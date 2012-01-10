First-Half FYC: Best Actress and Actor

If you’ve read the first two parts of this column series, you’ll know by now what the drill is. Every year, the Oscar race is overwhelmingly tilted in favor of films released later in the year (one need only observe the surprising Guild performance of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” to realize the see the side effects of voters’ short memories), as numerous early-year standouts struggle to remain in the conversation. These columns, then, aim to remind you of certain deserving but time-faded contenders from films released from January to June 2011, their buzz largely fading if they ever had it in the first place.
We’ve already covered the supporting and screenplay races: this week, it’s the turn of the leading actors and actresses. Combing through the list of first-half releases, I was pleased to encounter enough worthy names that restricting myself to the traditional five-wide ballot proved rather a challenge: Best Actress, in particular, served up a number of far tastier options than the more recent ones we’re currently considering in the Oscar race. I wanted to find room for Catherine Deneuve (“Potiche”), Saoirse Ronan (“Hanna”), Brad Pitt (“The Tree of Life”), Clive Owen (“Trust”) and even Johnny Depp (“Rango”); unfortunately (or fortunately, from a film viewer’s perspective), I ran out of room.
That’s to say nothing of the eminently deserving names who aren’t even on the Academy’s official eligibility list, and therefore couldn’t be considered for this feature: if Grigoriy Dobrygin (“How I Ended This Summer”), LA Critics’ winner Yun Jung-hee (“Poetry”) and Monica del Carmen (“Leap Year”) were in the running, the lists below would look a little different. Alas.
Anyway, these are the 10 names I settled on. Ladies first:
Juliette Binoche, “Certified Copy”
It’s been nearly two years since Binoche won Best Actress at Cannes for this stoically romantic puzzle picture, and if a more artfully shuffled leading turn has hit our screens in the interim, I haven’t seen it. It takes an actor of uncommon warmth and empathy to keep character from turning to concept in this kind of intellectual exercise, but Binoche’s careworn art collector remains authentic in her every gesture, even as her precise situation eludes us.
Liana Liberato, “Trust”
It’s been a strong year for youth performances, though you wouldn’t necessarily know it from the names getting cited in various newcomer categories on the precursor trail. No one’s getting shafted more than 16 year-old Liberato, who makes a blazing impression as a teenaged victim of an online predator in David Schwimmer’s almost-there domestic thriller: bristling with uncertain hormonal energy and yawning emotional need, she recalls Juliette Lewis in “Cape Fear,” cooled for the Facebook generation.
Mia Wasikowska, “Jane Eyre”
Mia Wasikowska’s 2012 took a flat turn, with neither “Restless” nor “Albert Nobbs” doing much to showcase her delicate gifts, but why have people forgotten that it started with the performance of her already considerable career? As Charlotte Brontë’s shy-yet-candid romantic heroine, the Australian ingenue is ideally cast, yet doesn’t let that do the work for her: her alternately ordinary and exquisite face is constantly alive with thought and observation, gifting the medium with its loveliest, spikiest Jane yet.
Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids”
Kristen Wiig will very likely be rewarded for her writing on Oscar nomination morning, but as the film and co-star Melissa McCarthy continue to rack up the precursor mentions, why is its brightest light catching no residual buzz in the Best Actress category? Wiig’s dorky, sexy, self-effacing star turn is the reason “Bridesmaids” works as well as it does: committing valiantly to a bevy of unflattering character flaws, it’s her own emotional comprehension of this chaotic woman that keeps us steadily in her corner.
Michelle Williams, “Meek’s Cutoff”
One woman who will certainly receive an Oscar nomination in two weeks’ time is Michelle Williams — what a shame it’s going to be for the wrong film. Williams’s Marilyn Monroe is a smart thespian stunt colored with the actress’s customary emotional intelligence, but it’s a bauble beside the silently steely conviction with which she shoulders Kelly Reichardt’s Oregon Trail western. Her Emily Tetherow seems grown from the land even as she is dourly unimpressed by it; Williams’s wary gaze is a question when it isn’t an outright acusation.
Moving on to Best Actor:
Michael Fassbender, “Jane Eyre”
Fassbender has a good shot at landing his first Best Actor nomination for “Shame,” and rightly so, but he’d scarcely be less deserving for his subtly sexed-up Rochester here. Indeed, the characters are scarcely that far apart. Acing two mainstream tests — his first romantic hero and his first dalliance with breech-bound heritage cinema — without playing down his familiar clear-eyed cool, he’s an ideally unreadable foil for Wasikowska’s guileless Jane, sizing her up in quick, crisp glances even as the chemistry boils over between them.
