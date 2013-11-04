‘Thor 2’s’ Jaimie Alexander drops hints about Wonder Woman

(CBR) Despite “Thor: The Dark World” making huge bank overseas, the biggest comics-related news this morning may be about a DC character.

In an interview with Total Film, Sif actress Jaimie Alexander dropped a tantalizing hint about another comic-book heroine: Wonder Woman. While talking about the “Thor” sequel, she mentioned she”s had “discussions with both companies,” meaning DC/Warner Bros. and Marvel.

“I”m a huge fan of Wonder Woman,” Alexander later said. “I really think if this is the closest that we”re ever going to get to Wonder Woman, then I”m proud to play Sif. I hope that other comic book entities can learn a lesson from Marvel in how to execute a female character the way it should be done. I really would like to one day see a Wonder Woman film or Wonder Woman character, but until it”s done with class, I”d rather it not be done.”

If there”s more to this than pure conjecture, it”s possible that Alexander would appear in “Batman Vs. Superman”, a topic addressed vaguely recently by a Warner Bros. executive.

Alexander also talked about the potential for a Sif film, something she”s greatly in favor of. “I would love for there to be a spinoff film,” she said. “I would absolutely say ‘yes!” If the fans want it and there”s a strong enough desire for it, it will happen. So, fingers crossed!”

“Thor: The Dark World” opens Friday in the United States.