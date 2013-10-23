Is Wonder Woman going to cameo in ‘Batman vs. Superman’?

(CBR) For all the talk about “Batman vs. Superman” the details of director Zack Snyder”s “Man of Steel” sequel remain largely a mystery. Heck, we can”t even say for sure whether that”s the title of the film that will pit Henry Cavill”s Superman against Ben Affleck”s Batman.

When it comes to highly scrutinized blockbusters like this, silence tends to breed rumors, and one of the fastest-spreading ones is whether other heroes like Wonder Woman will show up in the 2015 release.

Warner Bros. executive Greg Silverman broke the studio”s silence Monday during the the Variety Entertainment & Tech Summit, telling Variety, “We have been doing a lot of thinking for years about how to best use all those characters and we love them. Wonder Woman is an amazing character. I think it”s a great opportunity both for box office success, but also to have an amazingly powerful female superhero.”

When asked whether that meant Wonder Woman would get her own movie or appear in this one, he responded vaguely. “We are taking it all very seriously and are trying to do a plan that”s respectful to those characters and maximizes the stories as best they can,” said Silverman, the studio”s president of creative development and worldwide production. “So everything that has been speculated are things that we”ve thought about.”

Later, Silverman talked about the casting of Ben Affleck as Batman, a controversial choice among fans. “We knew going in that we had more information than the general public had,” he said. “We knew what the take of the movie was, we knew what the character was going to be. We don”t take these decisions lightly. We thought about everybody – brand-new people, established people. Ben is the perfect guy to play this role.”

One of the key statements here is that Warner Bros. has what it thinks is a solid plan for “Batman vs. Superman”, which, as screenwriter David S. Goyer teased last month, is “a bit further along than I think people realize.” For evidence, look no further than the football scenes shot over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The film opens July 17, 2015.