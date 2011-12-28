The ‘Drive’ that binds

As the year draws to a close, we find ourselves in the midst of the season’s superlative train. Most of the critics have had their say, and one film that has done somewhat surprisingly well on the circuit, establishing the field-leading Best Supporting Actor candidate and corralling a healthy share of Best Director trophies, too, is Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive.”
Not only that, but it is also the only film shared by top 10 lists published here at HitFix by Drew McWeeny (#6), Gregory Ellwood (#2), Guy Lodge (#3) and yours truly (#3). That’s interesting to me, because when you look at those three takes on the 2011 film year, they are drastically different and have different criteria (in some instances different release date criteria) for judgment. But they converge at this one dynamic burst of style and vision. Why, I wonder? What is it about this film that manages to bridge gaps like that? And it’s not just us, of course, as “Drive” has popped up on a number of top 10 lists this year, firmly in the top tier of the year’s favorites.
I thought I’d ask the boys for their thoughts, and starting with Guy, who you’ll recall saw and loved the film at Cannes, he says he wasn’t sure if the “sugar rush” would last. “It certainly didn’t take long for detractors to emerge, complaining the film is all surface,” he says, “but ‘Drive’ has somehow mostly kept them at bay, perhaps because of its swift absorption into general pop culture.”
Greg followed a similar line of logic, offering that “it’s one of the few films this year or in the past few years that leaves iconic images or scenes in the viewer’s mind that haven’t been beaten into them by trailers or TV spots. Those are the movies people tend to remember the most.”
At a recent holiday party, I was discussing top 10 lists with Drew (who, by the way, considers any and all films he has seen in a given year for his list, whether released that year or not — much like Guy). He mentioned that his angle on constructing a list this year was all about directors with a clear and unique voice, and of course, Refn’s film is rich with that. But his take on its popularity is more about the film as a Rorschach of sorts.
“I think part of the reason people are able to find so much in ‘Drive’ is because the film leaves so much room for the viewer,” he says. “This is the ‘Year Of The Ambiguous Movie,’ and none of them offer up less specific info than ‘Drive,’ it feels like. [Ryan Gosling’s] Driver is a blank, and you can read a lot into that performance.”
It also has something for film lovers of multiple stripes. As Guy points out, the film “pulls off the arthouse-multiplex mash-up more deftly than any film in recent memory: cineastes feast on its language, its references, its relationship to its own medium, while champions of popular entertainment can bypass all that and enjoy it for its more immediate, even primal pleasures. It plays to both audiences, without playing down to either of them (bar the odd lawsuit-happy moron).”
Of course, Drew closes by noting what is perhaps the most obvious and inescapable truth of the film, which may ultimately be what makes it so hard to resist: “It’s just so goddamn cool.”
Me? I think there are a number of factors at play. The film deals in archetypes, which, as Drew points out, allows the audience to bring its own perspective to the piece. It’s a throwback, which breeds familiarity, but then it turns expected tropes on their ear; surprise is a powerful thing.
I also think there is something about the presence of Albert Brooks, who has been an awards-hogging element of the film all month. But that presence, again, yields surprise. There’s simply something about the familiar coming off fresh that is exciting, and that, I think, is what people are responding to.
Whatever the case, “Drive” is clearly making a mark this year. And the question is: will that mark extend to the Oscars? Brooks being snubbed by the Screen Actors Guild certainly raises an eyebrow, but for the most part, he’s assumed in for Best Supporting Actor.
Where else could it score? Guy is predicting an adapted screenplay nod. I think the film editing could get a surprising mention, while the cinematography could maybe get some love. The sound design is also worthy and would make a lot of sense for a nomination. I’d like to believe it has a chance at Best Picture and Best Director, but I need to hear from more than just critics.
For now, though, the film has certainly been spoken for. And it won’t likely be forgotten any time soon.
Drive continues to hold the #1 spot on my own list, but I do have a few films yet to see. As a fan of the filmmaker (loved the Pusher trilogy, Bronson, Valhalla Rising), I couldn’t be more thrilled with the success of Drive. It’s also the most played soundtrack of my downloads since…oh…maybe The Road to Perdition.
It’s so funny to me how little I liked this movie when everyone else seems to have loved it. This seems to be the story with me this year… things that I absolutely loved (for example, Dragon Tattoo) are the movies that everyone else is “meh” about, and things that I didn’t care all that much for are the things that everyone else loves.
I feel like that says something about me, but I don’t know what it is.
The overall response to “Dragon Tattoo” has been very positive.
I’m basing this off of the response of people whose opinions I trust and often agree with, not just the overall reaction.
It’s number 3 on my list so far and Gosling’s Driver is the Best Male Performance of the year for me. Hope it will recieve a ‘miracle’ best actor nod. (Either BAFTA or Oscar – any will do!)
Drive is my number 1 for the year. All the pieces seemed to come together to create what, for me, is an iconic movie with an iconic turn by Gosling. The fact that it was polarizing, I suspect, has added to its allure, certainly among those of us who fell under its spell and have championed it since.
