The Lists: My top 10 films of all time

For a week now, Sight & Sound’s decennial critics’ poll of the Greatest Films Of All Time, the results of which are awaited by cinephiles with all the eagerness of over-sugared rugrats on Christmas morning, has provided ample discussion fodder for the film-focused blogosphere.
The Top 100’s seemingly inexhaustible avenues for statistical breakdowns (How many Asian films? How many post-1968 films? Which directors received the most votes collectively? Which films fell the farthest from their 2002 placing?) are still being explored, the number-crunchers matched in enthusiasm — or lack thereof — only by the sniping commentators inevitably displeased with the results. Why is the list so old? Why is it so stodgy? Why is it so white? Why is it so male? Why are my own subjective favorites not accounted for? Many talk of the list as if it’s compiled by some unified committee with a patent agenda against cinema from many of our lifetimes, an aggressive boner for silent cinema and a vindictive urge to take Orson Welles down a peg or two.
It’s not, of course. Democratically tabulated from 846 wholly subjective, disparate lists from critics, academics and programmers around the world — the Sight & Sound list is merely a gathering of the titles that the largest proportion of participants happen to love enough to place it in their own desert-island. And not such a large proportion, either: “Vertigo” may have won the poll with 191 votes, but that still means 655 voters don’t think it was one of the greatest films ever made. Consensus moves like molasses, yet it stubbornly refuses to represent the majority.
There is no better way to demonstrate this than a glance at the individual Top 10 lists, contributed by everyone from Roger Ebert to Quentin Tarantino to, well, me — almost every single one of which features a couple of personally treasured titles that will never amass enough support to threaten the collective list. The magazine has published a small fraction of these in print, with the rest (mine included) due to hit their website on August 15. But I’ve played coy for long enough: it’s time to reveal how I voted.
After the initial surprise and thrill of being invited to vote subsided — if you’d told me a decade ago, when I pored over the 2002 results as a university sophomore in Johannesburg, that I’d have the honor of participating next time round, I wouldn’t have believed you — a less warming sensation of panic crept in. I hadn’t kept a ranked list of favorite films since I was a teenager, having abandoned the practice until I felt sufficiently grown-up and well-versed for it to mean something. Quite what, I didn’t know, and I think I was wrong anyway: a list of this nature should be a snapshot of where one’s head and heart is at a particular stage of life. Without ascribing inordinate levels of importance to one’s taste, what more can it mean — and why should it not shift and grow with us?
Sight & Sound themselves offered an encouragingly, if complicatingly, broad brief: “You might choose the ten films you feel are most important to film history,” they suggested, “or the ten that represent the aesthetic pinnacles of achievement, or indeed the ten films that have had the biggest impact on your own view of cinema.”
In other words, there was no need to separate the notions of “favorite” and “best” — a divide that I nonetheless heard many colleagues agitatedly discussing. Still, the titles that I jotted down most swiftly and unquestioningly for inclusion were ones that comfortably tick both boxes: landmark works of either innovative or perfectionist aesthetic value that nonetheless resonated with me personally on first viewing, and have continued to do so through repeat visits. With such a daunting chunk of my life’s viewing to eliminate, I decided that there was no room in my Top 10 for films I chiefly admire on an academic level, however glad I am to have them in my life. The only other rule I set for myself was a simple one-film-per-director quota: a helpful restriction at the longlist stage, though often a heartbreaking one.
From there on, my gut took over. Indecisively, it has to be said, as any number of Sophie’s choices were reversed and re-reversed over the course of an increasingly stressful week. I decided to impose no further quotas or restrictions regarding era, genre, nationality or gender, lest it begin to seem like a list made to impress others rather than represent myself. (There is a female filmmaker on the list, though certainly not a token one.) And when a bunch of equally loved canon titles bottlenecked for the final spot on my list, I wriggled out of the decision by taking a punt on something a little newer — is it so sacrilegious to invest a little in the current cinema?
As is stands, the final list of 10 I arrived at is more western in its makeup than I’d like, with comedies, animation and silent cinema all coming up regrettably short. But I couldn’t imagine trading any of my inclusions for anything else, and not continuing to have second thoughts afterwards — they all come tied to very special and specific memories of when, where and how I first saw them. (Screen International critic Tim Grierson brought up the interesting question last week of how many films in our Top 10s we’ve only ever seen on the small screen — having largely grown up in a country with no concept of rep cinema, that goes for half my list, but that’s not to say TV, DVDs or even VHS tapes are sentiment-free media.)
