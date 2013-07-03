Screenwriter Travis Beacham on the innovative spirit of ‘Pacific Rim’

One foggy morning in 2007, screenwriter Travis Beacham was walking along the beach in Santa Monica and he looked out at the famed amusement park pier jutting out into the water. His imagination ever running rampant, he pictured behind those mist-covered, empty rides a towering machine, a robot — a mech, actually — waiting to do battle with some vicious monstrosity. The germ of “Pacific Rim” was born.
A treatment, a screenplay, an epic production and six years later, that vision is about to take hold outside of the writer’s imagination and on screens nationwide. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, it’s an original concept at a hefty price tag without the benefit of star power or a built-in fanbase. Those unique elements have cast a dark industry shadow on the film’s opening weekend prospects, but for Beacham, it’s all about an ambitious vision brought to life. And it’s not lost on him how lucky he is to find himself in this position, the material having made its way to a passionate filmmaker and been saved the typicality of a screenplay-by-committee dismantling and re-figuring of that vision to suit, well, the suits.
“It does give me pause,” Beacham says. “I think in the process of getting it done, early on, I was just so in love with it and sort of determined to get it made one way or the other that I wasn”t thinking much about how unique the situation was, that it was an original property or that sort of thing. I was just in the zone. But it”s really sort of stunning and it”s hard to believe that it”s happened this way.”
A large part of that has been the involvement of Guillermo del Toro, who has openly said the film — in which humans face off against giant monsters called “kaiju” hellbent on taking this Earth — “saved” him at a time when he was moving from project to project, desperate for the spark of passion that would make him excited to direct a movie again. Del Toro went from “The Hobbit” to “At the Mountains of Madness” before finally saddling up to “Pacific Rim,” bringing his geeky love of kaiju adventure with him. Like Beacham (whose earliest film memory is watching a Godzilla movie), del Toro delights in the peculiarities of the genre, the world-building potential of it all.
It made for a great collaboration, the two bouncing ideas back and forth and fleshing out the universe and the backstory of a very complex concept.
“I think what was really special and really sort of unusual about the process was that everyone was kind of picturing the same movie,” Beacham says, referring also to production company Legendary Pictures, whose president Thomas Tull is a self-professed fanboy who helped launch the new Batman and Superman franchises at Warner Bros. “Nobody, from the producers to the director to the screenwriter on down had a radically different idea of what they were making, tonally and thematically. It was the same animal in all of our heads, which made the collaboration really easy.”
Some ideas that were understated in Beacham’s original draft became more pronounced when del Toro (who shares a writing credit) came on board. A sort of “Alamo feeling” was adopted, this last stand of humanity against the perpetual raging of monsters that breach our universe through a crack in the Pacific Ocean floor and wreak havoc on cities along the Pacific Rim, from Cabo to Hong Kong, San Francisco to Sydney. The character of Stacker Pentecost, played by Idris Elba in the film, took on a more authoritative role, one of highly placed military leadership rather than a more grunt-like approach (though actor Charlie Hunnam got to pick up some of the slack in that regard). And the trippy concept of “the drift,” whereby two pilots operating the massive mechs — Jaegers, as they’re called — bleed into each other’s consciousness, was carved back a bit as well.
“But it”s still part of the world, and it”s still a heavy part of the theme,” Beacham says. “And there”s one drift sequence in the movie that I think is probably, to my eyes, the best thing that I”ve ever seen Guillermo del Toro commit to film. But it”s a bit more simplified than it was in the first draft of the script. Hopefully that”s a lot of stuff that we can get into in later iterations of the story.”
In fact, the world of “Pacific Rim” is so big and the film chooses to tell such a small slice of the overall story that Beacham and company had a lot of excess “dark matter,” as he calls it, accoutrement of the universe that had to be scrapped but still boasts so much potential. The film drops the audience right into the middle of a war that has been raging between the humans and the kaiju for years, a brief prologue setting the scene. However, Beacham was given the opportunity to expand on that prequel material in the graphic novel “Pacific Rim: Tales from Year Zero.”
