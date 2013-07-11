Tell us what you thought of ‘Pacific Rim’

#Guillermo del Toro
07.12.13 5 years ago 38 Comments

Travis Beacham had an idea, Guillermo del Toro ran with it and now we have a massive summer blockbuster in the form of “Pacific Rim.” Box office chatter is grim but that’s not what we’re interested in here. We’re interested in what you thought of the movie. Some people are doing cartwheels over this thing; Drew sure did. Others have a heaping helping of thumbs down for it. Others still might find their way to the middle. That’s where I am, for a handful of reasons, but I’m glad there’s something like this to chew on this summer as opposed to more sequels and more IP pillaging, etc. So when/if you get around to seeing the film — which just kicked off midnight screenings in New York — head on back here with your take on it, and feel free to vote in our poll.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guillermo del Toro
TAGSGUILLERMO DEL TOROIn Contentionpacific rimTRAVIS BEACHAM

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP