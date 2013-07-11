Tell us what you thought of ‘Pacific Rim’

Travis Beacham had an idea, Guillermo del Toro ran with it and now we have a massive summer blockbuster in the form of “Pacific Rim.” Box office chatter is grim but that’s not what we’re interested in here. We’re interested in what you thought of the movie. Some people are doing cartwheels over this thing; Drew sure did. Others have a heaping helping of thumbs down for it. Others still might find their way to the middle. That’s where I am, for a handful of reasons, but I’m glad there’s something like this to chew on this summer as opposed to more sequels and more IP pillaging, etc. So when/if you get around to seeing the film — which just kicked off midnight screenings in New York — head on back here with your take on it, and feel free to vote in our poll.