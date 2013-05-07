Who should play Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch in ‘The Avengers 2’?

Marvel Studios and writer-director Joss Whedon recently revealed that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be adding two new faces in 2015’s “The Avengers 2,” namely the mutant twin siblings Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver.
Although there’s been no news about casting, we’ve put together a list of possible candidates. However, because they’ve never appeared on the big screen before, there are a few things to consider when trying to guess who Marvel may select to play Wanda and Pietro Maximoff.
1. Chemistry is key. As superpowered siblings, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver are extremely close to one another and have a powerful bond. Marvel will likely cast one of them first, and then find a partner who can form a believable rapport with the first on cast, as opposed to casting two independent choices.
2. Their background. The comic book version of the characters have Eastern European backgrounds, so it’s likely that Marvel will lean in that direct (or, at least, Europe in general) when choosing actors, and — with Russia’s growing importance at the global box office — it could work in their favor to cast performers with ties to that region.
3. The age game. Likewise, the characters were originally introduced in the 1960s “X-Men” series in their early adult years, although both were later aged in the comics. With further franchises in mind, Marvel will likely cast young, but could go either way.
4. They’ve got daddy issues. Last but not least, Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch’s father is none other than “X-Men” villain Magneto. As Marvel doesn’t own the screen rights to the character, they’ll likely just have to ignore this facet of the duo’s background. Will that give Whedon and Marvel further license to change Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch’s characters even more?
With all that in mind, HitFix’s Gregory Ellwood offers his casting ideas for Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch in Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers 2.”
Which of these actors and actresses would you like to see join “The Avengers 2”?
I read somewhere that Feige basically said, the characters occupy a unique sphere in “rights land”. Marvel can use them as Avengers but can’t mention that they’re mutants or Magneto’s children, and the X-Franchise can use them but not call attention to them being Avengers.
I think they were around in Marvel Comics a good 20 years before it was revealed that they were Magneto’s children, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to manage.
That’s what I didn’t understand… FOX has rights to all MUTANTS.
So… they’ll be in the Avengers 2, but you can’t call them mutants?
It makes no sense to me, and begs the question: Why even have them in the film in the first place?
Why not Ant Man (wife-beater) and the Wasp?
Why not Vision?
If you can’t have the characters be the mutants that define their very essences, or the offspring of Magneto, which defines who they are, then why have them at all.
I’m sure Whedon will make it all Whedon-y and whizz-bang fun, but this doesn’t make a lot of sense.
Um… your picture of Emily Blunt is NOT Emily Blunt.
I believe that’s Rose Byrne.
The one in front of the Golden Globes sign, or was the picture changed? The Golden Globes pic is definitely Emily Blunt.
Updated. Thanks!
Nina Dobrev. Just occurred to me, and I really think she could do a good job.
Olga Kurylenko from Oblivion for Scarlet Witch
Gaspard Ulliel from Hannibal Rising as Quicksilver
Kurylenko is an inspired suggestion. She can pull off action scenes and she is a good dramatic actress, as seen in To The Wonder. Great idea.
As much as I like Benedict Cumberbatch, I really hope that Marvel is able to talk him into playing Dr. Strange. However, his star may be a little too bright at the end of 2013…
Morena Baccarin for Scarlet Witch, without a doubt!
Yes!
Yep. Yessir.
Or any other character. Wasp maybe. Hell, Carol Danvers. I don’t care, I just want to see her on a big screen.
Deadline had a great article today on the trouble brewing with the contract negotiations on ‘Avengers 2’. One thing’s certain, any new additions to the cast will be getting a short end of the stick salary wise.
Jonathon Rhys-Myers for Quicksilver
I like Eva Green as Scarlet Witch
I would love love love if they didn’t cast white people in either role. Can you imagine America Ferrara as Wanda and someone like Edgar Ramirez as Pietro? They would also help with the international market and fix a major problem currently in the Marvel universe, which is how incredibly WHITE it is.
Good idea.
am biggest fan in d world of quicksilver,and the perfect character i think ilustrated by joe madureira in the ultimates vol 3 comics.thats the best figure for quicksilver, so please find somebody looks like this joe madureira’s quicksilver for movie sequel…. please please please… wait for action figures for quicksilver toooo….please
Considering the “egos the Disney division has to deal with from its current superstar ensemble” I’d say cast Rob Pattinson. He is not your typical spotlight-craving celebrity but he draws a lot of attention. I can already hear the media asking the other cast members about him during interviews. It would be interesting to see how their “egos” hold up then. :-)
Does the gallery — at one point — seem to imply that the actors involved in The Avengers franchise are somehow more charismatic on the screen than Javier Bardem? That seems insane.
I can’t BELIEVE the comments have gone on so long without someone making the obvious choice: Enver Gjokaj! Can do flawless Russian, and SUPER talented to boot. I know he was in Avengers (sort of) but surely Mr. Chameleon can separate himself from copper#3?
That’s it then Enver and Morena. Done and done.
Eva Green. SOLD.
My vote is Eva Green and Tom Felton. She’s seductive while he’s a cocky jerk. Perfect.
I love Eva Green but she already played 3 witches, not just one. Don’t forget Camelot and Golden Compass.
Would love to see either Eva Green or Emily Blunt (who was the original choice for Black Widow) get the part.
Its Marvel’s characters why don’t make a deal with Fox to have Marvel characters like Mutants appear for other studoies as well. Just pay them a percentage.
James Marsters as Quicksilver and Juliet Landau as Scarlet Witch
You want to get Spike and Drusilla back together.
They need to work with Fox and make a deal. Marvel should own their own characters just pay Fox a percentage of the earnings.
14 and 15 would be perfect for the role. Those two, (especially Benedict) instantly came to mind when the film came out!
As for Scarlet Witch, I was thinking 4 is the best out of them all… none strike me as “perfect for the role” though…
Robert Pattinson and Gemma Arterton for me. Robert could easily play Quicksilver and i think it’d be a huge and well-deserved career push for Arterton.
michael fassbender and monica bellucci
Emily Blunt, Orlando Bloom.
Really like Gabriel Mann for Quicksilver.
How about Alison Brie for Scarlet Witch? How about Aaron Paul for Quicksilver?
Ryan Gosling and Gemma Arterton.
really like the idea of milla jovovich and gabriel mann. they would definitely pull off the look and attitude/personalty needed for these characters. milla is gorgeous and just oozes strength and power. marvel isnt smart enough to get them, most likely they are going to be played by kids but come on, if tony stark can be played by old man downey why not scarlet witch and quicksilver have some age appropriate actors
I get not mentioning Magneto.
I get not mentioning that the name of the terrorist group they were in can’t be mentioned. (Brotherhood of evil mutants)
What I don’t understand is why they can’t be called mutants. Its a pretty general term, as long as they didn’t capitalize it in the script its all good right?