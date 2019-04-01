MARVEL STUDIOS

[Potential spoilers for Avengers: Endgame]

As someone who’s still perturbed that the soundtrack for Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace spoiled the death of Qui-Gon Jinn weeks before the film was released — there’s a track that’s literally called “Qui-Gon’s Noble End” (to be fair, it wasn’t THAT noble) — I would not blame you for not wanting to know anything about Avengers: Endgame, which comes out on April 26. But for everyone else: the toys are here! There’s Captain America as an adorable Lego, Captain Marvel getting ready to blast some photons (even if it looks like a wad of gum?), Hulk in his form-fitting spacesuit, and so much Thanos. Considering his absence in most of the teasers, it’s nice to see the “intergalactic sociopath” again,” who’s wielding a new weapon in most of his toys. Like here:

HASBRO

Here’s his Hot Toys collectible figure.