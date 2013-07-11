Tell us what you thought of ‘Pacific Rim’

Travis Beacham had an idea, Guillermo del Toro ran with it and now we have a massive summer blockbuster in the form of “Pacific Rim.” Box office chatter is grim but that’s not what we’re interested in here. We’re interested in what you thought of the movie. Some people are doing cartwheels over this thing; Drew sure did. Others have a heaping helping of thumbs down for it. Others still might find their way to the middle. That’s where I am, for a handful of reasons, but I’m glad there’s something like this to chew on this summer as opposed to more sequels and more IP pillaging, etc. So when/if you get around to seeing the film — which just kicked off midnight screenings in New York — head on back here with your take on it, and feel free to vote in our poll.
Lots of fascinating world building, but pretty conventional execution. I’d have preferred a deeper exploration of the drift or the people that worship the Kaiju bits, or the concept of Kaiju as toy fodder…really anything than what we got that just didn’t work for me as presented. A different lead would have helped for sure.
There was just so much cool stuff here, we just didn’t get enough of it. Great Ron Perlman bit though.
I really wanted them to explore the drift more, especially the idea of intimacy without romance. How do you create an intimate, emotional connection with somebody you just met? Or how do you handle such a connection being forced upon you? More of that would have been fantastic.
Glorious tech, but unwieldy scale. Nighttime murk obfuscates already over-kinetic visuals. Jaunty comic add-ons a treat. Characters ethnically diverse, but not emotionally. I didn’t *care*, but connecting admittedly isn’t the point. ‘Pacific Rim’ is to be beholden, and when I understood what I was seeing, I giddily loved it. More compositional stability wouldn’t been nice.
*would have been nice.
I also greatly appreciated the jaunty comedic moments when it hinted at being more of a camp classic. I wish the film owned to that nature a little bit more, but I appreciated the random comic beats.
Glad someone else thought that it was almost impossible to tell what was what due to the fact that both machine and monster were dark and everything happened at night.
There were some funny bits, but there were infinitely more plot holes.
If humanity should ever be attacked by alien monsters and the best action plan we can come up with to defeat them is an old-fashioned beatdown, then humanity deserves to die.
There needs to be a “Didn’t like it. Lazy writing and thin characters are boring.” option.
Liked it. Really wasn’t jiving with it for the first few minutes, but I was fairly invested by the end. A little rote, but well executed. Better than most of the blockbusters we’ve gotten this year. Great supporting cast.
Oh, it does seem like we’ve run into a wall in terms of the climaxes of action movies. It was well-staged here, but it has a lot in common with the ends of Transformers 3 and The Avengers.
Absolutely, it seems like a lot of people were hesitant to see it in the wake of Man of Steel’s “Lets destroy metropolis.”
Its literally in every blockbuster these days (same with alien villains) and a little sad that Rim is where the line is being drawn, because if it makes sense for any of these movies to have mass destruction, its Rim.
It’s grown up Power Rangers. No interest in seeing this movie. It will do good in foreign markets because they still love their Godzilla like Americans like Westerns, which is why Lone Ranger will do little in foreign markets.
You obviously have no clue what you’re taking about. The lone ranger bombed here in the states. Pacific rim already sold out in 2 ofmy local theatres.
Pacific rim just sold 60% of all tickets in all of fandango this week. Grown up power rangers? This movie is a love letter to anime. But I suspect an old man like you had never heard of that.
“No interest in seeing this movie.”
The post asks what you thought of the movie. Not what you think the movie you refuse to see will be.
it is 5 am here, this article was posted 6 hours ago. i didn’t know it started yesterday, giving people enough time to see it and get home and onto the internet and straight to hitfix by 11 pm CST so they could spoil the movie. i would have imagined the hitfix and pacific rim demo would be watching sharknado.
sort of like how they put x “recap” before the show even airs, and it’s not a recap but a live blog.
While I wouldn’t be quite as snarky, I do agree that these “tell us what you thought of…” posts come waaaaay too early. Every single time they come up, my first thought is “I’ll tell you when I actually get to see it”. And by the time I see it, it’s already on the 3rd or 4th page and it’s not really worth hunting for it.
It would probably lead to more useful discussions if these were posted 1-2 weeks after wide release. That way, everyone (not just paid film reviewers and lucky rich people who live by the Arclight Hollywood) has a chance to watch it, and the folks who saw it on opening night have a chance to form an intelligent take rather than the standard “I saw it last night, it was GREAT (or TERRIBLE)!!!” immediate reactions.
This seems like a silly complaint. The post is here and ready when you are. For five years we’ve posted them as soon as the public has a chance to see the film.
“Every single time they come up, my first thought is ‘I’ll tell you when I actually get to see it.'”
Hey, that’s funny, because that’s exactly what we ask at the end of every one of these posts: “When/if you get around to seeing the film, tell us what you thought.” Etc.
