The top 10 shots of 2013: part one

If you look here and there on the web these days, you might notice that more than a few outlets are now cooking up their own “top 10 shots of the year” pieces. Here we are in our seventh year of producing such a collective, but imitation is flattery, and frankly, I'm glad others have caught on to the idea. Singular images and the thematic impact they make are as subjective as anything else we end up praising at the end of a given year, so having separate takes on the matter is only a good thing.
But I'm also confident in the value of what we have to offer on the subject every year, which is a unique take on the specific images chosen from the horses' mouths: the cinematographers themselves. An aside on that…
Late last year, the International Cinematographers Guild saw fit to hand me a pretty trophy in recognition not just of the work I put into these kinds of pieces throughout the year, but our coverage of the craft of cinematography in general in this space. It was a huge honor, one that couldn't have meant more coming from anyone else, honestly. The idea that there's a level of appreciation for the spotlight we shine below the line is as gratifying as anything in my work over the years.
In acceptance, I made it clear that they were basically handing me an award for having a blast. Because I truly relish the opportunity to get on the phone with people like Roger Deakins, Sean Bobbitt, Masanobu Takayanagi, the late Harris Savides, Wally Pfister, Bob Richardson and more this time of year, to pick their brains, to discuss their work and to boil down their thoughts on this and that film to that most singular, cellular of elements: the film frame.
Sometimes, of course, it's more than just one frame. Sometimes it's a drawn-out composition that digs in and stays. Other times, it's a clever move of the camera that dazzles or immerses. Whatever the case may be, the heart of this annual piece is an examination of how what we see on the screen informs the greater impact of a film, how what a DP captures through that aperture becomes the essence of our passion and how the resulting, indelible imagery stays with us as an everlasting footprint revealing the soul of a work of art.
So, as it pertains to this space, “The Top 10 Shots of the Year” is a reflection on the most significant, though perhaps not always the most obvious, visual elements of a film year. And 2013 had plenty of wonders to offer – so many, in fact, that the density of quality seen elsewhere in this competitive awards season played itself out on the ballots of the American Society of Cinematographers, as a tie led to seven feature film nominees rather than the usual five.
How did all of that boil down in my own little image diary of the year that was? Have a look below at part one of that assessment, and be sure to circle back tomorrow for the finale.
#10
“PRISONERS”
Director of Photography: Roger Deakins, ASC
“We always talked about it being front-on with the reflection. But on the day, the action was taking longer than Denis thought we could really hold and we were just looking around for another shot so he could condense the action and the cutting. We looked at the side shot and decided that was a better shot anyway. It's tracking in because of the interaction between the reflection and his silhouette, but also the idea of this pressure mounting on the character. It seemed to emphasize that. The shot came about from our conversations in prep and our discussions of the script and breaking it down, 'These are the kinds of shots we'll do for that scene,' and then on the day just finding it, really.”
– Roger Deakins
I went back to “Prisoners” a couple of times this year to just absorb the craft. Denis Villeneuve is a truly special filmmaker with an already refined and honed sense of voice and visual storytelling. He and his team elevated this material considerably, and none more so than celebrated DP Roger Deakins.
The interesting thing about the cinematography, though, is it's so roundly exceptional. It makes it hard to suss out a definitive frame. But I knew there was something lurking in there. And as I slowly took to a motif of shooting subjects through windows, this particular image really just seized me. It's the dramatic turning point of the film, really, evangelical rhetoric playing over a radio in the background, only further embossing its thematic implications. It's a brave shot for such a moment, particularly in a studio thriller, and that just makes it of a piece the film overall. (For more, check out our interview with Deakins here.)
#9
“INSIDE LLEWYN DAVIS”
Director of Photography: Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC
“It's a turning point in the movie, this scene. It's basically when Oscar decides that he's going to give up, so we had a lot of discussion with Joel and Ethan because of the context. It happens in a concert hall, which is a club, different than The Gaslight, obviously. But it was not like an audition on stage. So there was something about intimacy that we wanted to keep. He picks the one song that you shouldn”t sing if you're doing an audition, you know? The mood of the whole scene was conveying this despair, somehow. His failure. And the push-in was basically to kind of emphasize as if something was happening or could happen, and never happened.”
– Bruno Delbonnel
“Inside Llewyn Davis” is one of the most exquisitely shot films of the year, but much like “Prisoners” (which was, funnily enough, shot by the Coen brothers' usual DP of choice), it doesn't lend itself to singular eye-popping images more so than an overall sense of compelling atmosphere. There are moments that stick out for some – a cat's reflection in a subway car window, for instance – but the shot that really spoke to me might seem unremarkable at first glance. Indeed, being one of the first stills released from the film, it's overly familiar at this point.
But Delbonnel lays out the reasoning well above, and seemed more interested in discussing this shot than any other. It's a slow push in on the eponymous Davis as he sings a centuries-old ballad called “The Death of Queen Jane” for the “gatekeeper” record producer, Bud Grossman. For me, it's the point of the movie, an artist laid bare met with a dismissive, “I don't see a lot of money here.” But as Delbonnel explains, it builds passionately, purely, as if to a final, yearned-for release, and then…nothing. The entire movie is in this shot. (For more, check out our interview with Delbonnel here.)
