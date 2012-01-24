‘The Raven,’ House at the End of the Street’ pushed back as Relativity Media shifts release dates

01.24.12 7 years ago

Relativity Media is shifting around its release schedule, pushing back the dates for the John Cusack thriller “The Raven,” the horror film “House at the End of the Street ” and the Nicholas Sparks adaptation “Safe Haven.”

“The Raven” stars Cusack as Edgar Allen Poe, who teams with the Baltimore police when a serial killer starts to commit crimes based on his macabre poems. It has been moved back from March 9 to April 27. Alice Eve (“Star Trek 2”) and Luke Evans (“The Hobbit”) co-star.

“House At the End of the Street,” formerly set for April 20, will now be released some five months later, on September 21. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence (“Hunger Games”) and Elisabeth Shue (“Leaving Las Vegas”) as a mother and daughter who move into a house that has a grisly past (don’t they all?).

Relativity had previously announced that Lasse Hallstrom’s “Safe Haven” (based on Sparks’ novel) was pushed back a year, shifting from June 21, 2012 to February 14, 2013. It will compete for Valentine’s Day audiences with “A Good Day to Die Hard“.