And by the way — just because this part of your comment really irritated me, Joe — I grew up with not a lot of money by any stretch of the imagination. In North Carolina. Nowhere near anything resembling the Arclight or Hollywood. I saw movies on opening weekend because I loved to do so.
So in the end…maybe these posts just aren’t for you? Sorry we’re not working by your schedule. But, to reiterate, the post is here and ready when you are.
Oh, and “Burp Derp” (you couldn’t have picked a more applicable handle): If you’re worried about spoiling the movie don’t read this thread. Though I really have no idea why you’d have any business reading these particular comments if you hadn’t seen the film yourself…
How about this in the way of compromise: These posts have always been a place for the readers to unload, so discussion about other movies is totally fine. That used to be a part of the language of the posts (something like “or if you got around to anything else, let us know”), but somewhere along the line made its way out.
So starting with today’s “Grown Ups 2” post, which I don’t imagine will be filled with reactions to the movie given this blog’s readership, go ahead an cut loose with any lingering thoughts on movies you’ve finally caught up with. In the meantime, feel free to use this space to give us your take on “Iron Man 3” or whatever.
Capiche?
Errrr… so perhaps the Arclight reference was a little too sarcastic. I thought you would get that, but apparently it pushed your buttons a bit too much. What I was really trying to say is that not everyone has immediate access to these films, and by the time they do, the post is buried deep in the archives and almost impossible to find. Ironically, what I was really trying to say is that we don’t all work by YOUR schedule. There certainly are many opening-night fans; I was just offering another perspective. Not to mention that my beef isn’t with the “Pacific Rim” type films; it’s the “Before Midnight” types that don’t open outside of NY/LA for several weeks.
I’d love to discuss movies after I’ve seen them, and this is a perfect place to do so. But by the time I’ve had a chance to watch the movie in question, everyone’s moved on. So I’m sorry if my suggestion, based on my own experiences and opinions, gets you so heated up for no reason at all. That’s all it is… a suggestion. It’s really not a big deal either way. No need to get so irritated by it.
Thanks, Kris… that sounds good. (And no, I don’t plan on rushing out to see “Grown Ups 2”.)
I also woke up cranky.
Though FYI, a Google search of “Tell us what you thought of Before Midnight” turns up said post at the very top of the results.
Not that this topic needs another opinion, but, I regularly go to see the thursday night preview shows at 10pm, or the midnight shows if one of local theatres has one. I love coming home in the early hours of the morning, jumping on here and looking to see what people who have rushed out like I have think. Opinions can change after you’ve thought about a film for a week, but, the immediate gut reaction is interesting.
While I understand that not every city has early shows, this is the INTERNET, not a book club. Next weekend four relatively big films go into wide release. I know that I’ll be wanting to discuss at least two of those four immediately, and may or may not be thinking about Pacific Rim at all by that point (I have yet to see it so I don’t know whether I will like it or dislike it yet and wish to keep a discussion going).
If you feel your opinion isn’t interesting enough to contribute to the conversation after four pages of comments, get out to see the movies earlier, or, find something more interesting to say.
I’m hearing that there’s a lot of murkiness and nighttime action…is it worth seeing in 3D or IMAX 3D? With Iron Man 3 and Man of Steel I’ve been let down by IMAX 3D and I can’t afford these ticket prices unless it’s something like Life of Pi or Hugo.
The 3D is pretty negligible, go 2D.
I really enjoyed “Pacific Rim”. Yes, the central story and the character development left a lot to be desired, but the special effects and the fight scenes combined were enough for me to give it a 4 out of 5. It is a fantastic and fun summer movie. I went in hoping for giant robots fighting giant monsters and in that regard it surpassed my expectations. The trailers never try to sell it on being anything more than what it ultimately is. I appreciate the fact that I got what I was promised.
I am getting a little sick of getting the same”ending” in these movies though Independence Day, Avengers, Transformers 3, etc…).Could we please figure out a new way to stop an alien invasion?
My review:
It’s pleasantly surprising to me that with a $200 million dollar budget and a prime summer release date, Guillermo del Toro was allowed to make a true Guillermo del Toro movie. Del Toro, auteur of both satisfying popcorn flicks like Blade II and the Hellboy films and moving horror fantasies like Pan’s Labyrinth, Cronos and The Devil’s Backbone, has been given carte blanche to create his own universe and the results are amazing. The most satisfying science fiction films craft a world that feels alive, vital and real that seems to stretch far beyond the two hours of running time. Look, for example, at Star Wars – George Lucas created a world that felt lived in, populated with characters that appear to have lived lives before the actual story of the film. Here, del Toro does a masterful job of setting up a universe that feels like Earth if humanity spent two decades adapting to a world where monsters appear from the ocean to devastate cities. One can easily imagine that del Toro has crafted, to inform the universe but never to be seen, a full back story for even the most minor character, thorough explanations for all the science fiction elements and dozens more monsters.