The list of also-rans is so long I fear I might not be able to stop if I mention even a few. Let’s just say that “Apocalypse Now,” “The Passion of Joan of Arc,” “The Lady Eve,” “Ran,” “Umberto D,” “Holiday,” “Days of Heaven,” “3 Women,” “City Lights,” “Raging Bull,” “Les Enfants du Paradis,” “The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner,” “Bambi,” “Hud,” “Raise Ravens,” “Barry Lyndon,” “Playtime,” “Ju Dou,” “Stalker” and “When Harry Met Sally…” are just a score of many other titles that were in the frame at one point or another — and that’s strictly off the top of my head, not from some non-existent 11-30 backup pile.
Finally, to return to my earlier point about the elusiveness of consensus, only four of the films selected below even feature in Sight & Sound’s Top 100. Compare to Kris’ recent all-time Top 10 list, meanwhile, or Drew McWeeny’s Top 20, and you’ll find not a single overlap. Isn’t it nice that there are enough great films to go around?
Yes, The Red Shoes! Powell and Pressburger forever!
Great list, Guy. I especially admire your inclusion of a three-year-old film. I’m not sure if I could do it myself, but even I have to admit that there’s really no logical reason why. Just one of those things, I guess.
And that’s a very interesting point about how many of our favorites we’ve actually seen in a theater. It will be a round zero for me until the end of the month when I’ll finally see Singin’ in the Rain on the big screen. This is still a point of contention between me and my parents, who for some reason did not think that L.A. Confidential was an appropriate movie for an eleven-year-old. Pfft. Parents, right?
“…university sophomore in Johannesburg”. Eww, UCT all the way! Haha, back to the point. Interesting that despite your very unique list, Vertigo is still there. I never realized you liked “White Material” THAT much. I think I should really check it out now.
I would like to stress that I was at Wits, not RAU. Anyway, I’d be interested to know what another South African thinks of White Material — which, though set in a nameless West African state, really speaks to the Zimbabwe crisis. (Did it get a release in SA?)
I’m actually not South African, just went to grad school at UCT. White Material actually did play in the arthouse cinemas while I was there.
Being a South African, Guy, I wonder if you could comment at all on the veracity and/or strength of the film, Skoonheid?
Love the inclusion of “Hannah and Her Sisters”. And thank you for realizing that filmmaking did not cease to exist after 1968.
Thanks. Though, to be fair, I think most participants in the poll had at least one post-’68 film in their list — the consensus just doesn’t reflect that.
I, too, like the Hannah and Her Sisters pick (please younger Woody, come back!). But, personally I have always teetered between Interiors and Another Woman (with Purple Rose of Cairo nipping their heels). Red is also my favorite of Kieslowski’s trilogy, but, moreso, for it’s cumulative force, otherwise, I would probably chose Blue. As far as bloated epics (Lawrence of Arabia, Gone With the Wind, Passage to India, Ghandi, Last Emperor, Ben Hur, Das Boot, etc), I am generally left nonplussed and unchallenged. As Regan would say: “That’s much too vulgar a display of power”.
Wow wonderful list Guy! I’ve only seen 6 out of the 10 on your list (as a cinephile, I realize there is no excuse to have not seen Persona or The 400 Blows yet, but I just haven’t gotten around to them…) but of the films that I have seen I am quite impressed that you’ve mentioned them. I love that you included both The Red Shoes and Gone With the Wind – those were two films I watched quite a lot as a little kid so they definitely have made a strong impression on me as well. I also am not afraid to admit that I have never before heard of “The Spirit of the Beehive” – obviously that is a film that I must make a point of seeing now that it has shown up on your list (and made an appearance on th S&S top 100.) Great list overall and congratulations for being included in the critical collective at Sight and Sound – that is a pretty cool honor and you definitely deserve it! :^)
Thank you, Michael. Let me know what you think when you get round to the ones you haven’t seen. There’s no shame in not having seen certain canon titles — even the most well-versed critics have a blind spot or two. It’s always good to have things left to discover!
That is a really nice way of putting that “always good to have things left to discover” – I was feeling inadequate as a movie-lover but now I feel like I still get the joy of experiencing canon films for the first time. Knowing there are these incredible films out there that I still haven’t seen yet will make them that much more enjoyable when I finally do get around to seeing them. FYI – I have moved The Spirit of the Beehive to the top of my netflix queue and am quite excited about watching it after I move into my new apartment this Saturday. I can’t think of a better way to recover from the move than watching a really good movie :^)
LOVE the #3 pick… I think it would be in my top-10 as well.
Great choice with Umberto D. Watched it one week ago. Such a magnificent masterpiece.
I always thought you loved “Cria cuervos” more than Beehive. When I saw CC as an also-ran I was slightly shocked. Also expected “The Witches” somewhere.
