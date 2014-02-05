Top 20 villians in Batman’s rogues gallery: #10-1

(CBR) Gotham City is not a safe place to live, but it’s not just because of random street thugs or organized crime. It’s home to psychopaths and monsters of a particularly colorful variety. Luckily, the Dark Knight shines as a beacon of hope for its law abiding citizens, keeping them safe from the twisted threats that lurk in the city’s darkest recesses. With Batman’s 75th anniversary hitting this year, CBR News has been counting down the protector of Gotham’s toughest foes. Yesterday we counted down #20-11, and today we hit the Top 10 featuring the some of the most repulsive and calculating villains in all of comics.