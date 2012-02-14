The top 10 shots of 2011: part one

They're heeeeeeerrrrreeeeee. That's right, the images have been assembled, the conversations have been had and the top 10 shots of 2011 are ready for their close-up (or over the shoulder, or two-shot, or insert, etc.).
It's become a bit of a tradition to note in this space that the year in cinematography wasn't particularly compelling on the whole. The 2007 season that first inspired the idea behind this piece (now entering its fifth year) really was an exceptional year for the individual film image.
However, while a year abundant in obvious visual takeaways would make writing this up quite a bit easier, I've grown to appreciate the digging and re-considering a lack-luster year requires. It's forced me to appreciate the images all the more.
With that in mind, this year's collective is very much a reflection of, as usual, the frames that really grabbed me thematically or spoke inner narratives to me in profound ways. So it's almost become a sort of cathartic exercise to better understand a given film year and how it has impacted me, a nostalgic scrapbook saying as much about me and where I am in my appreciation of cinema as it does the work of the cinematographers involved.
Speaking of which, I have to thank the various DPs who hopped on the phone or exchanged a few emails to better contextualize this piece. Year after year, their input and perspective on the various choices is invaluable, and I think you'll again find that to be the case this time around.
A closing note, though, before getting to the shots. I'm very happy that this is such a popular feature that I am asked — incessantly — when it will come out every year, beginning around early December and lasting clear through phase two of the Oscar season. For the record, though, the 2007 list came out on February 21. 2008: January 14 (I was actually on top of it for once). 2009: February 16. 2010: February 22. And now, 2011: February 14. So, for future reference, you will most likely NEVER see this list before early February of a given season, and certainly not as an end-of-year feature in December, as a great many apparently expected this year.
The reason is simple: I have to take the majority of these images from screeners, which I don't fully have in hand until late December. So it's rather impossible to gather everything up, get the DPs on the phone and crank this out before February. Keep that in mind when you get an itch to ask, “Hey, Kris, are you doing your shots column this year?” The answer, of course, is: “YES.” You'll be the first to know when it drops. I promise. :)
Nevertheless, as I said, it's good to know it's become such a hotly anticipated item. So I really do appreciate it.
Now, on to the shots…
#10
“MELANCHOLIA”
Director of Photography: Manuel Alberto Claro
“The plan was always to finish the film with that shot. We actually storyboarded it before finding the location. In the end the VFX guys had to stitch it together from many different plates to create the perfect setting. They made a small-scale 2D model of the magic cave and the actors, which they used for the explosions. In the editing it turned out to be too static before the impact, so we re-shot Charlotte moving in despair and inserted her into the shot. This was during sound editing, a few weeks before finishing the movie.”
–Manuel Alberto Claro
The cinema of Lars von Trier has increasingly reached new visual heights. I felt it hit an apex with 2009's “Antichrist.” Interestingly enough, that film was a personal favorite top-tier effort behind the camera, yet not a single image founds its way onto this column that year. Perhaps it's indicative of the whole being richer than the various separate parts.
“Melancholia,” though, was a film built on cinematographer Manuel Alberto Claro's images and their specific impact, I felt, more so than the overall assemblage. Numerous frames stick out for their emotional or visceral effect. Indeed, the entire opening sequence is a cinematic picture book dedicated to the film's various themes.
For me, though, it was the cathartic impact of the film's final image: the titular menace on approach before its ultimate cleansing collision. It took a combination of technology to achieve the look, but it's a stirring image regardless.
#9
“MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE”
Director of Photography: Jody Lee Lipes
“It really makes you feel like she's alone and there's nowhere for her to go. It almost makes you feel like you're not sure if she's going to swim out into the distance and never come back. That's also the first time that you see the whole house that the movie takes place in. I wanted to save seeing that environment looming over her until the very end. We basically had one chance to shoot it because the water was so freezing cold and we were concerned that Lizzy wouldn't be able to take it for too long.”
–Jody Lee Lipes
The construction of Sean Durkin's “Martha Marcy May Marlene” via compelling editing has very much been the story on its craft accomplishments. But Jody Lee Lipes's crisp and fluid photography was an unsung virtue, properly capturing the claustrophobic, paranoid vibe of the narrative.
One image always stuck out to me as something that particularly accentuated the atmosphere the film conjures. Young Martha (Elizabeth Olsen), swimming in a lake near film's end, stares off toward the inwardly-zooming camera at something as the wind ripples the water ominously past her.