Pacific Rim, like all of del Toro’s work, is wonderfully eccentric – a black markets for monster body parts feels like a natural part of the film’s world. The production values are astounding. Cinematographer Guillermo Navarro (a frequent del Toro collaborator and well deserved Academy Award winner for Pan’s Labyrinth) helps del Toro craft a number of striking and beautiful images. The score by Ramin Djawadi (Game of Thrones) nicely punctuates the action. The special effects are truly a sight to behold: the Jaegers (robots) and Kaiju (monsters) have legitimate heft, bulk and spatial sense that make them appear tangible. Even the 3D, a device that I’ve only cared for in a small handful of movies, increases immersion. Ron Perlman and Charlie Day are hilarious. Rinko Kikuchi and Charlie Hunnam make for an appealing lead pair (their relationship is thankfully played as compassionate and respectful, rather than romantic). Idris Elba is a great choice for the leader of humanity’s efforts to cancel the apocalypse.
There are certainly some valid criticisms to raise: some of the acting is uninspiring, the screenplay is a bit hokey, the climactic action scene drags a bit (as has become an epidemic in blockbuster filmmaking). But I don’t give a damn and I don’t think you will either, Pacific Rim is my favorite movie of 2013 so far. To my girlfriend the concept of 200 foot tall monsters and robots battling is roughly as appealing as a root canal, but there she was giggling along with the rest of the audience like little kids on the playground as a Jaeger smashes a Kaiju with a giant ship used as a baseball bat. In a world where even Star Trek has gone the relentlessly bleak self-serious Dark Knight route, it’s nice to see that we can still have quality blockbusters that are light, funny and simply enjoyable.
Likely due to the difficulties of genre marketing, there have been numerous great science fiction and fantasy movies that flopped at the box office (Blade Runner, Children of Men, The Wizard of Oz to name just three). Based on tracking data, it seems all but certain that Pacific Rim will not be a success financially. I am quite certain, however, that 25 years from now Pacific Rim will be considered a masterpiece of the genre, sadly disrespected at release. Perhaps more importantly, like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was for me, I suspect that there are a lot of little kids out there today who will fall in love with film after seeing Guillermo del Toro’s fantastically epic monster movie.
Overall Score: 9/10
The characters were boring and the storyline quite bland. That being said, it was a helluva lot of fun. The action was some of the most thrilling I’ve seen in theaters in a while.
Maybe not quite what I was hoping for. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I was kind of hoping for a little more action in the first hour. That’s the shallow part of myself saying that. I got some gripes, but I enjoyed it and when it works it really works.
The script seems a little clunky and rushed,there should have been more Kaiju destruction, and it could have done with even more action sequences.
Despite some missed opportunities, however, it was still a fun film, and like Kris says, its good to have something like this out there. Highlights would be the excellent creature designs, and killer atmosphere. It works as a fun imaginative film.
I really didn’t enjoy it as much as I hoped I would. To me it just felt a little rushed, which I think is because Del Toro had so much to cover in one film. I don’t often say this but I think an extra 15 minutes would have made a big difference.
TONS of fun, for me. Exceeded expectations. Yes, some of the dialogue and execution of the dialogue was “eeeek”. But i just really enjoyed myself. Fantastic fights/effect.
And if my theater is any indication, this will have good word of mouth. Heard lots of “best movie ever!!!” Or “that f$ckin rocked” etc.
It’s a 1995 movie made with 2013 visual effects. Dumb and nonsense plot tied with pretty cool action sequences, and nothing else. As with Man of Steel, I think this one’s a victim of overblown hype, in my opinion (even if it hasn’t been as harshly received as that one, as of now).
Neither of the above. I didn’t dislike it, but I wouldn’t pay to see it. But I guess if you are into kaiju or robot or monsters, you probably enjoy it even though the story itself is lame and human characters are not attractive.
I think it’s nice that at least this one is an original in terms of being not a sequel. Too many sequels and that’s boring. I understand that main characters are actually non-human ones, but still those two leads could have been better. Mana Ashida (young Mako) was more impressive in a low level than Rinko Kikuchi.
Terrible script. Unengaging and woefully derivative. Transformers is much better. Great visual detail wasted.
Stunned by some of the reactions. I found it engaging and fun. Not revolutionary by any means, but a pretty cool Summer blockbuster. I guess some people arent happy until theyve seen something OMGBestThingEver.
I have to admit that the trailers for this thing did absolutely nothing to raise my interest in seeing this, but I did end up doing just that tonight and was kind of pleasantly surprised by the whole thing. It’s nothing great, but it’s certainly a decent blockbuster in comparison to most of what’s been thrown at audiences this summer. My ears are still ringing from the theater’s volume level. But, overall, not bad.