Beacham knew what he was wading into with the film, a subgenre of a sort that has been well-covered by movies and yearns for something new: the apocalyptic tale, the big budget, humanity-on-the-brink mayhem yarn that we’ve gotten in “Independence Day” and “Armageddon” and you name it. But Beacham’s viewpoint was that the way humans often deal with disaster in these films is from a helpless position. He wanted to tell a story that turned that convention on its head, one of aspiration rather than desperation.
“I wanted the solution to this disaster to be every bit as much of a spectacle as the disaster that they were going against,” he says. “So it wasn”t like, you know, you”re hacking into the alien”s computer or anything like that. I wanted it to be, ‘They have giant stuff, we build giant stuff.’ From the first draft of the movie there”s always been this sort of vaguely Apollo-era, big science connotation to it, which I really like.”
Indeed, to give another shade of insight into this notion, Beacham has quoted his favorite line from Ron Howard’s “Apollo 13” in the lead-up to “Pacific Rim”‘s release: “It wasn’t a miracle; we just decided to go.” But more than that, there’s a trend in Western storytelling that he wanted to buck with the film as well, one of viewing technology as something that can get out of hand and act on its own behalf. This goes back to Mary Shelley, even, but from Skynet to Marvel’s “Ultron,” technology as an obstacle has had its run.
“I think there”s a place for those sorts of stories, definitely,” Beacham says. “But I think just in terms of Hollywood movies, the ideas become so explored and so saturated that I just wanted to see something where technology was an unambiguous solution to a problem. I think we need those sorts of stories, especially in this day and time when there”s so much inherent skepticism in the populace regarding science and technology and that sort of thing. We need the other point to be made in a powerful way, I think.”
And of course, beyond the raging behemoths of “Pacific Rim,” under the hood, it had to be a story about people if an audience was going to engage. Beacham has said the Eureka moment for that came when he decided the Jaegers needed to be piloted by two neurally-connected people. How that would speak to relationships on the screen would open up countless doors. And in that idea, he even found a way into a bit of Expressionism with his script.
“I think that was what really let the story happen, because suddenly it wasn”t just about giant robots and giant monsters,” he says. “The mechs were an expression of the human drama. They were driven by the relationships of the characters. That was a real way to make the relationships of the characters important in the battles, in a literal sense.”
In the wake of “Pacific Rim,” Beacham has a lot on his plate. He’s no longer on the Disney remake of “The Black Hole” but has continued collaborating with director Joseph Kosinski as the two have charted a television series, “Ballistic City,” which was picked up by AMC. He’s also working on a sequel to “Pacific Rim,” allowing him to mine some more of that “dark matter” and expand the universe.
Beyond that, hopes are higher than ever that the first spec script he sold out of film school — a dreary fantasy called “Killing on Carnival Row” inspired by the work of author China Miéville that was a calling card for him for years — will finally go before cameras. For a time it was set to be director Tarsem Singh’s next film and del Toro has circled it in the past as well. Beacham cheekily says he wouldn’t be surprised if at some point in the near future the “Pacific Rim” director becomes involved in the project again.
For now, though, Beacham is just eager for the world to trip on the kaiju/mech disasterpiece that’s been spinning in his brain since that foggy Santa Monica morning. Tracking, intellectual properties, quadrants, these don’t concern him. What concerns him is the world he and his passionate colleagues have created, and how lucky they are to afford you passage into it.
“Pacific Rim” arrives in theaters on July 12.
Propaganda pieces – whoops, I mean “preview features” – like this and the way poor Beaks beclowned himself last night at AICN when he babbled, “There are actual characters in this movie, and you will give a shit about what happens to them,” make me marvel at the power of fanboydom and the blind nerd love for del Toro, for the movie is a mediocrity that no one would stick up for if the name Anderson, Ratner, Verbinski or especially Bay was attached.
This is the review I left on the screening company’s site who put on the show I saw last night:
“I had high anticipation for Pacific Rim. Whose inner child wouldn’t geek out over a movie full of giant robots beating up giant monsters? The trailer shot of the freighter being used as a club was gold. Too bad the movie itself can’t even clear the low bar of providing satisfying monsters vs. robots action.