Chris Hemsworth, “Thor”
Sneer if you like, but it takes heavyweight presence and a healthy lick of humor to make this kind of silly multiplex escapade fly, and Hemsworth carries Kenneth Branagh’s good-natured, slightly ungainly comic-book jaunt with a twinkly bravado that belies his Mr. Universe physique. As a result, he’s both imposing and witty enough to pull off pricelessly goofy moments like the displaced god sauntering into a pet shop and booming, “I want a horse!” Thor doesn’t get the joke, but Hemsworth does, and he maintains that understanding throughout.
Ewan McGregor, “Beginners”
McGregor’s woolly charms as an actor are so comfortably worn-in that it takes a moment or two to realize when he’s applying them slightly differently, and this sweetly sad little performance, emotionally pinched and generous from one scene to the next, is one that snuck up on me rather unexpectedly. Christopher Plummer may be cruising to an Oscar for his fine-tuned work here, but McGregor deserves no less acclaim for his half of this touching father-son pas de deux.
William Shimell, “Certified Copy”
As unlikely a screen debut as we’ve seen all year, renowned operatic baritone Shimell is required to bring little of his day-job grandeur (and none of his singing ability) to his end of Abbas Kiarostami’s abstract post-mortem of a maybe-marriage, and his brusque English rigidity is easy to underestimate in the face of Juliette Binoche’s more dazzling capriciousness. But the dynamic between them works precisely because the character’s an impermeable stiff: this is more knowing and articulate work than many have given the first-timer credit for.
Owen Wilson, “Midnight in Paris”
If, for many, “Midnight in Paris” is Woody Allen’s most agreeable film in many a year, Wilson deserves more credit than he’s receiving for its success: the Woody proxy is a character model that has defeated such actors as Kenneth Branagh and Larry David, but Wilson makes it work by filtering its neuroses through his own trademarked dude-ish persona. The result may not be great acting by many people’s yardstick, but it’s an engaging, exemplary instance of a personality performance doing the job.
And there we have it — a more competitive field than I might have expected, yet one dismayingly short on names in the awards conversation. Which leading turns from early 2011 do you wish people were talking more about? Share your thoughts and favorites in the comments, and join me next week for our last installment, in which I’ll tackle the Best Picture category.
Binoche is duking it out for my personal best performance of the year award, along with the other First-Half lady that I think needs mentioning here: Yun Jung-Hee in Poetry. Her heartbreaking desire to create something beautiful in the midst of conflicting circumstances and feelings, has lingered with me like few other performances, in a very long time.
Also I just want to say that I LOVE the scene in Meek’s Cutoff where Williams fixes the shoe, one of the most luminous moments in her career.
Oh I completely blanked over the part where you said Yun wasn’t eligible. Damn.
Obviously I missed that too. I think I said this last year about the column and I will say it here again. Guy when you are doing your first half awards they should be by your own rules and not the Academy.
and yes I understand this is FYC but since no voters will consider any of these people anyways let’s hear your picks sans restrictions and eligibility rules.
Last year, I did play by my rules, ignoring the ineligibilities, and received the opposite complaint from several readers — you can’t please everyone. Still, given that this is intended as a For Your Consideration feature of sorts (however hypothetically), it makes sense to go for films people actually have the option of voting for.
My dream ballot feature, however, will consider films outside the Academy list.
I could have sworn last year you kept off A Prophet from all of these posts due to some silly Academy rule. I get what you’re saying though.
Definitely Binoche/Wiig/Wasikowska. Also Yoon Jeong-hee from Poetry would replace M.Williams for me.
Demian Bichir would replace Owen Wilson.
As I mention in the intro, Yun Jung-hee unfortunately isn’t eligible.
Casting Wasikowska and Fassbender was kind of genius of Fukunaga. With her youth and his almost animal appeal, he highlighted a part of the story that’s only implicit in the novel and isn’t as obvious in other film/miniseries adaptations. The story is as much about sexual awakening as it is about romance and independence. The best scene in the film, for me, is when Rochester is begging Jane to stay. Wasikowska communicates that she can’t bear for him to touch her because it weakens her resolve. I adore both performances in this film.
Indeed. I need a Blu-ray copy of this ASAP.
Cool list.
I’ll see your Hemsworth in Thor and raise you a Gyllenhaal in Source Code.
Also: Demián Bichir in A Better Life, for sure.
I agree with everything you said about William Shimell, about how the character is stiff, closed off, and how that makes sense for the film . . . but I’m still mixed on him. I feel bad knocking a non-professional, but there were parts of the movie where I just wish someone else had been there. I can’t really say why. It’s just one of those things. Maybe I couldn’t get past the fact that he reminded me very strongly of David Strathairn, and that’s who I kept seeing in the role.
