anyways, I have been SO nervous this week. You know in ‘Tangled’ when Rapunzel is all, “I’ve been waiting for 18 years, what if its not all I’ve dreamt about?” Yeah, that’s pretty much how I’ve been feeling. Because I have been FLIPPIN’ out about this movie since I heard about it.
Anyways, nice backstory, I know. But the point its, this movie was…INCREDIBLE! After reading the book and loving it for all of it’s amazing-ness, this movie did not disappoint. It followed the book relatively well, and it was so artistic, and wonderful, and well-directed, and cute, and wonderful, and amazing, and, and, AND!!
This is definately going in my all-time favorite movies, I LOVED IT!!
Love,
Me
I loved every minute of it. Though if I had to criticize something it would be the didactic tone it took on parts, like that the film was a history lesson more than just entertainment. And I really don’;t think it was for kids at all.
I really truly enjoyed it. Maybe the film was pandering to me a bit as a cinephile just getting back from Paris, but nevertheless I thought it was a luscious and decadent film that was incredibly adult. I think both Asa Butterfield and Chloe Moretz can be added to the ever-growing list of outstanding child performances this year, and both Ben Kingsley and Sacha Baron Cohen were a constant delight. I will admit I wasn’t totally engaged during the entire first half, but it reeled me back in. And while I don’t think any kid I know would enjoy it, I do think Scorsese was really trying to do something different, which was make a drama for children. And I’m completely behind that. I’m excited to see how far this can go in the awards race.
I absolutely loved it. Ben Kingsley and Helen McCrory both deserve Oscar nominations. Eye candy all around. Great film and my favorite of the year, so far.
I have to agree with kris that the pacing (particularly in the mid-section, no the first act) is a little off or clunky, but in a film this brilliant and passionate, it’s so easy to overlook any flaws. I still don’t think any film has topped Avatar for 3D presentation, but Hugo came damn close. A truly marvelous film. Can’t wait to see it again.
P.S. I feel like I learned more about film history by watching Hugo than I did in taking a full semester class on film history. That’s how brilliant the film is, really. And I loved Michael Stuhlbarg’s unexpected (to me) cameo.
Stuhlbarg’s role definitely can’t be considered a cameo. Scorsese’s appearance was a cameo and also Michael Pitt, if that was indeed him as the projectionist.
I happen to believe that Martin Scorsese is one of the greatest directors of all time. I love all of his movies (even the films considered by most to be failures circa “Dangerous Liasons” and “Casino”) but I must admit Hugo, though a well-made film, is Scorsese’s weakest picture. Before I get attacked let me state the positives: gorgeous cinematography, impeccable art direction, superb/flawless acting, and Scorsese’s own masterful composition are all on display in spades. However, one of the reasons I love Scorsese is because whenever I sit in a theatre showing his picture from fade in all of my senses know that I am in the hands of superb film making. That was not the case with Hugo. Like Kris said the beginning was in serious need of editing. After sitting through all of those breathtaking special effects (in 3D at that) as the camera craned through the entire trainstation, I knew I was in good hands. But then painful minutes of exposition with Hugo and Melies and the pastry shop owner with her admirer then the chase scene with Cohen’s inspector character and the dog and all that….THEN the title card! I was so stunned by the fact that this was considered the opening sequence when it really was the opening act. Though this is a lovely film and any decent critic would have to give it favorable reviews because it’s a well made film. A good film even if it’s flawed. But I honestly felt like I was watching a first cut of the film. By the time Hugo had another chase scene with the inspector at the end of the film I was completely over it. But then Scorsese touched me so tenderly with the final scenes that I forgave everything that irked me previously. So I agree that this is a good film and well deserving of its critical raves but to say that this is one of Scorcese’s best films is hyperbolic at best and at worst disrepectful to his true masterpieces. Love that Scorsese’s still working! But Hugo is a nice personal project that didn’t make me feel robbed but definitely left me thirsting for his next project.
I happen to believe that Martin Scorsese is one of the greatest directors of all time. I love all of his movies (even the films considered by most to be failures circa "Dangerous Liasons" and "Casino") but I must admit Hugo, though a well-made film, is Scorsese's weakest picture. Before I get attacked let me state the positives: gorgeous cinematography, impeccable art direction, superb/flawless acting, and Scorsese's own masterful composition are all on display in spades. However, one of the reasons I love Scorsese is because whenever I sit in a theatre showing his picture from fade in all of my senses know that I am in the hands of superb film making. That was not the case with Hugo. Like Kris said the beginning was in serious need of editing. After sitting through all of those breathtaking special effects (in 3D at that) as the camera craned through the entire trainstation, I knew I was in good hands. But then painful minutes of exposition with Hugo and Melies and the pastry shop owner with her admirer then the chase scene with Cohen's inspector character and the dog and all that….THEN the title card! I was so stunned by the fact that this was considered the opening sequence when it really was the opening act. Though this is a lovely film and any decent critic would have to give it favorable reviews because it's a well made film. A good film even if it's flawed. But I honestly felt like I was watching a first cut of the film. By the time Hugo had another chase scene with the inspector at the end of the film I was completely over it. But then Scorsese touched me so tenderly with the final scenes that I forgave everything that irked me previously. So I agree that this is a good film and well deserving of its critical raves but to say that this is one of Scorcese's best films is hyperbolic at best and at worst disrepectful to his true masterpieces. Love that Scorsese's still working! But Hugo is a nice personal project that didn't make me feel robbed but definitely left me thirsting for his next project.
