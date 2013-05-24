This Week in Incest: Things you shouldn’t tell your son

Another week has gone by and another batch of characters were caught sleeping with their relatives. Also, for the third Friday in a row, I have resisted using the term “tabooty call.” Shit. What’s in store for you this time around? Even more layers of screwed-upness are revealed on “Bates Motel,” Joss Whedon discusses the addition of twincest to “The Avengers,” and everything about “Behind the Candelabra” remains creepy. (Spoilers, of course.)
TELEVISION
Game of Thrones: On this week’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” Gilly’s incest baby almost gets a name! The baby will be named something other than “Randall,” which is Sam’s father’s name, so that’s a start in the right direction. Now to eliminate all other men’s names but one. The point was almost moot for directly after the subject of naming the tot is broached, a White Walker comes looking for the youngin’ — but fat, newly brave Sam totally defeats him. It looks like Baby Incest will live to see another week.
Bates Motel: Much to what is I’m sure our collective disappointment, this week’s season finale of “Bates Motel’ did not feature that character named Ra’uf. But holy hell, was there some incest. We find out the reason Norma is so messed-up as a human being, and it’s because her older brother raped her repeatedly while she was growing up, beginning when she was 13. Up until this point, Norma has not told a single soul about the abuse, but she finally decides she needs someone to know. And of course, that someone is not the therapist she sees or a trusted friend, but her own teenage son Norman, already a walking disaster of a kid. Norman reacts to the news by giving his mom some kisses on the lips, and the cycle perpetuates.
True Blood: The 5th season of “True Blood” came out on DVD this week, and if you buy it, you’ll get to relive that vampire-style incest between Eric and his sorta-sister Nora.
MOVIES
The Last Days of Anne Boleyn: More Anne Boleyn! Anne Boleyn is so hot these days. She’s totally the new Abraham Lincoln. “Last Days” is a BBC doc all about the brother-loving queen and her brutal death.
The Avengers 2: Earlier this month, it was revealed that Marvel would be adding incestuous mutant twins Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch to the superhero sequel, and this week, Joss Whedon gave an interview about the controversial pair, stating: “They”re not there to make things easier. I”m not putting any characters in the movie that will make things easier.” Does that mean they’re in there to make out??
Hjemlengsel: Norwegian incest, anyone? In the works is a new film from director Liv Ullmann, whose previous Jessica Chastain-starring movie “Miss Julie” will be released next year. Hjemlengsel” (a suggestion for Gilly’s son?) will tell the story of an unhappy dance instructor (is there any other kind?) who discovers she has a secret brother… and then falls in love with him.
Behind the Candelabra: The incest in HBO’s Liberace drama is merely implied, but it’s super creepy nevertheless. The gist: Liberace insists that his boyfriend Scott undergo plastic surgery so he’ll look more like Liberace. A fan then mistakes Scott for Liberace’s son, which totally turns Liberace on, and kissing ensues. A resounding “yikes” on all possible levels.
Umm, that’s Liv Ullman famous for her numerous roles in Ingmar Bergman’s (and a muse) films
Oops. “Liz Ullman” is a Tracey Ullman character.
“Hjemlengsel” is announced to be directed by Anne Sewitsky not Liv Ullmann but it is produced by the same production company which is behind “Miss Julie” at least according ScreenDaily lol !
Maybe it’s my imagination, I see acts of sin punishable by death, according to the Christian and Islamic Bibles, being glorified by way of motion pictures, songs and so forth. Perhaps billions of dollars are generated for society’s “entertainment”. What does that make of those who enjoy the murders, rapes, adultery, incest etc? “Render unto Satan” seeing how Ceasar is dead..
You forgot the Eric Bana-Olivia Wilde couple in “Deadfall.”
Anne Boleyn was charged with incest but most historians agree it never happened, and could not have.
The Hotel New Hampshire with young Jodie Foster, Nastassja Kinski (again with this kind of flick since Cat People- weird brother, Jeremy Lions I think) Rob Lowe, Beau Bridges. Even Seth Green is in there. Crazy film, crazier behaviors. Prince would be impressed with this hot mess!
Since when were quicksilver and the scarlet witch incestuous?! wth has Marvel done!
The Ultimate universe incarnations of the characters were wincestuous.
awww man what are they doing, thanks for the info :)
it was also “alluded” to in the original marvel universe as well…if THATS the way they go for avengers 2 im done period with em…plus no rdj they will most DEF not be getting my $$$
QS and SW are only incestuous in the Ultimate continuity, not mainstream Marvel continuity. I’m gonna assume that Avengers 2 is not going the incest route.
yupe a comment…
I find it hilarious when people complain about the incest in these shows, but defend homosexuality. People who don’t want to see homosexuality in media have just as much as right to complain about people who don’t want to see incest in media