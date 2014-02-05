Top 20 villians in Batman’s rogues gallery: #10-1

(CBR) Gotham City is not a safe place to live, but it’s not just because of random street thugs or organized crime. It’s home to psychopaths and monsters of a particularly colorful variety. Luckily, the Dark Knight shines as a beacon of hope for its law abiding citizens, keeping them safe from the twisted threats that lurk in the city’s darkest recesses. With Batman’s 75th anniversary hitting this year, CBR News has been counting down the protector of Gotham’s toughest foes. Yesterday we counted down #20-11, and today we hit the Top 10 featuring the some of the most repulsive and calculating villains in all of comics.
Great list – it’s been a lot of fun reading both parts, remembering past stories and poring over the images selected.
With lists like this, there will always be disagreement (You threw me with Joe Chill, I din’t see that coming), the only placement I can seriously disagree with is having Two-Face at Number 2.
Now please bear in mind that I’m a comic reader of more recent years so while it is certainly true that “The Dark Knight” movie returned some pathos and grandeur to the story of Harvey Dent, I’d have to say the truth is that the comics have been struggling to know what to do with the character for years.
He’s become a simple, washed-up villain who’s obsession with (and seeming inability to function without) his coin is just silly and bizarre.
I’d welcome a story that could embrace those tragic Dent-might-have-been-a-great-man roots but, in the recent past anyway, I haven’t seen it on the page.
*