The Lists: Top 10 craft contributions to Martin Scorsese films

I sat down to watch Martin Scorsese”s “Hugo” last night with little idea of what to expect but one thing: that the screen would be awash with some of the finest, most inventive technical artistry that money (or, indeed, imagination) can buy. I was not disappointed: while I”m still sorting out my thoughts on the film as a feat of storytelling, there”s little denying that it”s one of the year”s most lustrous craft showcases, rendered in genuinely eye-popping 3D and buttressing the cinematic valentine it writes to pioneering filmmaker Georges Méliès with its own arsenal of visual wonders.
Such expertise is now par for the course with Scorsese, whatever the film: I was cool on “Shutter Island” last year, but still delighted in his own delight in the filmmaking tools at his disposal – even less obviously extravagant works like “The Departed” or “Taxi Driver” are fat with aesthetic and sensory detail. That”s partly down to the director”s own genius, and partly down to the intimate collaborations he fosters with masters of their own craft: to love Scorsese is to love editor Thelma Schoonmaker, designer Dante Ferretti, DPs Michael Ballhaus and Robert Richardson, and so many more who have become part and parcel of the man”s auteur identity.
So Scorsese seemed as ideal a candidate as any for one of our occasional craft-themed lists – here, I”ve selected the 10 below-the-line contributions to his films, ranging from cinematography to sound to production design, that have most amazed me over the years.
It was a subjective process, not to mention an agonizing one. I made life more interesting, if a little easier, for myself by deciding only to pick one craft element per film: Scorsese”s filmography is so broad that it wouldn”t do to have certain favorites hogging three spots on the list. The ranking, meanwhile, shouldn”t be taken too seriously: how does one compare costume design to scoring, after all? The list really offers only a taste of the visual and sonic marvels of Scorsese”s cinema, a buffet so broad that even a film as technically gifted as “Hugo” struggled to find a place.
See if it did in our new gallery, and please share your own thoughts and favorites in the comments section below.
A nice and wide selection Guy. Though there are some that I would like to add.
First is very obviously Bernard Herrmann’s classic score for taxi Driver, his last I believe.
And second would be also a very obvious pick, the art direction of The Aviator.
Herrmann is a bit of an oversight — I had him on my initial shortlist and he somehow slipped my mind when it came to assembling the list this morning. Oh well.
As much as I wanted to include The Aviator, with only 10 spots, I thought one for Dante Ferretti was enough.
Wonderful list as always. I saw Raging Bull as a young teen. It was the first film where I became keenly aware of and awed by the craft behind what I was watching. In many ways, my love affair with movies starts right there.
It’s a cliche now, I suppose, but Scorsese really is that rare director whose films never cease to fascinate the true film lover even upon repeated viewings. As one gets older and sees more films, reads more about them, one can watch his movies again with fresh eyes. He is a true master in that way, a teacher not just for other directors but viewers as well.
I love how you are under “UK Embargo”. Movie studios do realize the internet exists right? And that information travels globally now.
Anyway, I don’t think that one per movie rule is necessary. I would be much more interested in what you think are truly the top ten craft elements in Scorsese films and if all ten come from three films then so be it.
Raging Bull is also a personal top ten film for me.
WTF is a UK Embargo??? There are a hundred reviews on RT. How can Hugo be embargoed?
Guy, care to explain?
You’d have to ask the UK distributors for their reasoning. Anyway, the embargo was lifted this evening.
Interesting list as always, I’m surprised “Raging Bull” cinematography didn’t make it, but the editing of the same film would also be my #1. I would toss in:
1. Editing of “Casino”
2. Production Design of “The Aviator”
3. Cinematography of “The Aviator”
4. Costumes of “The Age of Innocence” (“corset porn” isn’t always a bad thing)
5. Sound design of “Raging Bull”
6. Maybe this is cheating, but the Costume work on the “Boardwalk Empire” pilot he directed, and the entire series, is phenomenal.
Scorsese is a director who I must admit to having much more of a appreciative relationship with than a loving relationship. I’ve found that in the last decade, Scorsese hasn’t been making movies, so much as he’s been art decorating them (“The Departed” an appreciated exception), I get the feeling “Hugo” will play to the rule, but I’m hoping for something special and going in with an open mind.
For me, what springs to mind is:
AGE OF INNOCENCE – production design, costumes, and make-up.
THE AVIATOR – cinematography and production desing.
And most of all, the production design of GANGS OF NEW YORK. I still am in awe when I watch that film.
I think the wig-makers for Shutter Island were grossly overlooked here.
Agree Guy, Raging Bull is in the top 10, at least. One of the movies that made me love film.
It certainly speaks volumes about the consistently high quality below the line in Scorsese movies when I’m flipping through your top ten and thinking that the only one of them that’d probably make my own top ten is the production design of Gangs of New York.
In fact, I don’t know if I could just limit it to a top ten list.. I’d be more inclined to do a top 3 for each category. So much quality work.
Guy, your #2 is my #1. I’m speechless.
‘New York, New York’ fans unite!
That’s a drum I’ve been banging for years, Guy. NYNY boasts Liza Minnelli’s best screen performance (and I think she’s top-notch in Cabaret).
Another call out for Gabriella Pescucci, who designed the costumes for The Age of Innocence. The cane was perfect, whoever came up with that. (Lily Lodge was the etiquette consultant who taught Day-Lewis how to use it. That’s not a category one sees at the awards shows.)
Second the motion for best sound design in Raging Bull.
Best make-up for The Aviator, taking special note of Vasilios Tanis who made Kate Beckinsale look like Eva Gardner.
Ah, Lily Lodge, doing the family name proud.
Gotta go for Bernard Herrmann’s Taxi Driver score.
The title sequence for Casino is almost on par with that of The Age of Innocence.
Speaking of which, Michael Ballhaus’ cinematography on The Age of Innocence makes it Scorsese’s most visually elegant film (Ballhaus couldn’t match it on Gangs of New York for reasons I’m still not sure of).
I love Howard Shore’s score for The Aviator.
Schoonmaker’s editing on Cape Fear is a masterclass in how to build tension and momentum with insert shots – just watch the sequence where the family lock up the house and wait for Cady’s inevitable intrusion toward the end of the second act.
Great list, I’m reminded of how many of Scorsese’s less-popular films I have yet to see.
The editing of “The Departed” gets richer every time I watch the film. I am always surprised at Thelma Schoonmaker’s choices in cross-cutting between the parallel DiCaprio and Damon storylines. My favourite edit in the whole film might be when we cut from Damon laughing over his pretentious dessert during his first date with Vera Farmiga to DiCaprio looking lonely while getting a cast for his broken wrist.
Not sure if this counts, but on my list would have to be the music in The Last Waltz…