I really, really enjoyed this. And it’s currently in my top 5 of the year.
-on the technical front, gorgeous (cinematography, art direction, costumes, make-up). I mean, wow.
-the sound design, assured. the score, pleasant.
-great use of 3D (best since Avatar, as mentioned elsewhere).
-I also must say that I thought Butterfield was charming in a low-key, quiet, insular way. I don’t get the criticisms of him, here. In fact, I found him very emotionally present in his scenes.
-Chloe Grace Moretz impressed me so much. Her roles, thus far, couldn’t be more different. And her accent sounded fantastic.
-the entire ensemble brought a smile to my face (every single one of them).
-Ben Kingsley, very good. He almost got me crying in the scene where he’s talking to the audience in the theater. Oscar nom? Not so sure.
-and as mentioned, the last 30-45 minutes are pure magic. I had a goofy smile across my face the entire time.
-if Ihave an issue with the film, it’s that – and again, mentioned elsewhere – that the first hour (sans opening tracking shot) felt a bit slow. I like when films take their time to let a story/characterizations unfold. But I feel like a good 10 minutes could have been cut from the first hour – and that’s a lot.
-I also wanted to leave ELATED, but was somewhat brought down by the fact that my friend thought it was merely “cute”, and my packed theater seemed indifferent. I heard praise, but I also heard “well, that felt like 4 hours”.
Still, I thought it was great, I think it’ll do okay box office-wise, and I expect many Oscar noms.
I’ve got to say, apparently contrary to others on this site, that I was very mixed on the film. Overall, I gave it a “Meh.”
Was it a technical marvel? Sure. And while I myself am a cinephile, I think it will mostly only connect with film junkies. (The theater I watched it with in middle America had almost no response to it, in line with others I have heard.)
Besides the pacing and structure issues, I found the overall story flat and underwhelming, mostly faulting Logan’s script. Additionally, I thought the side characters were almost pointless. Most of all, the handling of Baron Cohen’s role really took me out of the movie as it seemed to belong in a more childish film, almost sitcom-ish. Finally, I had little emotional connection as I never felt tension, concern, worry, or anything really.
Beautiful 3D? Yes. Is it clear Scorsese was passionate? Yes. I just am not on the bandwagon. That’s why film is a subjective art, I suppose.
JMC, while I was definitely not ‘Meh’, I didn’t love it as much as I hoped I would. I don’t know if that’s because cinephile and critical response was so high, or because I love Scorsese, or what. I do think it’s a very good film and I enjoyed it. But I feel like I need to see it a 2nd time to either hopefully fall more in love, or hopefully not feel even more underwhelmed. I think the heart of the story is Melies/Mama/Isabel/Hugo, and I also think it should have expanded on that for more emotional powerhouse effect and disregarded a lot of the train station antics; cute as they were as stand alone sequences. But I guess it’s hard to leave them out if they were integral to the book?
Lovely, if at times schoolmarmish. Definitely want to see it again and soon.
Saw it today and absolutely loved it. I’m rather tired (saw four movies), or I’d write more. Sorry if I sound daffy. Hugo was my favorite of the day. The best use of 3D I’ve seen–it fits in wonderfully with the story itself–it just makes sense here, doesn’t feel like a gimmick. An absolute feast for the eyes and I was genuinely touched during the last 30 to 40 minutes. I honestly did not expect to love this movie as much as I did. But it sits with my favorite movies of the year, Drive and Tree of Life. I’d see it again tomorrow if had time.
I understand some of the criticisms on pacing. For some reason, these moments didn’t bother me. I was enjoying the overall experience too much I suppose. Truly one of my favorite Scorsese films. What a joyful experience making this movie must have been for him.
Leaving my opinion on the movie for elsewhere…I think the Oscar prospects are huge for the film. I was at a regular joe, 7pm, 3D show, outside of LA, and as subjective as crowd sourcing can be, the theater, with kids, adults etc. applauded quite loudly at the end, and sniffles were heard throughout.
I think this film is reaching and touching cinephiles and average film goers alike. And that is the feeling you leave the theater with, whatever complaints you have about the rest of the film, everyone is leaving enraptured. It’s the opposite of Weinstein’s takedown of Saving Private Ryan.
So if that’s how average theater is responding, I can only imagine academy types who make movies for a living will respond to the credence their craft is given in this film.
Also, The Descendants seems to be critics only film. I don’t think it can win. No one seems to love it…not like Hugo anyway.
Way too long. My lady friend (who enjoys all my Early Cinema films) fell asleep (and she snores). We brought two 13-year-olds. One had read the book. Neither said anything about the movie once it was over; they wanted to see something else right away. I rather liked the film myself, but during hour 2 I REALLY wanted to press the fast-forward button several times. I hope Scorsese puts some of his money and expertise into making better restorations of Melies films than we now have.