Again, though, it's the juxtaposition of imagery that really makes the image pop. The next cut is one of the film's most unsettling, but its impact would have been lessened without the voyeuristic patience of this particular shot.
#8
“THE TREE OF LIFE”
Director of Photography: Emmanuel Lubezki
“We were trying to get all these different feelings and emotions out of not only Sean [Penn], but the architecture and the spaces. Five years later the shot was in that scene and became a little more than what we really shot it for, or what I at the moment thought we were shooting it for. That”s the great thing about working with Terry. Sometimes a shot you think is going to make the cut because it”s wonderful or very expressive or beautiful or scary doesn”t make it, and that one we shot that day with probably 300 more that had to do with the same scene, that one makes the cut, and the way it”s put together in the movie becomes so strong.”
–Emmanuel Lubezki
My pick for the best cinematography of the year was Emmanuel Lubezki's lush lensing of Terrence Malick's “The Tree of Life.” Great photography on a Malick film is something we've come to expect, but it was particularly compelling this time around for its use in an urban environment, something we've never really seen out of the director.
And the image that I found captivating, both in regard to that and to one of the film's many themes: the convergence of man and nature, was this shot of a cloud-filled sky bleeding into the glass facade of a reflective tower. They had a few cracks at it, as there are two other shots in the film's first act that are quite similar, but this one — the next-to-last image of the film — was the most beautiful and perfect representation.
Like the actors of a Malick film, the work of a cinematographer could be bent and manipulated to the director's will, as Lubezki explains in the quote above. There were many great images in the film, but this one seemed to land at just the right time.
#7
“DRIVE”
Director of Photography: Newton Thomas Sigel
“The scorpion was a visual representation of the scorpion and the frog fable. Yet there's obviously this emotional side to Driver that makes him not only fall in love, but be willing to make a sacrifice. Making that sacrifice is sort of done by making the scorpion side come out. And the scene in the elevator is a turning point: There's no going back. There's no, 'That's not really me.' She sees a side that had to come out in order to protect her, and she can't embrace it. He knows she'll never embrace it, and their relationship will stay one of sacrifice. Framing the scorpion without his head, it shows you that it will be the controller of his destiny.”
–Newton Thomas Sigel
Newton Thomas Sigel is one of my favorite working cinematographers, so getting a chance to speak with him for this piece was a real pleasure. But to be able to discuss the imagery of Nicolas Winding Refn's “Drive” made it all the more compelling and stimulating.
The film is exquisitely shot, countless images sticking out as instantly iconic. And the closing frame following the film's intense centerpiece elevator scene was one of the first shots I saw this year that I knew would survive until this column. It's a simple image, the signature scorpion design on the back of Driver's (Ryan Gosling) jacket framed in rusted shadow. But it stood out for reasons I couldn't properly explain.
Sigel's compelling consideration above does a nice job of it, though. With that in mind, in many ways, the image therefore becomes the crux of the entire visual enterprise, the fulcrum about which its thematic structure ultimately pivots.
#6
“SHAME”
Director of Photography: Sean Bobbitt
“We always talked about the weighting of the frame and how you can place things within so you avoid the center-weighting of composition until that moment that it really counts. So for a lot of the film, it's consciously framed off-center. The way the light falls across the body and across the folds of the sheets, it felt right to leave the space. But also by putting his head so close to the edge, it does make it just slightly disconcerting, just a little uncomfortable. And his eyes are so compelling, you're sort of drawn up into the top of the frame. If he was put dead center, I don't think it would strike you.”
–Sean Bobbitt
Steve McQueen's “Shame” brings the first returning DP to this year's installment of the column: Sean Bobbitt. He previously popped up rather high on 2008's list for his work on McQueen's “Hunger.” Both that film and their latest collaboration, “Shame,” feature actor Michael Fassbender. And, interestingly enough, both shots featured Fassbender on a bed.
The context of that fact is much different this time around, however. The previous image was all about a starving Bobby Sands, his soul desperate to escape his self-inflicted torment. Here, it's about a no-less tormented Brandon Sullivan, his soul suppressed behind icy blue eyes as he wills himself to get out of bed.
It's the film's opening image, and it sets the emotional tone, the overriding theme and the lead character's disposition all at once. It uses Fassbender's physicality to accent his shame laid bare, his inner monologue loud and clear, and it also signals the patient photography you'll see throughout the film, already a hallmark of McQueen/Bobbit cinema.
