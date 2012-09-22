Tell us what you thought of ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’

I was very impressed with the level of confidence exuded in Stephen Chbosky’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” We’ve spoken to the writer/director about the film, praised Logan Lerman’s leading performance to the heavens and spoken about it in the podcast. But now the film makes it to theaters after a Toronto bow and you’ll all get a look for yourselves. So assuming you make it out to see it, head on back here with your thoughts. And as always, feel free to rate the film via the tool above.
Yep, I’m largely with Kris on this one. Tender, plainly heartfelt, and the ensemble is so endearing that I was forgiving of the strange structural breaks and ambitious third-act fumble. Lerman, who had previously made no impression on me whatsoever, clearly has something going on.
The structural breaks are something that, for me as a reader of the book found to be a strength. The book is written in the form of letters Charlie is sending to an unknown person. Throughout the book we’re thrown throughout Charlie’s timeline. Back and forth between past and present. Sometimes months would go by and that’s exactly what I felt whilst watching the movie.
Oh no, they kept the third-act fumble from the book (assuming that Guy is talking about the same thing). I was really hoping that they were going to remove that entirely. It really undercut Charlie’s character and provided half-baked motivation where none was needed.
Still looking forward to it, though.
Saw it at TIFF. It got a big standing ovation and lots of tears. Lerman wasn’t initially on stage when the cast came out. You could hear rumbles – where’s Charlie? Where’s Charlie? And then big applause when he finally came out from backstage a few minutes into the Q&A. I loved it. A real surprise for me. Agree – especially liked Lerman and Miller too.
Pretty sure this only opened in a couple of cities this weekend. Probably just NY and LA like always.
Well then you’ll get to it and you know where to comment.
My favorite of the year so far. It just feels so honest and real. From a director who knew what he wanted to do and accomplished it. Lerman gives the best performance I’ve seen all year. Ezra Miller is outstanding as well and deserves a best supporting nod but it’s never going to happen. Emma Watson was also good. Not as great as the other two but still solid.
Lerman’s performance reminded me of tim hutton in Ordinary People more than any john hughes film. Agree with you one of the year’s best performances- it just stays with you long after the film ends
Saw Perks at an advance screening and then again in nyc and i think it’s even better on 2nd viewing. Amazing experience to see logan lerman get so into character as charlie.. He’s really come into his own after credible turns in jack and bobby 310 to yuma and myone and only. Looking forward to seeing him in noah and only living boy in ny now to be directed by marc webb. Miller also proivded a great spark though a little of it tended to be scenery chewing. I felt sam could have been played by any young actress but watson does an ok job though the accent slips were a little telling.
What a great movie highly recommended! Best since John Hughes! Go see this movie! What great performances by talented young actors. Great job of adapting the book!
summit better get its act together and send screeners of this to the academy members. The screenplay and logan lerman’s performance in particular need to be seen and considered. Thaf’s what most of social media is saying. They did it before with a better life. Perks and Lerman are just as deserving
A few weeks late here but I finally got around to seeing it. Wow, easily one of the best movies I’ve seen so far this year. I had never been that persuaded by Logan Lerman before but he knocked this one out of the park. I was rooting for his character the entire time. The entire cast was superb, but Lerman, Watson and Miller were a joy to watch. I hope this movie gets the larger audience it deserves.
This just expanded to my area. I really liked it. Definitely didn’t expect it to get so emotionally heavy though. Really good stuff