The fatal flaw of Pacific Rim is the laughably predictable and paper-thin plot and characters. Every story beat can be guessed by anyone who’s seen a few movies; the logic of the world’s response to the monsters isn’t; a side plot involves human-alien technical interaction that makes bringing down the alien mothership in Independence Day with a MacBook seem realistic; it’s just one trope and cliche upon another.
So the characters and plot are trash; surely the epic kaiju vs jaeger are fun and make up for it, right? Wrong. The whole two-pilot mechanic doesn’t make sense; the fights take place mostly at night and in the rain to help mask the CGI effects; and very rarely do they have much excitement. We don’t care about the red shirts who die and the danger – HA! What danger? We know who’s going to make it to the end at the beginning! – lacks menace as a result.
All in all a big letdown. 5/10.”
If that sounds bad, you should’ve heard my girlfriend raging against this on the drive home and she was possibly more down for seeing it than I was. She said she started nodding off at points and this was a 6 pm screening and she’d gotten up at noon! (She’s self-employed.)
No one should be fooled by all the PR about how rich the world is and how deep the characters are. It’s insultingly bad and frankly appears that the the sum total of the “creative” process consisted of saying, “Wouldn’t it be cool to have Johhny Socko’s Giant Robot fighting kaijus, except the robot is driven by two pilots inside it whose minds are linked? Pew pew pew!” I swear, the Transformers movies had stronger characters with better motivations.
It’s doubly ironic and sad that del Toro views this as the movie that “saved him” because when it tanks at the box office, it’s going to put his career at the bottom of the Pacific. No, this isn’t what I hope for; it’s just how it’s likely to turn out. There was no excuse for such lazy, trope-laden, formulaic, cardboard cutout characters and plotting. None. To totally half-arse the story and then brag about how original it is presumes the audience to be rubes.
When others see it, they’ll agree, but here’s another warning about how predictable Pacific Rim is: The ONLY inspired script detail in the whole mess is about Ron Perlman’s character got his name.
Propaganda? There isn’t much of a value judgment in this piece, largely on purpose. Though I did enjoy talking with Travis about his intentions with the movie.
I understand the jump to assumption. It’s fair to do so given the overall partisan climate around this film.
Yikes. I hope you’re wrong, but I think you’re right.
If the fatal flaw is character then I wont agree. I want a cool massive scale film that looks like a monster movie in todays day and age that lives up to the spirit of the 50s and 60s flicks. So why then would this get a pass over other character void films? Because they are devoid of that spirit. Everything I’ve seen so far is exactly why I loved the genre. So…I can’t wait sir.
Obvious troll is obvious
Hipster spotted. So glad you included your GF’s opinion BTW, we all care very deeply about that…
I don’t understand how these writers rise up the ranks in Hollywood with such poor understanding of what makes a good story. I think those writing for video games have proven to be far more interesting spinners of tales. I can’t imagine this writer taking on the Black Hole. It already needs someone who has a stronger sense of character. Not another comic book writer please.
I am really excited for this, but he’s talking about it like there’s nothing similar in the world. The premise? The idea of people piloting the mechs?
Come on! Neon Genesis Evangelion did that. In 1995!
Ugh, come on man. He means in a Hollywood blockbuster, and anyways, three decades of mecha anime preceded Evangelion, I wasn’t the first. Not by a long shot.
Great article on Beacham. It’s nice to see writers get interviewed every once in a while. I’m a huge fan of his “A Killing on Carnival Row” screenplay and I’m looking forward to it hitting the screen.
I’ve read script reviews that weren’t favorable at all. Here’s one:
This will be embarrassing if the makers continue to try to distance themselves from Transformers only for the film to be no better, or even worse.
I’ve seen 3 Transformers and 1 Pacific Rim… and I can promise you… it is in no danger of being worse than the jumbled, chaotic trash Michael Bay passes off as film. Yes the plot and characters Pac Rim are a little thin, but it has heart and humor and great popcorn spectacle.