But still, as someone who has followed your writing for a couple of years now, I think this list works quite well. And even as a stand-alone list it’s a refreshing one or, as they call it, a great one.
I’ve seen just two films on this list, both in my top 15. Haven’t seen any of your top 8, and I feel equally ashamed as I do excited that there are still bountiful existing cinematic opportunities to be had. I’d be happy enough with a top 100 from you, of which I’d probably still have seen no more than 10. I consider you, at the very least, much more experienced than I am. That said, you have a good 8+ years on me.
I’m constantly flipping between “White Material” and “Beau Travail”, and while the latter is the much more extravagant of the two, Denis’ latest is a wonderful sort of delirious waking nightmare of a film. “Vertigo” hit #2 on my list, always provoking discussion on nearly every single detail of the film. As always, a brilliant list that I only wish was longer!
Thanks, Duncan. I’ll work on a Top 100 one of these days — though that’ll be a much longer project that’ll require a lot of viewing and re-viewing.
Cheering your inclusion of The Spirit of the Beehive. It remains solidly in my personal top ten (while others tend to shift in and out) and is the one film I probably recommend most often when talking about inspired works by gifted filmmakers.
Always glad to hear the film is dear to other people. It really seems to be growing in stature still — seeing it in the S&S Top 100 was perhaps the biggest (and most pleasing) surprise of the list for me.
Not that you need anyone’s approval of your own favorites, but I love every single movie on this list, and I don’t find it at all strange that “Hannah and Her Sisters” is on it, because it would be on my top 10 list as well. I’ve always felt it got lost in the conversation that tends to dwell on “Annie Hall,” “Manhattan,” and to a somewhat lesser extent, “Crimes and Misdemeanors.” I’m glad to see I’m not the only one who considers it Allen’s masterpiece.
I also LOVE that you included “Red,” because I was certain that Kieslowski would be largely ignored this time around due to the new rule about series not counting. Obviously any of his films can stand alone as great movies, so I’m glad you didn’t buy into the whole “Well, if I can’t include the entire ‘Three Colors’ or ‘Decalogue,’ I won’t include any” mentality.
A great list that very much reads as yours, if that makes sense. Interesting that there’s no overlap between mine or Drew’s. If I were to pick a #1 from these 10, personally, I’d go with “Bonnie and Clyde.”
Or maybe “Persona.”
Where is your list?
There’s a link in the article, Rashad.
I loved reading through your choices and they all felt so personal, especially about The Red Shoes. There’s nothing quite like seeing something so magnificent during a person’s formative era, and I love when it sticks with people so many years later. The only one I shamefully haven’t seen on your list is Bonnie & Clyde but I’ll be sure to remedy that very soon.
Also, kudos for choosing White Material. I don’t revere it like you do but I think it can be kind of silly at times how scared people are to single out something new as one of the best of all time. I can get like that too and it’s understandable, but if it genuinely resonates that much for a person, there should be no shame in doing such a thing. Plus, it makes for great, refreshing reads like yours.
And for what it’s worth, my own non-concrete top 10 – that I’m totally not qualified to draw up yet till I see much more – would share 3, possibly 4 films with you. Gone With the Wind being my #2, just under The Thin Red Line.
I’ve seen five of the ten.
“The Red Shoes” gets mentioned the most (and I like it a lot, don’t get me wrong), but I’ve always thought their best movie was “The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp”.
A number of S&S voters agree with you — ‘Blimp’ made the Top 100 (along with ‘A Matter of Life and Death’), while ‘The Red Shoes’ did not.
Colonel Blimp is my personal favorite as well.
Valuing your opinion, I still pick and choose which title/s will be my homework, and, I’m really looking forward to Red.
As Guy suggested, you don’t have to see the other movies in the trilogy first since they all work wonderfully as individual films, but I would still recommend seeing Blue and White first (in that order) if you can. Again, you’ll be able to appreciate it just fine on its own, but without giving anything away, its impact will be even greater if you watch the other two first.
Thanks, will do.
Gone with wind? *blank stare*
I don’t know what it is but Persona never hit me in any sort of way at all. When I first saw it, I found it be laborious, tedious, and just downright pretentious. I can understand why it’s on your list and a lot of other people’s lists but it just doesn’t do anything for me.
Should I re-watch it? Can somebody explain to me what is so magnificent about it? When I finished watching it I felt so mad at the whole movie.
Have you seen many other Bergman movies? I didn’t like Persona either when I first saw it, but after seeing several of his other movies I returned to it and it suddenly clicked. Maybe it was being familiar with his style and themes that helped. I’m not quite sure, but it’s definitely a film that demands multiple viewings. I went from not liking it at all to having it on my personal top 25 or so (I’ve never made such a list, but I’m certain it would be on it).