#8
“NEBRASKA”
Director of Photography: Phedon Papamichael, ASC
“That's one of those shots that's kind of representative or typical of the compositions of this film, where we try to place things in these oners and leave them alone and let the audience sort of be able to take in the frame and discover the details rather than cutting to inserts. It allows you time to scroll the frame and discover little details without being manipulated into, 'This is what we want you to look at right now.' We found that house and we didn't touch anything; it just had all these great textures on the walls. And the whole sequence is very economically shot. There are probably six or seven shots altogether and it's all natural light.”
– Phedon Papamichael
The decision to shoot Alexander Payne's “Nebraska” in black and white, as explained by Phedon Papamichael in our longer interview with the DP, was forever a part of the project's DNA. The goal was to capture a stark landscape where seemingly nothing happens, providing a glimpse of a simple reality one would yearn to rise above.
Many of the film's most beautiful moments are reduced even further, though, and I was quite taken by what this particular image seemed to be saying. It's part of a fluid shot that settles into this frame before fading to the next, so if you blink you might miss it. But a son looking through a tattered doorway at his father who is himself peering through a family window long forgotten, it just really resonated, the framing like some cinematic matryoshka nesting doll of remembered childhoods. (For more, check out our interview with Papamichael here.)
#7
“SPRING BREAKERS”
Director of Photography: Benoît Debie
“Harmony said he wanted the movie to look like a candy shop, very colorful, and I thought maybe it would be great to use colors we don't use so much in cinema – purple or pink or yellow, something quite strong. It was a good movie to experiment with those colors. When I went to Florida, we started to scout at night, and when the night is coming, you start to see different colors, neon signs, sodium lights. It's very interesting. So I started to understand the city and how to light the movie to catch that feeling. This was a tricky shot because I was alone inside the car with the actress to shoot her in profile with a walkie talkie, talking to the girls: 'Okay, window one, window two,' to coordinate the shot.”
– Benoît Debie
Benoît Debie was featured in this column a few years ago for his amazing work in Gaspar Noé's “Enter the Void.” He nearly took the top spot that year, in fact. He is absolutely one of the most interesting photographic voices (so to speak) in film today and it's high time he branched out into higher profile work so more people can see what he has to offer.
All of that is a long way of saying Harmony Korine was smart to tap Debie for his neon-twisted teen escapist kaleidoscope “Spring Breakers.” This shot in particular is a bit of a stunt, but it's gorgeous throughout, regardless of the movement. And it's really made by the sounds of Nicki Minaj's “Moment 4 Life” playing over the car stereo as two of the film's protagonists hold up customers at a local restaurant, obsessed with the greener pastures of another life at whatever cost. And that's not to say this is a Bonnie and Clyde film – it's a state of mind film, and this shot, I think, understands that.
#6
“GRAVITY”
Director of Photography: Emmanuel Lubezki, ASC, AMC
“The first thing we started working on with this movie was a very simple storyboard of the film. And this image is one of the few images that started in the storyboard and survived the whole process of the movie. It was a very specific idea Alfonso had, that after going through all of that, when Sandra finds herself safe and is able to breathe again, she goes through some sort of a rebirth; it's the beginning of the change of the character. It was one of the hardest scenes to shoot in the entire movie because matching the virtual cinematography with the live action was incredibly hard. And it's one of the things that we couldn't do in the light box. We had to create a different methodology to this scene.”
– Emmanuel Lubezki
The task of good film marketing is to find the images that really speak, not only to the outward experience of the film, but also to the inward thematic experience. So Warner Bros. has been smart to use this “in utero” moment from Alfonso Cuarón's “Gravity” in a number of the film's marketing and awards campaign materials this season, a beautiful, striking, deceptively simple (like the film itself) frame that lays out everything the movie is about.
Emmanuel Lubezki sums it up perfectly in the quote above, but to reiterate, it's a movie about rebirth, about how pain and loss can serve as incubation for fortification and release. It was a hugely difficult shot to pull off (Lubezki only touches on it at the end of the quote) but the payoff was considerable. Fun fact: the window portal in this shot is not accurate to the actual design of the International Space Station, which drove director Alfonso Cuarón crazy, but he agreed with Lubezki that providing that space for light was better for the integrity of the shot. (For more, check out our interview with Lubezki here.)
Continue to part two and the top five shots of the year!
***
Deakins should win the Oscar this year.
Also, it’s timely that you post this column a few days after True Detective showcased one of the greatest shots I’ve seen on a TV show.
Indeed, re: True. More on that tomorrow.
so so true on True Detective
I don’t know if Deakins should win the Oscar, but I know he won’t because of Emmanuel Lubezki’s groundbreaking work on Gravity. It’s a shame that Deakins will be 0 for 11 at the end of Oscar night. Maybe next year…..