Great lineups, otherwise. I especially love the mention for Ewan McGregor. I think that Beginners may be career-best work for him, up there with Trainspotting.
My choices: Paul Giamatti for Win Win and Ksenia Rappoport for The Double Hour, although I’m not even sure if her movie is eligible. Still, great work.
I thought William Shimell was perfect in this role and his next movie is the Haneke opposite Isabella Huppert. I would say maybe it’s time to stop saying he is not a professional. Just because he is good at something else or is starting late does not meant he can’t act.
William Shimell is hardly a non professional since he has performed on stage. I thought he was a brilliant choice for the role.
Alas, Ksenia Rappoport’s film isn’t eligible — she was totally on my shortlist until I checked. The Academy’s eligibility list is a dispiriting read for supporters of foreign cinema.
I kind of get where you’re coming from Liz, his character is stiff, but I think it really shows at moments where it seems like Shimell is barely keeping up Binoche acting wise, I noticed this quite a bit the second time I watched it a few weeks ago. This is most apparent to me in the restaurant scene. Still he has good moments, and the movie is still fantastic.
Ever since I saw Certified Copy, I’ve been wanting a Best Actor nomination for William Shimell. I’m glad that you mentioned him, Guy.
Liz…I didn’t see David Strathairn in Shimell’s performance…I saw a British George Clooney. (Look at some of the shots of Clooney in the opening scenes of The Descendents…the resemblance is striking.)
Having not seen the movie, my first thought upon seeing the picture was, “What movie was Kevin Kline in this year?” (My second thought, before reading below, was “please tell me Guy’s not stumping for Hall Pass”.)
Mia Wasikowska’s Jane Eyre is by far my favorite female performance from last year. (Still haven’t seen Tilda’s Kevin which might leave Mia biting the dust) Kristen Wiig is a close second.
When it comes to the actors I might add Paul Giamatti in Win Win, though Fassbender’s Rochester is still my favorite male perf. from last year’s first half.
Guy, I take it you’re a bigger Bridesmaids fan than Kris?
I guess so, though Kris likes the film too. It’s a solid B for me.
I think Kris is merely surprised by its guild success sof far, as am I.
By the way, regarding Owen Wilson. Maybe it was just me but I was under the impression that he was really high on pot or under a brutal jet-lag. Of course this only added to the whole fantasy-time-travel plot.
Either way, I love his presence in the film (more than a performance) which reminded me of Woody in the late 60’s early 70’s.
Please. We’re supposed to take Owen Wilson as Woody Allen’s goyische “alter ego” seriously? As Allen ages he’s getting more and more ridiculous about his stand-ins. I think he actually fancies himself to be as good-looking and charming as Wilson. This delusion completely negates any credibility the role and character might have had (and how many times is Allen going to recycle the time-travel/fetishization of the 1920s theme?)
“It takes an actor of uncommon warmth and empathy to keep character from turning to concept in this kind of intellectual exercise…”
Just wanted to point out what a perfectly worded observation that is of the performance’s effect. I’m glad, too, that you cited Liberato’s “Trust” performance. I’d also argue that Clive Owen offers up a performance that is one of the two or three best turns of his career thus far.
Thank you for mentioning Clive Owen, I also would have put him on this list! The film is a mixed bag for me (I thought Schwimmer went too far with the melodrama) but Owen and Liberato both sell it at every turn. I also would include Paul Giamatti personally, but I also can’t really argue much with the five actors Guy did pick, since he reminded me of how good all of them were. I wonder, Guy, where would Giamatti and Owen rank in your list of First-Half FYC’s (if they were considered at all)?
I do mention Owen in the intro – I agree that it’s very strong work.
Trust was bad and everyone in it gave Lifetime level acting performances. The girl was nothing more than extremely annoying. If we’re calling Chris Hemsworth in Thor award-worthy, we may as well include Chris Evans.
Chris Evans was award-worthy — in “Puncture.” That film isn’t eligible for this list, though.
As a July release, neither is Captain America.
Hell yeah. Thor for Oscar
GUY… great to see MONICA DEL CARMEN at least mentioned, few actresses could have done what she does in LEAP YEAR.
I would say Hunter McCracken in The Tree of Life, Paul Giamatti in Win Win, Jake Gyllenhaal in Source Code, and Johnny Depp in Rango. For actresses, I would say Mia Wasikowska for Jane Eyre, Kristen Wiig for Bridesmaids, and Saoirse Ronan for Hanna.
Thank you for Saoirse Ronan…I thought she was incredible in Hanna and wish that that film had more of a presence right now, at least for its edgy, hypnotic score.
