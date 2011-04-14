Jennifer Lawrence will try to stay alive in ‘House at the End of the Street’

04.14.11 7 years ago

Relativity Media will distribute the thriller “House at the End of the Street,” starring Oscar-nominee Jennifer Lawrence (“Winter”s Bone”), Oscar-nominee Elisabeth Shue (“Leaving Las Vegas”) and Max Theriot (“My Soul to Take”).
 
“House at the End of the Street” centers around a young girl (Lawrence) and her mother (Shue) who move in next door to a house where a young girl killed her parents, and then disappeared. Soon, Lawrence and the sole survivor of the slaughter (Theriot) uncover a secret about the grisly crime.

The film was directed by Mark Tonderai (“Hush”) and written by David Loucka (“Dream House”).
 
It was produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Aaron Ryder (“The Prestige”), A Bigger Boat’s Peter Block (the “Saw” films), and Hal Lieberman (“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”).

Lawrence will soon be seen in Jodie Foster’s “The Beaver” with Mel Gibson and, as Mystique, in “X-Men: First Class,” followed by the highly-anticipated “Hunger Games” adaptation. 