I’m a fan of movies that play upon familiar types and myths in new ways. There is something beautiful about honoring tradition but making those traditions fresh and exciting for new audiences. Refn, with his bold virtuosity, did that. Directing, editing, score, cinematography and certainly casting all added up to the most thrilling experience I had at the movies this year, maybe several years. Guy’s description has stuck with me. I’ve remained totally intoxicated by Drive. I have a strong feeling the film has made a lasting impact.
As for Oscar, my top wish this year is for a Best Picture nomination for Drive. I don’t think it’s going to happen, but it’s the one nomination that would send me into orbit on nomination morning. I’d love nominations for Refn and Gosling as well, but those are even longer shots I suppose.
Regardless, I’m sooooo looking forward to the January 31st release of the movie on blu ray.
Ryan Gosling is a very unique actor. His appeal may or maybe be for everybody, but I am very glad he is finding success with directors like Nicolas Winding Refn.
I don’t like Drive at all. I think it is my Black Swan of the year. Though Drive is better.
Its well directed, well shot and well edited but almost a cartoon, a very shallow style over substance kind of film.
this “style over substance” claim when it comes to Drive is getting really old. Sometimes style IS substance and sometimes that’s exactly the point.
But it takes an intelligent audience to know the difference and to appreciate it.
Re: “style over substance”
So Drive = The Artist?
So “Drive” = “Shame”?
Paul Outlaw – yes! Artist is also ridiculously overpraised.
JLPatt – Shame is getting awards recognition, but not nearly as much as Drive and The Artist. I’m a fan of all three films, and I’d rank them Shame > Drive > The Artist.
Just adding that Drive is also my favorite movie of the year. If NWR pulls off a Director nom, I think I could die happy. Other than that, what is there to say? Guy’s “I want to have sex with this movie,” is perfect.
‘Drive’ currently sits at #10 on my own list for the year (still have to see a few end-of-the-years). There are aspects of the film that bug me. But there’s no denying that there is a special allure of the film. I can’t quite put my finger on it. And I agree with whoever said above that the fact it’s so polarizing almost adds more to it’s appeal. I don’t know if it’s the style, tone, ethereal nature of it? I just don’t know.
I honestly don’t get the Brooks-thing.
I loved the movie and everything about it, but I hardly think Brooks stood out, all performances in that movie were good.
Sure, him being a “bad guy” was unexpected and a pleasant surprise, but I don’t think awards (or nominations) should be handed out for defying low expectations.
Brooks here is like Denzel Washington in Training Day. People were so shocked to see the normally saintly Washington playing a villain, they fell over themselves to award him. Not that it was a bad performance, but come on.
Notice that no one is praising Ron Perlman for his role in Drive. Was he insufficiently villainous or does that fact that he plays tough guys 99% of the time mean it’s no biggie? Duh.
Denzel’s performance was far more commanding
I think Brooks simply did a masterful performance. It’s not just a shock to watch someone you don’t think is bad be bad. It’s to watch it and believe it. Brooks was very believable. And he has been great in so many films over the years. He has always been underrated as an actor because he makes his own films. This was a stellar performance on any scale.
Thought Brooks was sensational. Hope he wins the Oscar. Should have won for Broadcast News.
Brooks had presence. Easy to overlook that, I guess.
If Drive and Refn are in… then who would be snubbed? I want to say The Help but I think that’s me just being extremely bias. Midnight in Paris? I love the film but it seems to have the weakest legs in the assumed 8 frontrunners. My heart says Drive and Tree of Life will get in before The Help and War Horse but my brain is going with War Horse, Midnight in Paris, and Tree of Life battling it out for the last 2 spots. If Refn had any chance, then Malick is out? Nooo! I would go for Spielberg. But alas, I don’t think the Academy is bold enough to do that.
That is pretty sound logic right there. In a perfect world, films that were only slightly above mediocre (The Help) or nowhere near a director’s past efforts (such as Midnight in Paris or War Horse) would be left off the list, and films that showcase a more profound creative breakthrough (such as Drive and Tree of Life) would be guaranteed inclusions in the top categories – despite being more challenging and divisive. The Academy has made some odd choices (in a good way) recently, so that gives me hope that a more surprising film like Drive may still find a way in even with the long moments without dialogue and the pulpy genre slant. We shall see…
Thanks for the article Kris. This is a very unique film with lots of admire. It is heartening to see an article like this, as the film seems to have all but forgotten by most other Oscar blogs. Perhaps it’s Oscar prospect may not be strong enough to worth writing about, but I can safely say that I had the best cinematic experience watching Drive this year.
Drive’s acclaim is due to the sad film nerd herdthink that frequently happens when anything that doesn’t smack of mainstream studio play it safe-ism and sequelitis/rebootism. It didn’t have robots or a number after the title, so it has to be good and overpraised to the heavens.
Anyone old enough to have seen a Michael Mann movie like Thief or Manhunter in the Eighties experienced deja vu. The fact that “critics” are praising a movie for it’s utter lack of characterization and plot really shows what a bunch of self-important navel-gazing contemporary film critique has devolved into. “There’s nothing there so you can project whatever you want upon it. It’s awesome!” Are you kidding? We’ve gone from praising filmmakers from telling a compelling story to NOT telling a story and praising the blankness of the performances?!? Madness!