Continue to part two and the top five shots of the year!
I love Tree of Life, and ever since I saw it, I’ve been wondering about this shot. I haven’t seen any one with the film talk about it, but that shot is definitely a composite of the skyline of a couple of different cities. The ball tower on the left is a landmark of the Dallas skyline. I wonder if Malick just liked the look of it and wanted to incorporate it into the Houston skyline, or if it was done for a a particular reason. Personally, it made the city Sean Penn is working in less concrete. It was the product of the skylines of different cities, so it felt like it could have been anywhere, in any major city.
Absolutely brilliant work! For all my worth, I could never assemble a list as brilliant as you can. Last year was kind of odd, but just judging by these five, this year seems like it was such a brilliant year.
And I’m just going to take a guess that “Take Shelter”, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”, and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” maybe show up in tomorrow’s list. Maybe also one for “Margaret”, but I have no idea. Like most people, I haven’t seen it.
Great choices. Really can’t disagree with any of them.
I imagine we’ll see Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy in Part II.
For me, “Tree of Life,” “Drive,” and “Shame” had the most fetching imagery of the year, so I hope that one of those films comes up in the top 5. I need to re-watch the latter two again, but for “Tree of Life” the upside-down shot of the kids playing, only their shadows really visible, is one of my fav shots of the year. Also, the simple shot of that waterfall in the beginning shook me to my core in the theater. But i really couldn’t choose, just too many beautiful shots
comes up again i should say
I agree- I hope that’s not the only shot from The Tree of Life!
There was also a shot of only shadows in Drive. The final violent struggle between the Driver and Bernie was seen only in shadow on the pavement.
I love that shot too
Hope Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 made the list
Yeah, I highly doubt it. Bit Kris has been more complimentary of Eduardo Serra’s lensing than other areas of the final 2 films.
That shot quite early in the film where Snape is standing on a rampart looking down at the castle, with such a placid look on his face, was quite haunting I thought.
My fav shot from Tree of Life doesn’t really count because it’s more of an fx shot, but I really liked the end of the cosmic sequence with that super far shot of the asteroid hitting the earth.
Great image. Considered as well. As was the shot of the earth as a dot against the fiery sun before being engulfed by it, because it really hammers home the theme that we’re but a speck.
“In the editing it turned out to be too static before the impact, so we re-shot Charlotte moving in despair and inserted her into the shot.”
That small decision turned out to be the most horrifying thing in the movie. Bravo, I guess.
Yeah, that slight movement was something I always remember.
I agree. The agony in her movement was probably the most disturbing thing about the film and gave that shot most of its power.
Terrific picks as usual, Kris.
Can I suggest you take a peak at:
The Ides of March
The Skin I Live In
Moneyball
Harry Potter 7.2
More Tree of Life (lol)
Kris, do you also consider animated/CGI-based films when you’re making this list?
As for the list so far, it’s pretty good. Considering how outworldly and immense the imagery in The Tree of Life sometimes becomes, I’m amazed at your pick here – while being nicely composed and subliminally rich, it’s a pretty down to earth shot compared to everything else it has in stock: the Earth transiting the Sun, fumes coming out of the Earth’s first volcanoes, the infinitely lush garden scenes, etc.
When this year’s best lensed film shows up here with such a simple-looking-on-paper shot, it pretty much defines this year’s aesthethic: ambient above character. Whether it was through the massive desertic limbo in Meek’s Cutoff, the vibrant at times, foggy at others english outdoors in Jane Eyre, or the supreme and inventive locations in Pina, this year the settings were pretty much their own characters, antagonizing with them by confirming their fears and suspicions through sheer dimensions, and telling the greater story above them all.
I don’t typically get into animation with this piece, but I made an exception this year, as you’ll see tomorrow.
Tintin motorbike chase.
Yeah, Tintin’s the sole reason I asked. xD
Two things — isn’t the animation in Tintin a visual effect and not true animation, according to the animators?
Also, the image of the characters of Winnie the Pooh crossing the bridge is a pretty splendid one. It not only evokes images of my childhood and the innocence that accompanied it, but my life as it stands today. I have to look forward and remain positive without thinking too much of the past or the bad aspects of my life.
[0.tqn.com]
Not to mention the exquisite hand-drawn animation and the reference to the Albert Lamorisse short, The Red Balloon
I don’t like to see a distinction. A stunning image, is a stunning image.