Also, all of the kids in Super 8 deserve a collective mention. I also liked McAvoy and Fassbender in X-Men.
Names that spring to mind:
Juliette Binoche (who may make my final 5). Mia Wasikowska (Jane Eyre). Kristen Wiig (will likely make my top 10).
Michael Fassbender (Jane Eyre). Michael Fassbender (X-Men: FC). James McAvoy (X-Men: FC). Chris Hemsworth (Thor).
Guy, sorry for going off-topic (I did respond to this post, already).
I don’t recall if you’ve put out your official opinions of ‘War Horse’ and ‘Dragon Tattoo’, and what consideration you believe they deserve, if anything, for the Oscars.
Just curious. :)
Never reviewed either, but here are my tweet reactions:
GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO (B-) Not a hair out of place, but empty sex with someone beautiful is still empty sex. Mara, Reznor bring it.
WAR HORSE (C) Sentimentality sans sentiment: quasi-mythic story drowns in Spielberg’s custardy styling. Kaminski’s camera at war with itself.
I think ‘Dragon Tattoo’ deserves consideration for Best Original Score, and that’s it. I do like Mara very much in it, and wouldn’t be unhappy if she was nominated, but she’s nowhere near my personal ballot.
I wouldn’t consider ‘War Horse’ in any category, honestly.
Completely agree with you, Guy, on GWTDT and Mara.
K, cool. Thanks :)
Sorry to piggyback on the off-topicness, but I have been wondering what you thought of Moneyball, Guy. I don’t think I saw you mention anything on Twitter.
Guy, you’re line on “Dragon Tattoo” is perfect. I’m still a big fan of the film regardless, because I don’t think Fincher was aiming to be profound in the first place. I think it’s a stylish and moody entertainment with two strong central performances, and it works very well on that level.
I love your mention of Johnny Depp in Rango. After being disappointed with so many of his role choices and autopilot performances of late, I was very happy to see him completely on-point here, and the extras on the Blu-ray, which allowed us to see the cast acting out many of the scenes, certainly added to my overall impression of the performance.
It’s certainly unfair that Wiig is not being given her proper due for her lead performance, but I have a feeling she’ll be rewarded for a dramatic performance at some point. Like a lot of talented comedic performers, I think she’ll astonish in a dramatic capacity. And if that’s what it takes for her to get some awards on her mantle, so be it. They got it right with Kevin Kline, but have yet to do it again.
Depp was wonderful as Rango. I feel the same way. I’ve lost interest in him lately, but his work in Rango was stellar.
Interesting choices. I certainly agree with some of these, particularly Binoche (even though I had mixed feelings on the film), Williams and McGregor. Each of these were performances that stayed with me long after I saw them.
Isn’t it fair to note that two of these picks got Golden Globe nods? (True, it’s the Golden Globes, and it was in the comedy categories, but… at least it’s something.) And in Wiig’s case, perhaps she’s not getting more attention because most figure she’ll be nominated anyway. (Kind of like how Mark Wahlberg wasn’t super-bummed that he didn’t get a Best Actor nomination last year.)
Yeah, I agree. I was happy Wahlberg got something because I thoght he was great in ‘The Fighter’. And I agree that Wiig’s recognition may very well come for Screenplay. Here’s hoping, from my end.
I’m aware of the Golden Globe nods — the feature isn’t limited to unrewarded contenders, it’s just that most of them happen to be so. (Christopher Plummer was mentioned my supporting actor lineup, after all.)
I’m aware that the feature isn’t limited to unrewarded contenders. I’m just pointing out that they have had some buzz and recognition (even if it is just a wee bit).
Are you reffering to Wahlberg being a producer on “The Fighter”, because he was technically nominated for that.
Glad to see Fassbender on here. He gave 4 unique performances this year and I think all are worthy of commendation.
Do we know if he’s signed on for Aronofsky’s Noah yet?
I’m so glad to see Ewan Mcgregor on this list. What a wonderful performance that was. Lifted the whole movie for me past some of its flaws.
The biggest disappointment for me is the lack of inclusion for Craig Robertson’s exceptional portrayal of teen angst in “Submarine” (which is still my favorite film thus far this year). I hope you at least considered it, Guy! Fair enough if it didn’t rank among the Top 5 for you, of course, being your opinions. In my own, I must say it had far more impact than Wilson and/or Hemsworth, although I agree with the merits of both. I get how on a conceptual level, those two did something worthwhile. I just wouldn’t substitute less weighty performances such as theirs in place of Robertson’s and Clive Owen’s.
It’s Craig Roberts, by the way. ;)
And yes, he’s terrific in Submarine.
Hee. Oof, I hate that frequent Freudian typo. Damn you, Cliff Robertson!