I’m just curious – what is your alternative to the “sad film nerd herd-think” as you put it? What are films that are more deserving of praise than Drive? I’m not knocking your opinion at all, which I think is totally sound, but to go along with your point that it is liked b/c it is so different from mainstream studio films, I’m just wondering what films you feel have come out this year that tell a compelling story.
It is funny how they love that they know little of the Driver, but then criticize Tintin for not having a character arc.
I do believe Drive is getting overpraised, especially when Pearlman’s death is so unsatisfying. Still my #3 of the year.
Moronic. Drive arrived to raves at Cannes and sustained them. Next…
And good God, your impotent vitriol is so annoying and sad it clouds out any point you might have been able to make.
I’m willing to hear (and humor) a conversation about how “Drive” might have been overpraised this year. I had hoped, in fact, that this piece would generate a smart discussion along those lines. But no, we get, “I hate it and you’re stupid for loving it so much.”
I weep.
I agree with Defref. Drive is ordinary as shit.
Well, for me, though I really enjoyed ‘Drive’ for it’s tone, style, music, and performances … it doesn’t quite make my Top 10 because it did lack for a compelling narrative. Perhaps multiple viewings will clear things up for me, but my knee jerk reaction was “Oh, that was SO cool, but … too cool (in the emotional sense). I had little investment because I found the story/characterizations on the thin side. I still appreciate a lot about it; and am fine about it’s current award season success.
Red Wine, you can definitely do better than “ordinary as shit.” Or “style over substance,” which, as others have said, is a stock criticism that doesn’t mean an awful lot. Let’s get a real discussion going.
Let me start out by saying that I love movies (the art form) enough that just because someone loves a movie that I hated doesn’t mean I think the person is stupid.
Here’s why I hated “Drive”. It offered nothing for me. If I want to watch a sort-of action movie, I want to see some good action scenes. After a really good opening scene that relied on intelligence rather than action or style, I thought we’d be going in the right direction. Instead, I got a story about incompetent criminals, incompetent heroes (just because you were a nice jacket doesn’t mean I’ll automatically like you), and a really awkward love story. It just wasn’t convincing. And I really don’t like ultraviolence, and one of the things this film is praised for (its over-the-top, completely gratuitous mayhem) is something I absolutely hated. (Really, a fork? Come on.)
I respect that most people think this stuff is cool. I’m glad people enjoy it. But this is my opinion, and I hope that people respect it rather than spending two posts calling me an impotent moron.
Its maybe a personal thing, but I don’t like movies in which I don’t give a sh_t about the characters’ plight – by the final reel of Drive, I did not even have the morbid voyeuristic curiosity to see what new disaster might befall the characters, just plain indifference. *I* did not care, but I also got the feeling that the director did not care about what went on, he was only concerned about his shot being nicely staged and suavely lit.
Its like Inception, competently but lifeless and impersonal film-making. Ryan Gosling was literally and figuratively a blank state, posturing rather than performing, arranging his features rather than emoting.
It felt like a promo reel of a director trying to break into the big league.
On a side note, I do believe there is something to the oft leveled charge of Drive as being somewhat of a youth hippie fantasy or more specifically a young male fantasy. I am in that demographic, but I did not buy it. I admire the film-making, but hope for more substantial content. I would use the term B-movie not just in a descriptive sense but also as one best representing its collective shortcomings.
In the film the Driver character lives in a blank state. He is a man with no name type of character. I find that there’s really a lot to read behind the mask. But if you are looking for a movie with flashed out characters emoting throughout the entire movie I think you’re in for the wrong film. Same as the people who thought this would be another fast 5. Anyone with some movie knowledge can take one look at the people involved in this project and know the different.
It is a bit unfair to judge the merit of the film because of unfair expectations. I can completely understand if people don’t like the film. It is not a film for everybody. But it is hard for a cinema lover to watch a film like Drive and not admire the craftsmanships behind it.
Nice piece!
I think it’s a convergence of things really: Ryan Gosling who started the year missing out on an Oscar nod for “Blue Valentine” and then continued to prove (three times!) why he’s one of his generation’s finest and, yes, sexiest actors. The imagery is striking and plays of several key things that make people swoon (Los Angeles, the 1980s, Ryan Gosling). The music, which was so cool without being achingly HIP (that is, I think, a big thing – effortless cool). And then, of course, there’s the fact that it’s just so well made and that there was literally nothing else like it this year (or for many years prior).
It’s my #1 of the year.
Still number 1 for me, and although there are a few movies I still need to see, I can’t see it dropping from the top spot. I could see BAFTA and the DGA spring for it outside of Brooks, but I’m not sure if it could get in BP.
Every year, I like to have at least two films that I can say that I enjoyed above all others and would want to watch over and over to again to sort of represent that respective year for me…until I saw The Artist tonight, Drive completely stood on its own as the best film I saw in what still feels like a pretty weak 2011. I’ll let that speak for itself I guess.