I’ve seen The Seventh Seal and loved it. I’m sure I’ll get back to re-watching it though. I also had the same initial reaction to Seal and now it would be in my top 25.
Out of the 18 Bergman films I’ve seen it’s the best. He’s my favorite director by the way. Visually it’s just astonishing, with some of the most striking B&W photography of all time courtesy of Sven Nykvist. It’s also jam packed with thought-provoking themes: philosophical, spiritual, psychological, the kind that Bergman was so spectacular at exploring.
That’s awesome that you have Hannah on your list! It’s my favorite Woody film too!
Bravo Guy. As Kris said, this list very much reads as YOURS. I applaud the breadth of your list.
I’m delighted to see Bergman in your top 10. He’s one of my favorite directors. Also happy to see Kieslowski’s trilogy in your top 10. It would certainly appear in mine. I look forward to checking out some the titles I haven’t seen.
Out of curiosity, did any of Ozu’s films figure into your decisions?
Ozu lands in the ‘academic admiration’ pile for me. (Also, I think I’d rather have Floating Weeds than Tokyo Story.)
“Late Spring” rules over both of those.
/funny thing about GWTW is that I was just thinking about it and comparing it to Baz Luhrmann’s Australia.
Lovely list, and I admire how personal some of the choices are. My personal top ten matches twice with yours (The Red Shoes/Spirit of the Beehive), which is more than just about anyone’s! But that’s not surprising since you’re one voice I trust the most in films, and there’s not a single one on your list I dislike.
My own list, for reference:
Pather Panchali
The Color of Paradise
The Bicycle Thieves
Ikiru
Tokyo Story
Nashville
The Red Shoes
The Spirit of the Beehive
Close-Up
Daisies
I had the opportunity to see The Spirit of the Beehive for the first time on the big screen earlier this year and it was astonishing; very glad to see it feature on your list.
We have the exact same #4 and #2. Cool.
Such a beautiful and personal list this is. I’ve seen 9 of them and I can’t say I disagree with you on any of them. Persona is my number 2 a well, behind The Bicycle Thieves. I’m curious to know your thoughts on that one.
Anyway, when I read “one female director on the list” I knew who it was, but wasn’t quite sure which one of her films, but she’s arguably the greatest female director of all time so it’s any other one of her films wouldn’t be as exciting to see here.
Here’s my list:
1. Les Enfants Du Paradis (Carne)
2. Lawrence of Arabia (Lean)
3. The Wild Bunch (Peckimpah)
4. The Elephant Man (Lynch)
5. The Right Stuff (Kaufman)
6. La Notte Di San Lorenzo (Taviana Brothers)
7. Gone With the Wind (Fleming)
8. Airplane (Abrahams & Zucker)
9. The Innocents (Clayton)
10. All That Jazz (Fosse)
My personal list is
1. Mirror
2. Taxi Driver
3. Aguirre,Wrath of God
4. The Godfather
5. Lawrence of Arabia
6. Rashomon
7. There Will Be Blood
8. The Red Shoes
9. 2001: A Space Odyssey
10. The Thin Red Line
I have seen a measly one film from your list, Guy, but it is my #1 film of all-time and apparently yours too, Gone with the Wind.
I’m a little surprised but altogether tickled that it was your pick. When I think of the grandeur of cinema, I can only think of Gone with the Wind and that shot of the wounded in Atlanta.
Fantastic list! I love how “Persona” is your #2. That would easily crack my top 5 any time of the week. The only two that I haven’t seen yet are “Bonnie and Clyde” and “White Material” (which I happen to own). I’ll see them soon.
If I had to make a top 10 for Sight and Sound, some of the films that I would consider along with “Persona” are “Bicycle Thieves”, “Cinema Paradiso”, “Stalker”, “The Kid” (1921), “Rome, Open City”, “M”, “2001: A Space Odyssey”, “Ikiru”, “8 1/2”, “Man with a Movie Camera”, “Modern Times”, “The Passion of Joan of Arc”, “Apocalypse Now!”, “Tokyo Story”, “Fanny and Alexander”, “Wings of Desire”, “Paris, Texas”, “Grand Illusion”, “Citizen Kane” and the first two parts of “The Godfather”.
Also, do you know when the Sight and Sound Top 100 list will be revealed? I’m dying to know.
10. Titanic (1997)
9. About Schmidt (2002)
8. The Color Purple (1985)
7. The Godfather (1972)
6. The Odd Couple (1968)
5. A Raisin in the Sun (1961)
4. Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)
3. Advise and Consent (1962)
2. Judgment at Nuremberg (1961)
1. Network (1976)
