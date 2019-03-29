Josh Brolin Heard About That Disgusting Ant-Man And Thanos Fan Theory, And Had A Fitting Reaction

03.29.19 1 hour ago

MARVEL STUDIOS

Let’s say you went into a coma on May 2, 2008, right after seeing Iron Man, and didn’t wake up until this week. Imagine the questions you’d have. Why is there a raccoon on the poster for the latest Marvel movie? How come everyone hates that guy from Everwood? And what’s the deal with the half-man, half-ant and the purple guy’s butt? The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on a crazy ride this past decade-plus, and there’s nothing crazier than the current theory that Ant-Man will defeat Thanos by (what’s the most tasteful way to put this?) “crawling into his ass and instantly growing in size.” (I don’t think that was it.)

Paul Rudd has already weighed in (“I almost think it’s a question for Thanos. If it’s one thing we learned from Infinity War, it’s that Thanos could take a lot of punishment”), and now it’s Josh Brolin’s turn. He found a, uh, slightly different way to acknowledge the theory. Warning: the following video is not safe for life.

TOPICS#Ant-Man#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAnt ManAVENGERSAVENGERS ENDGAMEjosh brolinMarvel