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Thanks, Kris! Looking forward to part 2. Great stuff already. Just so you further know how much we appreciate this–I always devour this article quickly, go back and read slowly (often with the full articles), and then it spurs me to re-watch certain films. Prisoners is one I need to see again.
So happy to hear that, re: revisiting this and that.
Love the “Spring Breakers” notice. That long take definitely stood out when I first saw the film. The ‘Prisoners” shot is very interesting. Deakins renders the drabbest of environments an evocative, poetic embodiment of a film’s themes. This is truly one of the best annual film pieces of the year, Kris. It gives insight into the process of cinematography in a real meticulous and carefully considered way that is quite rare for us fans who can’t afford an ASC magazine subscription. My hopes for tomorrow: 12 years a Slave, Her, Mother of George, perhaps.
Woooohoooo! The column of the year is here!
I really hope 3:24 of this scene from gravity makes your top 5!
[www.youtube.com]
It made me sob!
That moment gets me every time, too. And I love, love, love that the score just goes for it.
There’s a much better shot in GRAVITY:
[hyperbole.es]
Anyway, this list is one of the best things that In Contention does have nowadays. I’m looking forward to the top 5. Congratulations.
Stay tuned for tomorrow. ;)
There was no way there was ever going to be just one shot from Gravity. What’s the last film you had two shots from, The Dark Knight?
As usual, amazing article, Kris, and congrats, again, on that honor.
When I was watching Spring Breakers, I kept thinking of the amazing photography in Enter the Void. Had no idea they were the same DP and now that I know, not surprised at all.
one, totally agreed on Deakins, it’s getting to like Scorcese and Pacino levels with him….but just wanted to say Tapley! killing it again, this is literally my favorite column to read of the year, thanks for doing this, i love it
Hmm, Great selections! But now I have my fingers crossed you pull an ’08 and select two shots from one film.
I have to join the chorus of praises here and say that this is my favorite piece of the year from any film blog that I follow. Every year you manage to pick shots that are both beautiful and relevant to the film’s theme. Hearing from the cinematographer behind the shot provides great insight into the thought process of both them and the director. I remember seeing your #1 shot of 2008 and quickly finding and falling in love with Let the Right One In. Can’t wait for part two.
Damn, I could’ve sworn your #6 was gonna be #1.
Looks like Matthew Starr beat me to it on “True Detective”. That was one of the most arresting shots I’ve ever seen on TV, and possibly the most intense television moment since the Red Wedding on “Game of Thrones”.
In any event, nice piece as always. I’m particularly pleased with the “Spring Breakers” mention, though I likely would have selected a different shot from “Inside Llewyn Davis” (perhaps the snow-caked highway, which had a haunting beauty to me).
In addition to another “Gravity” shot, I’m assuming tomorrow will feature “12 Years a Slave” (the whipping scene, I’d suspect), and perhaps “Captain Phillips”. For my part, I’d love to see one of the following:
1. The tracking shot from the outdoor keg party in “The Spectacular Now”.
2. The bifurcated frame in “Mama”, which is a deceptively simple shot of a hallway but functions as a masterfully patient reveal.
I’d throw in the fade to black in “Her”, but I suppose that particular moment of brilliance is more directorial than photographic.
I don’t like the film much, but I’m hoping the burning paper in 12 Years a Slave is in the top five.
Number 6 is the shot of the year for me. Perfect.
I’m setting the over/under on number of Gravity shots in your top 10 at 2.5. Personally, my top 5 might all be from Gravity.
and besides the fetal position one, this might be my favorite. [www.film.com]
“Nebraska” is a gorgeous movie filled with stark, striking landscapes that fill its scope frame, but my favorite shot may be one of its least wide-open. It actually appears twice in slightly tweaked versions: the first time, it’s a front-facing shot of a handful of guys sitting in front of a TV with some beers. The next time, it’s basically every guy in the family, all staring forward, not a movement between them, and barely a word, too. Payne holds the shot for over a minute. And it’s absolutely hilarious in that perfect, dry, utterly relatable way.
Kris, aces as always. I’ve been following you guys for so many years and this is my favorite column, hands down. I know it would be an almost impossible undertaking but my Christmas wish list every year in addition to the top shots would be for a top 10, or 5, best sound editing or mixing moments, editing moments, musical pieces or cues, visual effects shots, just something like that. Your picks for the top shots really makes me view photography in a different, deeper way and I think between you, Guy and Gerard you all can present great technical moments with great explanations. Of course, the tech support columns are favorites of mine as well. Keep up the great work!
Great job Kris. I’ve been waiting for this piece for a while now and was wondering if I had missed it, but then I guess clicking on the older links this is about when it showed up last year.
All five shots here are great and I can only guess what makes your top 5. I particularly love Prisoners showing up here, and I guess I would say the one that stood out for me most of all was really one of the quickest but most notable: the seemingly out of place shot of the tree that lets you know the kids are gone. It’s just one of those out of time moments that doesn’t have a specific purpose but lets you know how these kids can appear to just vanish into the ether.