Tree of Life has countless astounding images. The upside down shot of children’s shadows on the street always comes to my mind first. Also the shot of sunflowers at the end, simple but for some reason striking. Kind of reminded me of a scene in one of my favorite films, Harold and Maude.
This is like a valentine. Thank you. Love this yearly feature. <3
Great picks. This might be my other favorite shot from “Shame”: [www.thekingbulletin.com]
Any of the shots from Martha Marcy May Marlene would’ve been killer choices. As much as I love the imagery of The Tree of Life, Lipes’ work is probably my favorite of the year. Brilliant static shots, usage of empty spaces, and extreme closeups.
Wonderful choices all. I’m impressed you can actually make these choices. I’d never be able to wittle down a list like this.
These are a few of my favorite shots:
* From Bullhead – [moviebuzzers.com]
* From Winnie the Pooh – [0.tqn.com]
* From Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy –
[evanerichards.com]
* From Tree of Life
[www.awardscircuit.com]
First – Congrats on the strangest username ever. I never even heard of the movie Hawaii.
Second – Bullhead is 2012 release.
Ugh, whatever…films nominated for best of anything in 2011 should be considered for my own personal list
And the point of the name is to point people in the direction of nominees/winners they may have never heard of before. Hawaii starred Julie Andrews, Richard Harris, Gene Hackman and this year’s supp. actor nominee Max von Sydow (also look for a bit part played by Bette Midler)
Kris, I couldn’t help but laugh when I read your disclaimer about always releasing this list mid february. I don’t blame you for trying, but I’m imagining the same thing to play out next year. Which it’s obviously a good thing that people are excited for it.
Most likely. At least now I have this post/disclaimer to point them to. :)
Very nice. The “Melancholia” and “Drive” shots are indeed spectacular, although both ultimately are more notable as scenes than as still images. The way that scorpion jacket moves with the Driver’s heavy breathing is fantastic.
For “Martha Marcy May Marlene” I would have been inclined to go with the peeing shot, when she’s on the floor, but that’s also maybe a little gratuitous to pick for this column. LOL.
I admire “The Tree of Life” grab, although I feel there are literally dozens of shots that could go above that. But then, it’s probably impossible to pick just ONE shot from that film.
Great stuff, honestly most of my favorite shots came from Tree of Life as well, the ones that really come to mind are:
-The two brothers looking at each other and holding their hand up to the window.
-The very early image of the young mother looking up in wonder at a cow (it sounds silly written down but it brought tears to my eyes).
-RL shining a torch up on his face.
-RL playing the guitar, framed in a doorway.
There were just so many wonderful images in that film.
I just wish I could have this film loop as my computer’s screensaver….would be perfect.
And I have a feeling that Malick is a fan of yours, Kris…he made this movie in an attempt to take up all 10 spots
This yearly peice (in 2008) was the reason I kept (and keep) coming back to InContention. Because it showed that not everything is a horse race, but also a place to go for those with a deep, unabiding love for cinema.
Bravo Kris.
Thanks so much, Brian.
I’ll save some my own selections for the part two post, but a very strong list so far Kris. That ending shot from “Melancholia” is devastating. It nice seeing that you sprung for one of the less obvious images from “the Tree of Life”. I remember specifically being quite struck by the skyscraper imagery, and the way Lubezki shot those segments, the first time I saw the film. I was struck by how alien it looks to see metropolitan architecture in a Malick film, yet how he manages to capture them with the same poetic look he does a landscape.
I have to ask, what about the shot from Drive where you’re not sure at the end if he is dead or alive and then he finally blinks. I thought the tilts in that shot and framing was fantastic.
nice…tree of life, drive, martha marcy may marlene…i also think TTSS, dragon tattoo, hugo had some goodies…haven’t seen shame, melancholia
LOVE! I especially loved that shot from “Drive” and the way the puckering on the jacket moves up and down so delicately with Gosling’s breathing.
As for “Melancholia”… I would’ve gone for the one a brief second later when Gainsbourg puts her head in her hands. Or, at least, I think that shot was in there. Thought there were better shots from “Shame”, but it’s hard to argue that it’s a gorgeously lensed film and many moments could have at least qualified. “Martha” and “Tree” are very strong, too.
Predictions for the top five: Tintin, Rampart, Margaret as definites, possibly Take Shelter and A Separation. Looking forward for the rest of the list.