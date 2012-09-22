B

Tell us what you thought of ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’

09.22.12 6 years ago 13 Comments

I was very impressed with the level of confidence exuded in Stephen Chbosky’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” We’ve spoken to the writer/director about the film, praised Logan Lerman’s leading performance to the heavens and spoken about it in the podcast. But now the film makes it to theaters after a Toronto bow and you’ll all get a look for yourselves. So assuming you make it out to see it, head on back here with your thoughts. And as always, feel free to rate the film via the tool above.

